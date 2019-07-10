'Big River' coming to Round Barn

NAPPANEE — "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," will be on the Amish Acres Round Barn Theatre stage from July 23 – Aug. 25. An American Sign Language interpreted performance is set for Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.
According to information from the theatre staff, the musical retells the adventures of Mark Twain's Huck Finn and the slave Jim, as they ride the Mississippi on their raft. Their shared journey of discovery proves humorous, suspenseful and heartwarming.
"This is a coming-of-age story about equality, acceptance, standing up for what is right, faith, heart, and freedom," the release states.
Returning to the Amish Acres stage after a 21-year absence, this all-new production of "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" will be directed and choreographed by Chicagoan Christopher Pazdernik. The cast will feature actors from all across the United States and from Michiana. Heading up the company of 20 will be Jacob Clanton as Huck. Jim will be played by Tyler Price, who was featured in RBT’s "Freaky Friday." Jerry O’Boyle, Travis Bird, Adam Silorey and Ally Merrill are Round Barn Theatre regulars featured in the show. Local talent includes Zana Mlotshwa of Goshen, as Alice’s daughter and Dave Kempher of South Bend, as Judge Thatcher.
Musical direction will be provided by Amber Burgess; Stage Manager is Angelina Nortz; Sound Designer is Michael Hengels; and sets will be designed by Round Barn Executive Producer, Richard Pletcher.
TICKETS AND SCHEDULE
A show schedule and ticket information are available by calling the Round Barn Theatre box office at (800) 800-4942, ext. 2 or online at AmishAcres.com.
