GOSHEN Art House to mix burlesque, movies
Art House and The Disdress Dolls will present Bump ‘N Grindhouse, a merging of film and burlesque, Friday and Saturday.
Friday includes an 8 p.m. screening of "Pink Flamingos" and a 10 p.m. burlesque session. Saturday includes a 3 p.m. screening of "Planet Terror", a 5 p.m. burlesque session, 6 p.m. dinner break, 8 p.m. screening of "Death Proof" and a 10:30 p.m. burlesque session.
Friday Pass: $12 ("Pink Flamingos" and burlesque session)
Saturday Afternoon Pass: $12 ("Planet Terror" and burlesque session)
Saturday Evening Pass: $12 ("Death Proof" and burlesque session)
Saturday Complete Pass: $20 (all Saturday events)
Grindhouse Pass: $30 (all Friday and Saturday events)
Grindhouse VIP: $50 (all Friday and Saturday events, early seating, six complimentary drinks)
Art House is located at 211 S. Main St., second floor. For more information, visit gah.mobi.
ELKHARTArtWalk will celebrate all things pets
August’s installment of Elkhart ArtWalk will be “a celebration of all things pets,” according to a release. Animals will be portrayed in a variety of media. The self-guided tour winds throughout downtown Elkhart from 5-8 p.m. each second Wednesday, April through October.
Admission is free. For more information, visit elkhartartwalk.com.
ELKHART
Upcoming Summer Dance Elkhart features country music
The 10th annual Summer Dance Elkhart series continues, with country band Amarillo Sky performing from 8-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Civic Plaza, located along Main Street in downtown Elkhart. The local group’s repertoire includes songs by the Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Dan & Shay, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts and Keith Urban. Other upcoming Summer Dance Elkhart acts include jazz combo The Dean’s List (Sept. 21).
Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SDElkhart.
GOSHEN
Arts on the Millrace to return Sep. 7
Formed in 2014, Arts on the Millrace will return for a day of creative output and community support, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Goshen Millrace . The outdoor fine arts festival will feature beer, wine, local food and artwork available for purchase from nearly 40 producers. Performers include Backyard Brass (11 a.m.), anna P.S. (12:30 p.m.), Synchrony (2 p.m.), Brides of Neptune (3:30 p.m.) and Shiny Shiny Black (5 p.m.).
Five Goshen arts collectives will be represented: The Hawks, Goshen Arts Council, The Local Co. 312, Goshen Painters Guild and Goshen Photographers Guild. An up-and-coming artists section will showcase the work of local 12- to 19-year-olds.
Admission is free. For more information, visit cityonthego.org.
MIDDLEBURYMiddlebury Summer Festival will feature live music, vendors, more
The 51st annual Middlebury Summer Festival, to take place Friday and Saturday in downtown Middlebury, will include live music, festival food, crafters, vendors, children's activities, a parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and more.
Admission is free. For more information, visit middleburyfestivals.com/summer-festival.
