ELKHART COUNTY — Time. Funding. A dedicated team of collaborators. Municipal support.
These components and more are at the heart of operations for three regional arts councils in Elkhart County, each with its own distinct mission of promoting creatives and bettering communities through project-based offerings and public engagement.
In Nappanee, Middlebury and Goshen, change is afoot.
“Arts is incredibly important to a community,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said Thursday morning from his office desk. “Since I’ve been in this job, every time I go to a city, it’s kinda funny because instead of noticing things I used to notice, now, I’m starting to say, ‘Hey, that’s kinda cool, that curb.’ … I always pay attention to arts markets, that type of stuff, wherever we are. And one thing I’ve noticed throughout all the communities I would say are thriving: they have a very healthy arts scene.”
In September 2016, Stutsman assembled a team of 12 — the Mayor’s Arts Council (now dubbed Goshen Arts Council) — to lead the arts-based initiative on a mostly volunteer basis, made possible by the support of the Live.Work.Play Capacity Grant Program through the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The grant totaled $150,000, of which $50,000 was directed toward the renovation of the Goshen Theater in 2016, with the additional $100,000 split between 2017 and 2018 to support projects and the non-civic, consultant position of a creative arts coordinator, held by Goshen’s Amy Worsham during the two-year term.
Members joined and left, sub-committees were formed, an online database of makers and performers was launched and events such as mixer meet-ups were organized to further conversation, learning and networking among attendees.
The Mayor’s Arts Council was rolled out with steam behind it, gaining wide public support and buzz from the get-go.
As funding was exhausted, so too was the collective’s activity. The group last formally met in July or August of 2019, Stutsman estimated.
“The scheduling of the 10 members that we had, with their daytime jobs, when the meetings were happening, it was tough to get everybody together. And so, basically, what we decided was we were going to take a little bit of time to try and find restructuring,” he said.
“Life happened, so it hasn’t moved as quickly as we want, but we’re actually working with a group right now, getting ready to meet with (chairperson) Joni (Earl) and bring in whoever from the original group to talk about, does this structure make more sense? Often times, these arts councils aren’t actually a part of city government; they’re their own entity, which makes it easier to get money for them. And so that’s kind of what we’re looking at.”
Stutsman noted a potentially new structure on the horizon.
There’s an unnamed group of Goshen creatives — “Very local people. Everybody knows them,” the mayor said — who he believes could possibly be suitable allies to members of the council in forming perhaps a nonprofit entity to further the council’s aim.
“I’ve been aware of them,” he said. “We’ve got the arts council. I’d like to see if there’s a way to bring them together.”
A meeting could take place in the next month or so, Stutsman said.
“To keep the city connected, I want to make sure we’re staying at the table, too. It might function like Downtown Goshen Inc., like a public-private partnership type of thing, where the city is at the board meetings, at the table, participating wherever we can. At the same time, it’s an entity that can really build itself,” he said.
The other option, Stutsman explained, would be if the City Council was to create the arts council through ordinance, allowing the arts council to operate similarly to such groups as the Community Relations Commission.
“So, that would be one format, but I’m realizing after talking to people down at the state level and other communities is that really the most successful format that I’ve seen and heard from others is to have an outside entity with close connections to the city; that allows for the best growth and best motion forward,” he said.
INDIANA CULTURAL DISTRICT DESIGNATION
Also in front of Stutsman is a March 5 deadline for submitting a letter of intent to the Indiana Arts Commission, the first step in a multi-part process to earn a Cultural District designation for the city.
“There’s a lot of paperwork that goes along with it. Right now, as a stepping point, city staff is compiling a lot of information on all the things we’re doing, all the things that are happening in our community, to apply for this through the state,” the mayor said.
“Once we send in that application, we’ll have more knowledge about are we gonna get it and what our next steps are, and that’s when we want to start bringing people back in because that’ll give them something to actually get their hands around and actually work with.”
There are presently 10 recognized districts, sharing “thought processes and resources that continue to support what they see as their arts and cultural identity of the community,” said Anna Tragesser, artist and community services manager for the IAC. “… They’re looking out into the future of what kinds of things and conditions need to be right.”
Tragesser noted an annual maximum request amount of $5,000 is possible for districts, often used in civic engagement projects, installations and other public-minded ventures.
“Each has an option to receive project funds for the Indiana Arts Commission every year, and they’re using those funds to put toward their direct work there locally,” she said, adding the districts are also part of a consortium committed to sustaining their communities through summits, skill building, collaborations and other events.
“That’s a piece we’re working on,” Stutsman said of the designation, “but I absolutely want to see Goshen have a thriving arts council. When I started it originally, it was to get it going, to make sure people knew that my administration and my office and I saw great value in the arts. That was the first step. But like I said, just the structure we had for when it met and trying to keep it active was tough. We’re trying to do that.”
THE NAC
Residents of Nappanee and the surrounding region can save the date: Saturday, June 6.
That's when the Nappanee Arts Center working art studio, 253 W. Market St., a new public maker space, will officially open.
Painting, drawing, welding and pottery will be among the mediums possible for “anyone and everyone” to create within, Nappanee Arts Council President Jeff Stillson said, adding the council is “moving things in now.”
Plans call for retail space in the front, with a back-end workspace separated by glass and partitioned, featuring six “pods,” along with welding and pottery stations.
Owned by the city and overseen by the council, the center already has roughly 150 gallons of paint awaiting use, he said, in addition to tools and other materials donated by Amish Acres, where Stillson’s personal office and work base is located.
“Amish Acres has been kind enough to donate a generous amount of things based off of their theater and the sets we build over here in the cow shed,” he said from his desk, portions of the attraction’s red facades visible from the position. “So I’ve been able to gather a lot of those materials and things and take them up to that building.”
The Nappanee Arts Council spawned from a private project, Stillson said, after the graphic designer of 30-odd years was taken by fiberglass sculptures in Chicago, Elkhart and other locales.
“I wanted to do something for Nappanee. We had no council of any sorts at that time,” he said.
Stillson gathered sponsors — a primary source of funding for council projects since — and was able to commission the creation of 23 apples, to be placed around downtown, where they remained for four years until both Stillson and Nappanee May Phil Jenkins identified the need for a fresh replacement.
“At that exact time we were thinking that, the mayor approached me and said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about these apples. Can we do something with them? We don’t want to throw them out, and would you mind developing this Nappanee Arts Council?’” he recalled.
Through personal ties and local knowledge, Stillson approached those he knew to form the entity, now operating for about two and a half years without any state funding, he said.
Current members include Brian VanVoorst, Jenny Shaw, Abigail Morganthaler, Cybil Stillson, Branden Hochstetler, Caitlyn Despain and George Bush.
“You gotta understand, Nappanee is a unique community; we are tight-knit, we know everybody, basically, and we have the support of basically the town,” Jeff said. “There are some who poo-poo here and there, but you’ve got those in every city, but for the most part, we’ve got the support and backing of this community.”
The apples were the first project to be relocated to the Nappanee Art Path, a ¾-mile stretch of trail of C.R. 7, with archways on each end, a place maintained by the city’s parks department and council for sculptures to retire.
Flower-themed pieces replaced the apples followed by 23 “Junkyard Dogs.” A straight-to-the-Art-Path installation, “Woodland Creatures,” is also upcoming.
May 1 will mark the starting line of “Tour de Nappanee,” the first council-led initiative to include open, public submissions: community members are invited to erect sculptures using bicycle parts, to be arranged downtown in 2020.
“I think our goal is really to expose art to the public and expose public to the artists, so it works both ways,” the council president explained.
THE MAC
Middlebury’s Carrie Beachey wanted to build on an idea.
The muralist — her work can be found throughout Elkhart County — was once a contributor to the Goshen Arts Council, serving on a sub-committee, with a focus on Goshen’s Art Alley along Main Street.
“But I was limited in how involved I could be because I don’t live in Goshen, so that was a little frustrating for me,” Beachey said, sitting inside the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. “Living in Middlebury, I obviously wanted to see more arts here in my hometown. … In one of those (Goshen) meetings, it had come out that Nappanee had an arts council and Middlebury was looking to start an arts council, which was news to me because I live in Middlebury and hadn’t heard of it.”
Middlebury Chamber Executive Director Sheri Howland and Beachey later began organizing the council, with last year’s operations being under the Chamber’s umbrella, she said.
“Now, this year, we’re working to move out from under their umbrella and be our own organization,” Beachey said. “So we’re getting our own 501(c)(3) and going through the legal paperwork to be established that way. … Right now, we have no funding; that’s kind of the next task, to find an operational budget.”
The Middlebury Arts Council’s primary outreach is in conjunction with the town’s Boys & Girls Club, where weekday classes are offered to club members: Monday, theater with Dave Kempher; Tuesday, collaborative art with Beachey; Wednesday, 3D maker space with Desiree Beauchamp; Thursday, 2D art with Cassie Graber; and mixed-media Fridays with Jean Carter. Some instructors will rotate seasonally, and not all are council members. The club supports the council by funding instructors’ wages and supplies.
“It’s always about the relationship with the club,” Beachey said. “It’s important that the adults that are there are building relationships with the kids in a mentorship way, so we want to keep consistency and allow those relationships to happen.”
A priority for Beachey is talent retention within the county.
“You can have a career here, but your community needs to support you,” she said. “… We’re seeing a lot of kids grow up with an interest in arts, but they don’t feel the support, or nobody is showing them that making a living as an artist is a realistic option. The Elkhart County Art Alliance, which is something that we’re working on building as well, is having an arts day for high schoolers, kind of like manufacturing day that the eighth-graders do, just to kind of shed light on different paths that students could take in the art industry.”
Council programming new to Middlebury will take place this summer with “Pasture Performances,” including a concert by South Bend-born, Brooklyn, New York-based pop-rock act The Bergamot June 20 at Krider Nurseries World’s Fair Garden, 302 Bristol Ave., and a Shakespeare at Notre Dame production July 19 at Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St.
Once renovations of the Middlebury club are complete sometime this fall (the council is working offsite for now), Beachey said the hope is for Kempher, who was recommended by Elkhart Civic Theatre heads last March, to lead more community-oriented theater events, in addition to the council expanding its reach.
Current council members include Beachey, Howland, Kempher, Jason Borntrager, Quinton Fletcher, Rex Gleim, Emily Mishler, Kristen O’Dell, Brandon Schwartz and Don Shuller.
“I like the quote where it talks about ‘Build a team so strong that you can’t tell who the leader is.’ So I kind of like that for our arts council,” Beachey said.
“I don’t really want there to be one person that everybody looks to as the arts council. So I’m trying really hard to hear what everyone’s passions are and what their visions are for the arts council, take a piece of it and run with it.”
