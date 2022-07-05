SOUTH BEND — South Bend Civic Theatre will present “Something Rotten” July 15-31.
Set in 1595, this hilarious musical smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical! But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
“Something Rotten! was initially on my radar due to my experience working with Shakespearean texts,” Director Kristina McCloskey said. “So, I was already a fan of the show and that time period.”
As director of South Bend Civic’s production, she looks forward to highlighting how similar Shakespeare and musicals are.
“This goofy, over-the-to-romp through Renaissance England, while definitely delivering on plenty of laughs, also has quite a bit of heart,” McCloskey said. “We see relationships evolve, confidence gained, and are left with the truly meaningful message: To Thin Own Self be True.”
The performance will take place at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend, from July 15–31. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. July 17, 24 and 31.
Tickets can be purchased for $27 to $32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre by going online to https://sbct.org/.