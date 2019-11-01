Elkhart Civic Theatre announces ‘ShakeSPLOSION!!!’ youth auditions
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will soon hold auditions for its upcoming youth production of “ShakeSPLOSION!!!,” an 80-minute sprint through each play written by William Shakespeare.
Auditions will take place at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St.
ECTeam productions are for youth ages 8-18. All roles are open, and no prepared material is necessary. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Prospective cast members should bring with them a complete list of conflicts between Nov. 13 and Jan. 19. Female performers ages 9-21 and male performers ages 4-14 are sought.
Performance dates for “ShakeSPLOSION!!!” will be Jan. 17-19 at the Bristol Opera House, 201 E. Vistula St. The show will be directed by Annette Kaczanowski, assisted by Sara Hicks and Penny Shoup.
Perusal scripts can be checked out for 72 hours up to one week before auditions. Interested young actors should call the Elkhart Civic Theatre office at 574-848-5853 to arrange a time. For a full list of the cast of characters, see the ECTeam “ShakeSPLOSION!!!” Facebook event page.
New conductor named for symphony concert
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony is having a musical family get-together Sunday — with a slight change to the guest list.
“Your Family, Our Family” is the theme of the next concert in the symphony’s performance season. The show starts at 4 p.m. at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St. Tickets range from $12-$25 and are available through the symphony’s website at elkhartsymphony.org.
Brian Groner had been scheduled to conduct the concert. He will be unable to attend the performance due to health issues. Jason Thompson, associate professor of strings and orchestra at Indiana Wesleyan University, will conduct in Groner’s place.
“De Trois,” a three-sectioned, single-movement piece written in 2018 by Libby Larsen in Groner’s honor, will still be performed Sunday. Other musical selections will include “Huapango” by José Pablo Moncayo, Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 8.” and Benjamin Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.”
There will also be an “instrument petting zoo” in the lobby before the concert for people of all ages to try out musical instruments.
Youth choirs to combine for showcase
GOSHEN — Three youth choirs in the Community School of the Arts will present their fall concert Nov. 10 at Goshen College’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
Performing will be Rejoice (grades 3-5), directed by Kristin Kauffman; Shout for Joy (grades 6-8), directed by Sandy Hill; and Sommo Voci (grades 9-12), directed by Marcia Yost.
Tickets cost $8 adults, $6 seniors/students, with Goshen College faculty, staff and students admitted free of charge with valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit the venue box office, gcmusiccenter.org or call 574-535-7566.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.