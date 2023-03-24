ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

March 1 - 26
Exhibitions by Samara Dulik & Kim Marcadis
Lakeland Art Center & Gallery
302 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw
Through much of March, the artwork of Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis will be on display at the Lakeland Art Center & Gallery.
Dulik is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens, and finger paints. Using bold color and whimsy, Dulik highlights color through graffiti.
Marcadis is a potter hailing from North Webster. Her functional pottery features loads of color and texture, inspired by nature. Her work can also be viewed at her gallery and studio in North Webster.
The exhibit is on display 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays March 1- 26.
March 24 - April 2
Into the Woods
Goshen College Umble Center
1700 S. Main St.
Goshen College Theater Department will present Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical “Into the Woods,” which brings storybook characters together for a timeless modern classic.
The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. In the end, everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and children, with free admission for Goshen College students and staff. To purchase, contact the box office at 574-535-7566 or visit www.goshen.edu/tickets.
March 26
6:30 p.m.
Goshen College Art Student Exhibit
Hershberger Art Gallery
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Four Goshen College senior art majors will show their work at an opening reception at 6:30 p.m. March 26, which will include refreshments and feature short remarks from each senior about their work on display. The exhibit will run through April 30.
Students are artist and sustainability major Lee Bergey, graphic designer and music major Caroline Brunk Greaser, artist and English major Greta Lapp Klassen, and graphic designer Oskar Sunderland.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
March 30
12: 15 - 1:15 p.m.
Noon Time Talk: Ervin Beck
Midwest Museum of American Art
429 S. Main St.
The folklorist and Professor of English Emeritus from Goshen College discusses his newly curated exhibit on Mennonite and Amish Art.
Noon Time Talk admission is $5 per session, free for museum members and donors.
Noon Time Talk/Film take place at the Midwest Museum of American Art every Thursday.
For more information, visit www.mmidwestmuseum.us or call 574-293-6660.
March 30
7 p.m.
Kimball Organ Series: Spite Marriage
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Friends of the Lerner will present the 2023 Kimball Organ Series, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Britt & Judy Murphey Family.
“Spite Marriage,” writtenin 1926, tells the story of an unimpressive but well-intending man who is given a chance to marry a popular actress of whom he is a hopeless fan. What he doesn’t realize is that he is being used to make the actress’ old flame jealous. The program is one hour and 16 minutes long.
Tickets range from $10 - 12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office in-person or by calling 574-293-4469, or online at www.thelerner.com
March 31
8 p.m.
Champions of Magic Tour
Blue Gate Theater
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
The Champions Of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can't be seen anywhere else.
Tickets range from $29.95 - 55.95 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets online at www.thebluegate.com or by calling 888-447-4725.
April 1
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Clown For All Workshop
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Goshen Theater Education Department and GoProv Productions announce the “Clown For All” course, taught by Julia VanderVeen. Discover your clown by embracing vulnerability and the parts of yourself that are most interested in pleasure and fun in the daylong workshop event.
VanderVeen, Asheville, N.C., has lived in New York City for around a decade and boasts an award-winning solo clown show, My Grandmother’s Eyepatch, co-written and directed by world-renowned clown and teacher Aitor Basauri.
The class is available by reservation only and space is limited. There may be a second workshop on April 2, should the first sell out. To register, visit www.goshentheater.com/events.
April 1
5 p.m.
International Student Club Coffeehouse
Church-Chapel Fellowship Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen,
Students in the Goshen College International Student Club will celebrate the culture of their home countries with a potluck dinner and a show during the annual ISC Coffeehouse.
The showcase will feature food and performance from students of over 30 countries. Proceeds for the show will be donated to Mennonite Central Committee’s earthquake relief funds for Syria and Turkey.
Tickets for the dinner and performance at $17 for adults, $7 for students and children, or $14 for adults the performance only and $6 for students and children for the performance only. The performance beings at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at boxoffice@goshen.edu or by calling 574-535-7588.
April 1
7 p.m.
All Fools on Deck Fest Comedy Show
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Comedians from The Annoyance, iO, The Laugh Factory, Bug House, and local guests will appear at the Miller Auditorium on April Fool’s Day for the comedy showcase.
There will be 5-minutes of Death Variety Performance, GoProv Improv of Goshen, Durango Improv of Chicago, Sage Huston of Chicago, as well as stand-up, sketches, improv, clowning, magic, music, knitting, and other absurd comedy.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at www.goshentheater.com/events
April 1
Orleans and Firefall
8 p.m.
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Legendary bands Firefall, Orleans, and Pure Prairie League will visit Shipshewana to share the stage at the Blue Gate.
Firefall is a 40-year labor of love. Their layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms transcend many genres from rock to country to AC and brought the band platinum and gold success with such hits as "You Are The Woman," "Strange Way" and "Just Remember I Love You."
Platinum hitmakers, Orleans are known for their songwriting skills, instrumental prowess, and classic trademark harmonies, and their iconic radio hits, including "Still The One", "Dance With Me" and "Love Takes Time."
Pure Prairie League's 50-year longevity is a testament to the timelessness of the music ("Amie", "Let Me Love You Tonight", "Falling In and Out of Love"), proving that good music is good music no matter when it's made or played.
Tickets are $39.95 - 84.95 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thebluegate.com.
April 1- May 1
Visual Arts Series
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The next exhibition at Goshen Theater features artwork produced by the faculty of the Goshen College Art Department, past and present.
Visit the lobby of the theater to view artwork from Abner Hersherbger, Marvin Bartel, Judy Wenig-Horswell, John Blosser, Randy Horst, Sara Method, John Mishler, David Kendall, and Merrill Krabill.
Displays can be viewed during any public event or during box office hours from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.