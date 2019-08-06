ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: South Bend's Joey Hiben merges tech, tradition in pair of sculptures

SOUTH BEND — Dwarfing Joey Hiben likely doesn’t happen often.
The 6-foot-4-inch South Bend-based artist and former University of Notre Dame tight end is standing in the former Studebaker automotive plant with a pile of rubble to his right, jagged chunks and smaller blocks of granite coated in dust.
To his left is a towering, 80 percent-complete sculpture of the archangel Michael, one of two grave markers commissioned by a local family through South Bend stonework company ZStone. The other, Gabriel, is around 40 percent finished, resting on a pedestal across from its partner, each weighing roughly 15,000 pounds in their original 8-foot slab state.
“When I was in architecture school, I spent most of my time doing stone carving when I should have been designing buildings … well, not most of it,” Hiben said. “I learned what I needed to learn.”
The 32-year-old sculptor-painter-woodworker laid his creative blueprint about two decades ago.
“I knew that I was going to do architecture before I went to college, like, when I was 12 years old,” he said. “I kind of blend architecture in with sculpture because a building is really a sculpture, just on a different scale.”
A standout, record-holding high school athlete, Hiben would play one year of football at Notre Dame during former coach Charlie Weis’ first year before leaving the team and following his heart toward the arts.
“I still feel awkward, dude, when I tell someone I’m a sculptor or an artist even. I feel like I’m not,” he said, the pauses in his thought punctuated by sounds of staggered water drips in the cavernous industrial building.
“I feel like I’m not a legitimate artist, and I think that still stems from sports and giving that up and being insecure towards being an artist. A lot of people don’t take what I do seriously because they kinda assume, hey, he got hooked up because he used to play football. So they think it’s a cute charade. That may just be me projecting; that’s not correct.
“… Talent is something you have to fight to develop.”
Hiben’s artistic ability — that talent — was eventually paired with the skills of Zach Raymond, the project’s manager and owner of ZStone. Raymond is also an artist with a sculpting background from his time at Indiana University.
“I met Joey when he was a student at Notre Dame,” Raymond said. “He started coming around the shop, asking questions about stonework. He had done stonework in Minnesota … and was asking questions about doing more fine, detailed stonework.”
Following his graduation from the school’s five-year architecture program, Hiben relocated back to Minnesota, setting up a studio in Minneapolis. A “stone’s throw” from his workspace were two nationally recognized sculptors, he said, visibly moved at the reflection of leaving the studio and its neighbors for South Bend and Raymond’s offer.
“I just called him up and said, ‘Hey, that thing we talked about all those years ago may have just happened. So, if you’re willing and able to come back to South Bend and work on this project with us, we’d like to have you,’” Raymond said.
OF TECH AND TRADITION
For these particular pieces, Hiben’s process merges traditional hand carving with some modern-day digital tools.
In a separate room next to his workspace is a computer with multiple windows opened. His maquette of Michael, a scaled model of the final sculpture, is onscreen, essentially a digitally created road map for carvings.
“All of these vertices, I’ve used my brain. Think about sculpting with clay: you’re using your brain and your fingers. With this, I’m still using my brain and my fingers, but my brain is deciding where I need to move vertices,” he said.
Between the two sculptures in the adjacent room is a large Plexiglas cage with outlines of the pieces, informed by the maquette.
Hiben shines lasers through the cage to align his cuts, follow his initial concept and double-check, perhaps triple-check, progress. From hand tools to pneumatic chisels and computer programs, Hiben is spanning centuries in his choices of instruments.
“This is showing that it’s OK to reach into the technology basket a little bit if you keep your feet rooted in the classical basket,” he said.
More so than a material such as marble, granite is difficult to shape, both Hiben and Raymond noted, and a delicate approach to cuts can weigh heavy on Hiben. There have been anxiety-laced heavy breaths and leaps of faith, at times, before putting metal to stone, he said.
“This is reductive sculpture, so you’re taking it away,” Hiben said. “Once you take it away, you can’t just piece it back on. The process is not linear at all. I’m trying to push the whole thing to come together. I’m not going to be down here just doing the leg, because what if I do this perfect leg, but this thigh pushes back? I’m leaving certain things in flux or a little bit fluid so I can work on it in a non-linear fashion.”
NEARING COMPLETION
Artistic decisions, incongruent perspectives between Raymond and Hiben, along with a relocation of the studio and pieces have set the sculptures’ completion back past their projected deadline, Hiben said.
In total, it’s been about three years since work commenced.
“We’re a little outside of our bounds as far as where we’re supposed to be but we had some issues with the space. It’s slower than we anticipated being, but we’re getting there,” Raymond said.
“We had set (the sculptures) up and oriented them to the room. We were using the room itself as part of our measuring device. When they made us move, that took away many, many, many hours of work we’d already done.”
The project recently shifted into a reinvigorated phase, Hiben said, and he’s ready to dig in toward completion while balancing plans for a community creative space, tentatively titled The Magic Factory.
Located about a block from Studebaker Building 84, Hiben’s personal studio would partially house The Magic Factory, a two-story facility he intends to open with his partner, South Bend printmaker and Mosaic Studios and Gallery operator Bradley Davenport.
Aside from workspace, plans for The Magic Factory call for a first-floor food component in The Sausage Factory, where smoked meats and café fare would be available for purchase. The pair is looking for an early fall soft opening to gauge interest and feedback.
In anticipation of the sculptures’ completion, Raymond noted how other projects “are out there” and this could lead to his involvement in similar future work.
“It’s definitely something that long ago has been forgotten, in terms of a trade and a skill,” Raymond said.
“There’s just not many people out there in the world that know how to do that, especially in granite and especially on that scale. I feel really good about it, actually. I think they’re going to turn out phenomenal when they’re done. I think we came up with a really beautiful plan for both pieces that is far, far outside the norm in terms of monument pieces to go out into the cemetery. I think they’re going to be dynamic and pretty cool.”
Geoff Lesar can be reached at geoff.lesar@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.