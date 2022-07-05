WINONA LAKE — The 2022 Winona Lake Jazz Festival will feature Thana Alexa, a Grammy-nominated and Downbeat cover artist, vocalist, composer, arranger and producer.
The concert will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. July 23 in the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave. Part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music, the free concert is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound.
“The jazz festival is a community favorite each summer - this year, we are really in for a treat,” said Wally Brath, coordinator of the festival. “We are thrilled to welcome the incomparable Thana Alexa to Winona Lake for the first time. Thana’s voice is both a lyrical and experimental instrument, and her music pushes the boundaries of the genre into new and unexplored territory.”
Alexa’s work has deep-seated roots in jazz and overtones of contemporary soul and world music. The band features her husband, a multiple Grammy award-winning drummer, Antonio Sánchez.
The concert is also welcoming several other groups. Performing throughout the evening include: the Truth in Jazz Big Band at 1 p.m.; the Brath/Tardy Quintet at 2:30 p.m.; the John Moulder Quintet at 4 p.m.; and Thana Alexa and Ona at 5:30 p.m.
Truth in Jazz Big-Band will return to Grace as it celebrates its 22nd anniversary. The band brings together local professional musicians who share a deep love for jazz and wish to share the style of big-band jazz throughout Michiana. The popular 19-piece group was founded in 1998 by The Elkhart Truth.
Following Jazz Big-Band is the Brath/Tardy Quintet. Grace College Worship Arts Professor Wally Brath will team up with tenor saxophonist/clarinetist extraordinaire Greg Tardy to bring original and classic standards to life. After that, the John Moulder Quintet will take the stage, a guitarist from Chicago who combines many different streams of music into a beautiful mix of modern jazz.
For more information on upcoming concerts visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/.