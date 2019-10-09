Community orchestra to perform creepy classics
GOSHEN — The Maple City Community Orchestra will perform creepy classics beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday at Goshen College's Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
Selections include “Funeral March of a Marionette,” “Night on Bald Mountain,” Danse Macabre,” “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and a “Phantom of the Opera” medley.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. For more information, visit facebook.com/maplecitycommunityorchestra.
Ethiopian meal will benefit Ten Thousand Villages
GOSHEN — Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St., will serve an Ethiopian meal from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 28 to benefit Ten Thousand Villages, a nonprofit fair-trade organization that markets handcrafted products by disadvantaged artisans in more than 35 countries.
Sponsored by Everence, the meal will include Ethiopian stews (both meat and vegetarian options only) served along with injera (Ethiopian flatbread). The meal cannot be made vegan, and GBCo's regular menu will not be served during the fundraiser.
Thirty spots are available for each time period offered: 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 each. Price includes tax and tip for food. Drinks will be an additional cost. Dinner ticket holders will be offered a “private sale” at the store as well. Diners may show their confirmation order email at Ten Thousand Villages Goshen Oct. 28 only for 25% off all purchases.
To purchase meal tickets or for more information, visit goshenbrewing.com.
Downtown Soul will feature SunnySide, Brittany Lee Moffitt, Wendy Martin
ELKHART — The recurring Downtown Soul Art and Music Series rolls on from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St. The fourth 2019 installment will feature local all-girl band SunnySide, South Bend singer-songwriter-pianist Brittany Lee Moffitt and singer-songwriter Wendy Martin. DJ Nikki Nyce will perform throughout the evening.
Sponsored by Centier Bank, a money tree giveaway will also take place.
Admission costs $8. For more information, visit facebook.com/downtownsoulelkhart/.
Goshen Arts Tour registration ends Tuesday
GOSHEN — Local artists will showcase their work in downtown businesses during the annual Goshen Arts Tour First Fridays event from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 1. The tour will include varying media and performances by artists of all ages. Maps of participating locations will be available throughout downtown to assist attendees during the self-guided tour. Artist registration is open through Tuesday, at a cost of $50 per artist, with fees waived for Downtown Goshen Inc. members.
Admission is free. For more information, visit cityonthego.org.
Next Elephant Bar open mic Nov. 4
GOSHEN — The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., hosts a recurring Open Mic Night the first Monday of each month. The next Open Mic Night will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Sign up through the Goshen Guitar Works Facebook page or upon arrival. Other upcoming Elephant Bar events include Anna p.s. (tonight), Los Ortega (Oct. 18), Comedy Night Gets Serious (Oct. 19) and Indika (Nov. 2).
Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/theElephantBar.
