'Big River' coming to Round Barn

NAPPANEE [mdash] Josephine Schwartz, age 81, Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Goshen Hospital, of natural causes. She was born May 28, 1938, in Berne, to Noah and Mattie (Schwartz) Wickey. On June 16, 1960, she married LeRoy Schwartz in Berne. He preceded her in d…