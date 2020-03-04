Goshen First Fridays featuring local talent
GOSHEN — March First Fridays in Goshen will feature live performances from local acts, including The Goat's Beards at Goshen Brewing Company (6-8 p.m.), 315 W. Washington St.; Chris Collat, Hypnagogia and Mechudos y Peludos at Ignition Music Garage (8-10 p.m.), 120 E. Washington St.; “3, 2, 1 Weird” at Art House (10 p.m.), 211 S. Main St., second floor; and karaoke at The Elephant Bar (9:30 p.m.), 227 S. Main St.
• Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 110 S. Fifth St., will offer a free dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. or until supplies run out, karaoke until 8 p.m. and an open game room.
• Pianist Deanna Minnick will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Goshen City Church, 203 N. Fifth St. A baked potato bar, with toppings and hot and cold beverages, will be available.
• Goshen Community Arts, 120 N. Main St., will host live art demos, a free art activity for children and display locally made artwork from 5-9 p.m.
• Sculptor Ralph Bower will carve a leprechaun from 5-8 p.m. at the Goshen Historical Society Museum, 124 S. Main St. Children ages 5 to 12 are also invited to listen to a story regarding leprechauns.
• Designer Jasmine Wall, owner of The Imagination Spot, 108 E. Washington St., will present a linocut demonstration from 5-8 p.m. at the space.
• Mighty Mics, 117 S. Fifth St., will host a demo of Novation's newest MIDI controller, the Launchpad Mini, and the included Ableton Live software from 5:30-7 p.m.
• The Soapy Gnome, 111 E. Washington St., will present a soapmaking demo at 5:30, 6:15, 7 and 7:45 p.m. Participants must be 10 or older and must wear goggles. Group size is limited.
• Goshen High School students and sisters Bongiwe and Ongeziwe of Zimbabwe will perform from 5-9 p.m. at Ten Thousand Villages, 206 S. Main St.
• From 4-8 p.m., Elysian Co. Goshen, 119 E. Lincoln Ave., will offer $5 off of items $25 or more.
• Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host book signings by authors Ray Boomhower and Shana Dines from 6-8 p.m.
• HiFi2WiFi will perform from 6:30-10 p.m. at Kelly Jae's Cafe, 133 S. Main St.
• Members of The Well Church will serve dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. at The Window, 223 S. Main St. All proceeds will be directed to The Window. Dinner costs $9 for adults, $5 for children.
Brewfest will benefit symphony Saturday
ELKHART — The third annual Brewfest, a tasting event benefiting the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra, will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Northern Indiana Event Center's new Orthwein Pavilion.
More than 20 breweries and wineries will be present, offering tastes of their products. Symphony musicians will perform, and local food trucks will be onsite.
General admission tickets cost $50 and unlimited tasting and a 4-ounce sampling mug. Designated driver tickets cost $20 and include access to soda and water. To purchase tickets online, visit elkhartsymphony.com.
'Stars of the Sixties' tour to stop in Elkhart
ELKHART — The "Stars of the Sixties" tour will stop in Elkhart at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
Acts include Jay & the Americans — “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Walkin’ in the Rain,” “Only in America” — Dennis Tufano, original lead singer of the Buckinghams; The Cyrkle, reunited after 50 years; and The Classics IV.
Tickets range in cost from $39.50-$74.50, plus fees. To purchase tickets, visit thelerner.com, the venue box office or call 574-293-4469.
'Goshen Monologues' set for Sunday
GOSHEN — Goshen College faculty, staff and student women and nonbinary people will perform stories about joy, pain, gender, race, relationships and more during the seventh annual "Goshen Monologues" at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Goshen College Umble Center. Admission is free for the public event.
The "Goshen Monologues" cast will perform true stories in various forms — including poetry, letters and monologues — all collected as anonymous stories from Goshen College women and nonbinary students, a release states.
Parents should be aware the content of this performance is not appropriate for young children. Trigger warnings will be included in the program.
