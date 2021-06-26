Cinderella opens July 16 at the Goshen Theater

GOSHEN — Elkhart Civic Theatre moves into the newly renovated Goshen Theatre for three performances of the family classic, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
Performances are July 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on July 17 at 3 p.m., according to a news release.
The show is directed by Matthew Manley, assisted by Sydney Cox, with choreography by Syd Fogle and vocal direction by Sandy Hill.
This Cinderella is the contemporary new Broadway adaptation of the classic tale, featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s the songs “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago” — along with a libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane.
Tickets for “Cinderella” are available online at elkhartcivictheatre.org/cinderella or by calling the ticket line at 574-848-4116 Monday–Friday from 1–5:30 p.m.
