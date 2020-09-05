featured
ANACROSTIC: If anyone had the right to this opinion, he did
- MARK & SHERRY JORDAN
-
-
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ervin S. Schlabach, 94, of Shipshewana, died at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at his residence. He was born March 3, 1926, in LaGrange, to Samuel and Edna (Yoder) Schlabach. On Dec. 5, 1946, in LaGrange County, he married Fannie Troyer; she died Jan. 26, 2011. Surviving ar…
