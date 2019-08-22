MISHAWAKA — John Claeys’ house is a time machine.
The Mishawaka artist calls home a two-story building that blends in with the surrounding neighborhood. But looks are deceiving because inside Claeys’ house is a gothic-centric funhouse reflecting his musings.
A bakery was planned to open inside the building. Shortly thereafter, a church rented out the building, but plans fell through. Claeys lived with a friend in Mishawaka until he bought the house.
“I was really kind of tired of the congestion (in Indianapolis),” Claeys said. “It was hard to park, and it was hard to get anywhere. … I was just going to store my stuff and live in my friend’s little house down the street, but then we found this building, and it was perfect.”
Claeys grew up in Granger and later moved to Indianapolis, where he lived in an apartment for 21 years before moving back to Michiana. In Indianapolis, he divided space for his steampunk-themed art between his apartment and basement.
His home in Mishawaka can hold all of his work in one place. Steampunk is a movement incorporating Victorian-era science fiction into fashion, engineering, media and lifestyles.
“Steampunk is mostly Victorian dress, goggles, gears, watches and … anything that’s run by clockwork,” Claeys said. “Also, steam-powered stuff.”
Claeys traced his interest in steampunk art back to his childhood years watching television. He watched television shows such as “The Munsters” and, later, movies such as “The Haunting.” He liked the gothic sensibility in the horror movies and shows he saw.
But his early artwork was not horror-based at all.
“In first grade, my teacher wrote something on my report card, ‘The whole class enjoys your drawings,’” Claeys said. “I used to draw World War I aerial dogfights.”
SHADY WORK
At an early age, Claeys drew war scenes, sailing ships, cars and airplanes. He went on to attend college at Indiana University South Bend, taking art courses.
He held a job as an art director until 1981, when he decided to work as a freelancer. In his 28 years as a freelance artist, Claeys painted murals, created signs and lampshades for different companies. Bruce Albert, president and CEO of Albert Estate Ltd., tasked Claeys with painting lampshades.
“He had a business in Plymouth, and I was so impressed with his artistic ability ... and we developed a friendship,” Albert said. “The first project he ever did for me was a calendar, and then I took that same artwork and put it on a lampshade as a black-and-white drawing.”
Albert owned a home décor company called A’ Homestead Shoppe. Claeys’ lampshades were so popular they increased the size of the company by 25 percent, Albert said.
Albert credits himself as the first person to revolutionize the changing of lampshades during the holiday season. The company provided lampshades to specialty shops all over the U.S., including Cracker Barrel.
Claeys designed different scenes on the lampshades such as a winter wonderland scape. To create the illusion of the shining stars in the sky, they poked holes so the light could escape the shade. Albert sold A’ Homestead Shoppe nine years ago, but Claeys still helps him on projects.
“His creative mind just never stops,” Albert said. “He can see a table leg and find a way to make that into a lamp or something that will function.”
THEATER RESTORATION
When Claeys moved to Indianapolis, he found work in commercial painting. He lived on the third floor of Fountain Square Theatre, restoring the old theater in exchange for rent. He also painted murals on the walls of country-western bars and strip joints.
His most ambitious project came from Eric von Grimmenstein, president of Van Ausdall & Farrar Inc. According to Sound and Vision magazine, Grimmenstein searched through antique shops and eBay for 20 years, looking for movie theater fixtures.
He wanted to build his own home movie theater that resembled the Mayfair Theatre in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
“He was involved in painting the theater,” Grimmenstein said of Claeys. “It’s almost sad because most people would not see the detail that he did there. I know what’s there.”
Claeys helped with the decorative painting and marbleizing. The theater included old movie posters, elaborately designed walls and red seats. Claeys spent over a year working on the project.
“He found me working on some poster frames at the Fountain Square Theatre building,” Claeys said. “He bought … this is the Mayfair Theatre in New Jersey … a bunch of fixtures like the doors, the light fixtures and the frames.”
The home theater gained so much recognition, HGTV named the Grimmenstein’s theater as 2009’s best home theater in North America.
Claeys also worked for a haunted house, where he built an outdoor cemetery courtyard. The courtyard consisted of three trailers forming a U-shape. He also built a few mausoleums and a 20-foot- tall pipe organ chapel.
He built props for the haunted house on and off for six to eight years. Claeys also assistant-directed, starred and designed the set for a web series. The haunted house produced the series.
Along with drawing and steampunk art, Claeys also enjoys filmmaking. His family owned an 8mm camera that Claeys used to shoot amateur movies. At the haunted house, he played the part of a murdering gravedigger in a short film.
“I’m actually in one of the George Romero zombie movies,” Claeys said. “I’m in ‘Day of the Dead’ as a zombie extra.”
TO FIND AND PRESERVE
While Claeys has long enjoyed horror and gothic art, he did not start creating steampunk-themed work seriously until he moved to Indianapolis. He collected items from garage sales, Goodwill and Craigslist.
Some of his most prized artifacts include the pump organs. One pump organ in particular he bought on Craigslist from an 86-year-old Kentucky woman. She told him the organ traveled on a covered wagon when her grandmother was a child.
Along the way, Claeys took it upon himself to preserve pump organs.
“People always have (organs) for sale and they almost never sell them,” Claeys said. “Eventually, I made up a little blog explaining I have this museum and I rescue pump organs to keep them from going to get scrapped. If you don’t sell it, I’ll haul it away for you.”
Claeys noted how cheap, high-end antique stores were common in the ’70s and ’80s. Due to rising costs, he reaches out to people through sites such as Craigslist.
Nearly every inch of his Mishawaka home is dedicated to his artistic obsessions. Individual paintings, finished and unfinished, hang on the walls. An assortment of rustic, wooden furniture is clustered in with amber-colored lamps, old clocks and gizmos.
In the left corner of the room, a Jacob’s ladder sits alongside a window. The machine is designed to create a spark of voltage between two metal climbing arcs.
Claeys acknowledged the room looks creepy because of the dim lighting and the group of baby dolls sitting together. He wants peoples’ skin to crawl when they walk in.
Claeys is currently re-fashioning a boat to look like his other steampunk creations. He received an engine from his father when his parents sold their house. Since then, he collected and assembled the items to build a boat.
Like many of his steampunk projects, he finds an odd assortment of items to use for the boat. He found coffin handles at the Salvation Army and put them on the side of the boat.
After Claeys finishes the boat, he plans to paint the walls in the main room. He also hopes to eventually open the building up to the public as an art museum.
“You’ll never meet anybody like him in your lifetime,” Grimmenstein said of Claeys. “Very unassuming, but man, his talents are good.”
