SOUTH BEND — Moonlight & Merlot at the Mansion takes place from 7-9 p.m. August 25 at the History Museum, 897 Thomas Street.
The event features a wine-tasting provided by Ironhand Wine Bar, and attendees much be 21 or over, a news release stated. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for the History Museum members, and $35 for Ironhand Wine Club members. Reservations are required by Aug. 17. To purchase tickets visit www.historymuseumSB.org or call 574-235-9664.
At the event, Curator of Copshaholm Skylar Stasney will give a short presentation about the Oliver Mansion and Dave Sabato, co-owner of Ironhand, will talk about the history of Ironhand and winemaking. Self-guided tours of the first floor of the Oliver Mansion will be offered.
It was 125 years ago the J.D. and Anna Oliver and their four children moved into their new home at 808 West Washington Street- Copshaholm, as they would later name it. Home to the Oliver family for over 75 years, the historic house is now owned by The History Museum.
The home’s furnishings are original, showing the house just as it appeared when the family lived there. The Oliver Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Peonies, lilacs, daffodils, dogwood, irises, and lilies-of-the-valley are some of the flowers and bushes are just some of the flowers that can be found in the 2.5 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens surrounding the Oliver Mansion. A formal Italianate garden is part of the area along with a lovely grassy expanse where a tennis court was once situated. One of the earliest pieces of garden architecture in the Historic Oliver Gardens is the pergola, a grapevine-covered walkway which extends from the Oliver Mansion, known as Copshaholm, to the sunken garden.
For more information visit www.historymuseumSB.org or call 574-235-9664.