GoProv to present 'Valentine's Day is a Joke'
GOSHEN — Improvisational comedy group GoProv will present “Valentine’s Day is a Joke,” an evening of improv and stand-up comedy and more beginning at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor. Featured comedians include Jenni Rodriguez and Scott Curtis. Beer, wine, cider and snacks will be available for purchase. Other upcoming Art House events include “Laugh & Learn” (Feb. 28).
General admission tickets cost $10 and will be available at the door. For more information, visit gah.mobi.
Museum director to discuss Michigan artist's work
ELKHART — Midwest Museum of American Art Director and Curator Brian Byrn will discuss the new “Spotlight” exhibit of ceramic works by Kalamazoo, Michigan-based artist Jana Hanka, a Noon Time Talk, at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 30 at the museum, 429 S. Main St. Other upcoming Noon Time events include “Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace,” (Feb. 6, 13), “Mixed Media: Process and Transformation” (Feb. 20) and “Modernists & Expressions of the Psychic Landscape” (Feb. 27).
Admission costs $5, and is free for MMAA members and donors. For more information, visit midwestmuseum.org.
Salsa dancing at Elephant Bar
GOSHEN — JD Nafziger will host an evening of social salsa dancing beginning at 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St. Admission is free. Other upcoming Elephant Bar events include Art House’s Oscars watch party (Feb. 9) and Backyard Brass (Feb. 25). Karaoke takes place each Wednesday beginning at 9 p.m. Trivia begins each Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit elephantbargoshen.com.
Organist will perform at GC
GOSHEN — A professor of organ and artist in residence at the University of Notre Dame, Craig Cramer will perform at 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at Goshen College Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
Tickets cost $12. To purchase tickets, visit gcmusiccenter.org, the venue box office or call 574-535-7361.
Fables Books to host 'Harry Potter' book night
GOSHEN — Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host a "Harry Potter" book night from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6.
Guests will be able to test their knowledge, skill, and spellwork with games, crafts and costume contests. Open to all ages. Attendees 13 and younger must have an adult present throughout the event. Two costume contests will take place: 13 and younger, and 13 to adult. Costume contests will include: best Hogwarts costume; best Durmstrang costume; best Beauxbatons costume; best-dressed pair or group; best costume of a magical creature; and most inventive.
Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/fablesgoshen.
Size Matters at Rulli's Bella Luna
MIDDLEBURY — Local pop-rock cover band Size Matters will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Rulli's Bella Luna, 851 U.S. 20. Other upcoming Rulli’s Bella Luna events include Left Side of Dial (Feb. 7), Tara Renee Band (Feb. 15), Jason Sapen (Feb. 28) and MR Z (Feb. 29).
Admission is free. For more information, visit rullispizza.com/bella-luna
