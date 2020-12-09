GOSHEN — Goshen College's annual A Festival of Carols program returns this year on PBS stations around Indiana.
Goshen College’s annual Christmas concert, will feature the college's orchestra and three vocal ensembles, plus the community Shout For Joy Children's Choir.
The program is an hour-long that includes favorite Christmas songs, carols and traditional hymns. This will be the premiere broadcast of the 2019 program which was filmed in Goshen College’s Sauder Concert Hall by Goshen College’s Communication Department students and faculty.
The program is set to air on the following Indiana PBS stations in December:
Fort Wayne (WFYI)
• Friday, Dec. 18, at noon on 39-1
• Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. on 39-4
South Bend (WNIT)
• Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m. on 34.1 (also streamed at www.wint.org/live)
• Thursday, Dec. 24, at 10 p.m. on 34.1 (also streamed at www.wint.org/live)
• Friday, Dec. 25, at 8 a.m. on 34.2
Evansville (WNIN/Channel 9)
• Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. on 9.1
Bloomington (WTIU)
• Friday, Dec. 25, at 12:30 p.m.
