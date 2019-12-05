GoProv to present ‘A Very Twisted Xmas’
GOSHEN — Local improvisational comedy group GoProv, Art House and friends will present a package of joy during “A Very Twisted Xmas,” beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor.
Staged readings, songs, comedy, improv, the 12 days of VTX and more will be included in the show. The show is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets cost $10 and will be available at Art House events through December and at the door.
Brides of Neptune, Joe Baughman + The Righteous Few at Elephant Bar
GOSHEN — Local Americana quartet Brides of Neptune and folk-rock act Joe Baughman + The Righteous Few will perform a free concert from 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday at The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St.
Noon Time Talk will feature Louisa Murzyn
ELKHART — Midwest Museum of American Art’s upcoming Noon Time Talk will feature photographer and former journalist Louisa Murzyn, beginning at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 19 at the museum, 429 S. Main St.
This year, Murzyn won the final Mary Feddersen Memorial Purchase Award for Photography, sponsored by Susie Lehman and Connie Minzey. This work will join 14 previous winners in the Midwest Museum of American Art permanent collection.
Admission costs $5 for non-members. Free for members. For more information, visit midwestmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.