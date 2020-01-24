Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.