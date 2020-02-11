Arts on the Millrace Committee seeks artist applications
GOSHEN — The annual Arts on the Millrace will take place along the Goshen waterway from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Aug. 29. The event will showcase fine art, ranging from painting to woodworking to metalwork and more.
The artist deadline for submitting applications and fees is July 3. Application submission does not guarantee a spot at the festival. Arts on the Millrace is juried by the Arts on the Millrace Committee.
Only one artist per booth is allowed. All artists who participate must go through the application process. No basic beaded jewelry, basic poured paint or consumables are allowed as exhibits at the festival.
Prospective participants with questions are invited to email Adrienne Nesbitt, event coordinator, at adrienne@eyedart.com. For additional information, visit artsonthemillrace.org.
Author, journalist A’Lelia Bundles to speak at library
SOUTH BEND — Author and journalist A’Lelia Bundles writes and speaks about the remarkable women in her family: Madam C.J. Walker and A’Lelia Walker. She will discuss these African American female icons at the St. Joseph County Public Library’s author event from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Howard Park Community Center’s William A. Farmer Room, 219 S. St. Louis Blvd.
A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow. For more information, call 574-282-4646 or visit sjcpl.org/event. The event is free and open to the public.
Elkhart Education Foundation Trivia Night set for March 26
ELKHART — Elkhart Education Foundation will present its sixth annual Trivia Night from 6-8 p.m. March 26 at Northside Middle School Gym, 300 Lawrence St.
The event includes trivia, dinner, entertainment, door prizes, a raffle and more. Sponsored by Community Foundation of Elkhart County, the event will be hosted by ABC57’s Vahid Sadrzadeh
Teams of 10 cost $2,000. Table sponsorship is available. To register, visit onecityonemission.org. Sponsors are still needed for the event. If interested, contact the Foundation at 574-361-1258.
Elkhart Civic Theatre to hold sketch comedy show auditions
BRISTOL — Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s upcoming sketch comedy show will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19 in the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
The show is written by members of ECT’s sketch comedy writing group of Greg Sommers, Brad Miller, Bianca Orué and Dave Dufour. The show is a series of sketches in the style of The Second City’s revue show. Performances will be April 10-11 at the Bristol Opera House.
The show will be directed by Dufour, assisted by Miller. Directors will be casting three men and three women, with a possible additional performer to be determined. Actors will play multiple roles and will appear in several different sketches. They should be versatile and willing to experiment, as portions of the show’s content may be developed and refined by the cast and directors during rehearsals. Some singing will be required, but actors need not have highly trained voices.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. The show contains some adult language and situations. All Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions. For more information, contact Dave Dufour at 574-848-5853 or email ddufour@elkhartcivictheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.