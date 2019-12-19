Bar to host Goshen Underground New Year’s Eve
GOSHEN — The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., will host Goshen Underground, an evening of house and techno music, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Admission costs $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/theElephantBar.
Other upcoming Elephant Bar events include Customer Appreciation Night (Monday) and Open Mic Night (Jan. 6).
New Year’s Eve dance party at Common Spirits
GOSHEN — Space within Common Spirits, 111 E. Lincoln Ave., will be cleared for a dance floor, with DJ Hardbargain from Kalamazoo, Michigan, spinning soul, funk and old-school hip-hop for revelers beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. A free toast of the champagne of beers — Miller High Life — will be provided at midnight.
Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/commonspirits/.
Country-music star Dwight Yoakam to take Lerner stage
ELKHART — Grammy-winning country-music star Dwight Yoakam will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St. Tickets cost $45, $65 and $99. To purchase tickets, visit thelerner.com, the venue box office or call 574-293-4469.
Other upcoming Lerner events include Elkhart County Symphony’s “Celebrating Music in Our Schools” (Jan. 26), Kimball Organ Series: “Our Hospitality” (Feb. 6) and Ron White (Feb. 20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.