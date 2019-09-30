ELKHART — Dionne Warwick’s back.
Well, that is what the title of her new album “She’s Back” — released in May, it is her 36th full-length studio album — proclaims, although the legendary singer said she never went away.
“I didn’t go anywhere,” Warwick said by phone. “It was a matter of realizing that I hadn’t recorded for over five years. I was being accosted by people continually asking when I was going to put new music out. To quell those questions, I went back into the studio to put new stuff out. The title of it lets people know, ‘OK, I am answering your question. She’s back.’”
“She’s Back” gives Warwick her first Top 3 Billboard R&B album in 50 years. The album was produced by her son Damon Elliott, and Warwick said he was in full control of the making of the album.
“Damon came up with some brilliant musicians and wonderful songs and some great duet artists for me to sing with,” she said. “He’s the producer. The only difference was that he would sit behind the board and call me ‘mommy’ instead of Dionne.”
“She’s Back” includes new songs and remakes of pop/soul gems, featuring duets with Kenny Lattimore (“What Color Is Love”), Musiq Soulchild (“Am I Dreaming”) and Brian McKnight (“Forever in My Heart”), as well as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone (“Déjà Vu”).
Warwick knew some of her duet partners — Lattimore and McKnight — but wasn’t as familiar with others that her son set her up with.
“I met Musiq Soulchild the day we walked into the studio together,” the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer said. “The majority of the people that I sing with are usually friends or I have a sense of a relationship with young people that I didn’t know. Musiq Soulchild was a pleasure. He had wonderful musicianship and a lovely voice.”
One of Elliott’s first production credits was with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and the rapper asked to be a part of the project.
“For most people, the biggest surprise is Krayzie Bone,” Warwick said. “He had asked Damon if I would sing it with him. It was a pleasure to do it. It was his favorite song of mine.”
This wasn’t Warwick’s first time singing with hip-hop artists. On her 1998 album “Dionne Sings Dionne” — included as a bonus disc with “She’s Back” — Warwick rerecorded “What The World Needs Now Is Love” with Hip Hop Nation United, a group of East Coast and West Coast rappers coming together to try to stem the rivalry that existed at the time.
In August, a pair of concerts Warwick was to appear at in New York City was postponed due to anonymous racial slurs and threats.
“Unfortunately, the threats were against the promoter and his family,” Warwick said. “Out of concern for not only those appearing on the show, but also the people sitting in the audience, the promoter thought the best thing to do was postpone the concert.”
Warwick regrettably feels that “What The World Needs Now Is Love” is as relevant now as it was when it was written over 50 years ago.
“It’s sick, that’s what it is,” Warwick, who was a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011, said. “The entire world has gone crazy for some reason.”
“What The World Needs Now Is Love,” as well as other Warwick hits like “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had A Heart,” “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” were written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, making them one of the most successful teams in popular music history.
David died in 2012, but Warwick still stays in contact with Bacharach.
“They think of Burt Bacharach and Hal David when they think of me,” she said. “If it wasn’t for Hal, people would be humming instead of singing those beautiful words.”
Warwick received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in May, which she considers more of a reward than an award.
“It is amazing,” she said. “It is great to be recognized for my body of work. It is sensational.”
Warwick will release a Christmas album “Dionne Warwick and the Voices of Christmas” this winter. She sings duets with artists across all musical genres for the holiday collection, including Oak Ridge Boys, Johnny Mathis, Michael McDonald, Aloe Blacc, Dianne Reeves and Chloe x Halle.
Warwick has so many hit songs — 56 singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998 — that she can’t fit them all into one show.
“I try not to do all of them,” she said. “I do as many as I can. I choose the ones that most people would expect to hear from me. That seems to be sufficient.”
Warwick has a continued residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas while also hitting the road for shows like her Friday concert at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.
At 78, Warwick acknowledges that it would be easier to only do shows in Las Vegas but said that she will remain touring as long as there is a demand for her to keep performing.
“I would rather stay at home in New Jersey,” she said, laughing. “I love what I do. People want to see me, which is wonderful.”
