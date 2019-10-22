Comedian Ron White to perform at Lerner
ELKHART — Comedian Ron White will perform at The Lerner Theatre at 8 p.m. Feb. 20.
White rose to fame as a member of the "Blue Collar Comedy Tour," and has ranked as one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour over the past nine years, according to a release.
Tickets for White's performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets range in cost from $44.50–$286.50, with VIP packages available.
To purchase tickets or for more information, including details of ticket packages, visit the venue box office, thelerner.com or call 574-293-4469.
Choral ensembles to unite for concert
GOSHEN — Two local choral ensembles will unite for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
The Goshen College Chamber Choir will join with St. Joseph Valley Camerata, a professional choir under the direction of Dr. Scott Hochstetler, associate professor of music.
Tickets cost $8 for adults, $6 seniors and students. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit goshen.edu/tickets, the venue box office or call 574-535-7566. Goshen College faculty, staff and students with ID will be admitted free of charge.
The Goshen College Chamber Choir is an auditioned group of students who perform secular and sacred music from the medieval through modern periods. The group is open to all majors and grade levels.
St. Joseph Valley Camerata began in 1975 as Camerata Singers of Elkhart. In 2003, Camerata Singers reorganized as St. Joseph Valley Camerata. The group concentrates on choral literature from the Renaissance through the modern period.
