GOSHEN — Frank Vignola dropped his new album “Collaborations” last month, his first release since his duet record with guitarist Vinny Raniolo, 2015’s “Swing Zing!”
The jazz guitarist, who returns Feb. 15 to Ignition Music Garage with his Hot Jazz Guitar Trio, which includes Raniolo and upright bass player Gary Mazzaroppi, hadn’t really planned on recording an album. Vignola was just doing what he enjoys doing, which is hanging out with fellow musicians and playing music.
“The past few years, as I’ve been traveling, I’ve been getting together with different guitarists and trying to get into the studio just for fun,” Vignola said. “I figured why not put the music out there for the people.”
The album features collaborations with friends like Raniolo, Jimmy Bruno, Martin Taylor, Julian Lage, Olli Soikelli and Bucky Pizzarelli.
The first half of “Collaborations” showcases Vignola performing with Erik Söderlind and Hans Backenroth, a guitarist and bassist from Stockholm, respectively.
“These guys are just ferocious, so much fun to play with,” Vignola said. “We toured with the Swedish guys back in April of last year. The last day we had off, I was like, ‘Let’s go in the studio for three hours.’ It’s worth a couple hundred dollars to just document. That’s how these things happen without trying.”
Recording the jazz standard “Cherokee” with Taylor, a British guitarist who did some duet shows with Vignola earlier this month, was another case of happenstance.
“He was on a stopover from a cruise or something in New York City,” Vignola said. “He called up, ‘Do you want to get lunch?’ I called the studio, and we had lunch delivered and recorded for a couple hours. That’s what we love to do, play music together. It’s fun for me to document it.”
The album was recorded at different locations over the last three years, and this piecemeal approach to recording suited Vignola as he strives to survive in today’s music business.
“I didn’t think of doing anything with it,” he said. “I just recorded. Then, I looked at it, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this would make a nice record. I think some people would like this.’ It’s so difficult with the whole CD business these days. Unless you’re touring, it is very difficult to sell CDs. There’s all these new ways of selling music in little three- and four-song packages with downloads. That’s another reason to just keep recording. You don’t have to make a big recording project out of it to produce a record.”
While Vignola has written songs, he prefers playing the standards — citing Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Jimmy Van Heusen and Richard Rodgers as favorites — saying most of the good songs have already been written.
“I’m up to about 1942 now,” Vignola said. “I have another 70 or 80 years to go before I have to try to write something. I have written songs, but my love and passion is really with that music of ‘The Great American Songbook,’ that era of jazz. They were the folk songs of the day and what the jazz musicians were playing. There was so much substance with melody and harmony and lyricism. Good quality doesn’t go away.”
Vignola has always loved jazz music but he has nothing against rock ‘n’ roll, even recording Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” and Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” as well as songs from The Beatles.
“My father used to play records ever since I can remember life starting,” Vignola said. “I had a guitar in my hand playing along with Django Reinhardt records and Les Paul records and Louis Armstrong records, Charlie Christian. I didn’t really discover rock and roll until I was maybe 14 or 15. Someone played me a Frank Zappa record, and that changed my life forever. So good, so good. That’s a good introduction to rock and roll.”
While Vignola is praised as a master of his instrument, he says it is all in service to the song.
“As an instrumentalist, you need a good, strong melody,” he said. “Then, comes the presentation. Vinny and I have been working together for 15 years now. We’ve done 2,000 shows together in 18 different countries. We really were on the road a lot, and that’s the way you develop a sound. That’s the way you develop the material. Not necessarily by writing out an arrangement beforehand. It’s all about sitting down and jamming through the tune and coming up with a few ideas. Before you know it, you have an arrangement.”
Arranging songs from Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” to Stevie Wonder’s “I’ll Be Loving You Always,” and everything in between, is what keeps bringing audiences to his shows.
“We really look for good songs and then we try to do something special with it,” Vignola said. “I think that’s an important part of how we’re able to work a lot. The fact that people aren’t bored coming to a jazz show, hearing guys play for 10 minutes of stuff that they don’t even understand what’s going on. It gives jazz a bad rap.”
Vignola has written over 15 instructional books, produced several instructional DVDs and has a subscription-based online channel that houses almost 1,100 unique instructional videos but he feels like he is still learning.
“The best part about it for me is there’s a question-and-answer section,” Vignola said of his online teaching program. “I was just answering one on melodic minor, which I never really thought about too much. I was forced to think about it and come up with a good explanation. I’m always learning new songs because people make requests to show them how to play certain songs. I kind of know it, but not really, so I have to go learn it. Teaching is the best way to learn music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.