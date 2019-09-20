Elkhart County Symphony to host 'Monster Bash' mystery dinner
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony will host a murder-mystery dinner "Monster Bash" fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Lex 530, 530 E. Lexington Ave. A cash bar will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 6.
The deadline to register is Oct. 4. The dinner theater is being presented by Murder By Design. Attendees are asked to dress in their favorite Halloween costume. After arriving at Lex 530, those who have registered to attend will be given name tags identifying their characters. They will be part of the cast along with the other attendees and the Murder By Design crew.
Tickets cost $70 each or $500 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, visit elkhartsymphony.org or call 574-903-9308.
Morris PAC will welcome Grammy-winner Bill Gaither
SOUTH BEND — Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., will welcome Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band for an evening of music beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Gospel-music act is touring behind its new release "Good Things Take Time," featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith. Tickets range in cost from $22-$69. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit morriscenter.org, the venue's box office or call 574-235-9190.
Elkhart Civic Theatre to stage 'Frozen Jr.'
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will present its production of "Frozen Jr." Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-5 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., an ECTeam Youth Production featuring 38 students from the Michiana region.
"Frozen Jr." is based on the modern classic from Disney and the 2018 Broadway musical. The musical includes memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. "Frozen Jr." is directed by Nicholas Hidde-Halsey, with choreography by Maia Sutter and costumes by Sarah Holaway.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4-5, with matinee performances at 3 p.m Sept. 28-29. Tickets cost $12 for students and $14 for adults. To purchase tickets, visit elkhartcivictheatre.org, the venue's box office (cash only) beginning one hour prior to each performance or call 574-848-4116 between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
