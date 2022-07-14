INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate (GEAR UP) has extended the deadline for grant applications for the 2022-23 Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day to Aug. 5.
Bridge to College Days expose high school juniors and seniors to postsecondary opportunities and assist them in completing the necessary steps for applications, financial aid and college success, a news release stated.
The Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day is designed to support collaborative efforts focused on the following college and career readiness priorities such as 21st Century Scholar Success Program (SSP) completion and maintaining academic eligibility, parent and family engagement programming, financial aid and literacy information, understanding Indiana’s colleges and universities (campus tours, admissions process, departments/services), and career exploration and preparation activities.
Applicants are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for the program, event or initiatives that are completed. Preference will be given to applications that focus on developing sustainable support for students and families at one or more of the ten Indiana GEAR UP partner schools, the release added.
Funding for the grants is made possible through Indiana GEAR UP. Indiana GEAR UP is led by a collaborative team of staff from Purdue University and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Indiana GEAR UP will follow and provide support to a targeted cohort of students over the course of seven years (2016-23). One of the primary goals of Indiana GEAR UP is to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
View the full grant application and find details to apply at www.in.gov/che/files/2022-23-Bridge-to-College-One-Day_Proposal_FINALV2.pdf.