BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold auditions for the family comedy "Leaving Iowa" at 6:30 p.m. July 10 and 11, in the basement of St. Mary’s of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
Performances of "Leaving Iowa" will be Sept. 8-10, 15-16 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Actors should bring a list of all potential conflicts from July 12-Sept. 16. Scripts are available for perusal by contacting the theater office weekdays from 1-5:30 pm.
Written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, and directed by Kevin Egelsky with assistance by Dolly Stephenson, "Leaving Iowa" portrays Don Browning’s journey to return his father’s ashes to his childhood home, only to discover that Grandma’s house is now a grocery store. Written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, this father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to past memories of the tortuous annual trips of Don’s youth: the classic American summer vacation, which often meant being trapped in the back seat of a station wagon. Don’s memories bring to life the people of his past and present as they weave a tale of reconciling idealism with reality and, ultimately, show us what it means to love one’s family.
Characters are:
Don Browning — Adult writer, young boy in flashbacks. Don is at the center of this story and rarely, if ever, leaves the stage. Actors considering auditioning for this role should be comfortable memorizing a large amount of dialogue and be able to convey an adult and teenage version of Don.
Dad — Don’s father. A man who loves his family, life, and adventure. A constant presence throughout the play. While he may not always be talking, he’s always there.
Mom — Don’s mother, past and present. A woman of saintly patience and strong love for her family. Must be able to play an adult and “older adult” version of her character.