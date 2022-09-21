Sept. 22
5:30 p.m.
Rockin’ Out for Recovery
Four Winds Field
501 W. South St., South Bend
Oaklawn will host its second annual Rockin’ Out for Recovery at Four Winds Field. The sober event is dedicated to celebrating recovery in Michiana.
This year’s featured band is Blammo. The event is kid-friendly and free to attend. There will be yard games, bounce houses and more. All proceeds from the event support Camp Mariposa and the peer coaching positions at Oaklawn.
There are three ways to attend this event: become a sponsor at www.oaklawndonate.org/sponsor, purchase a ticket for $25 which includes food and drink, or attend for free and purchase food as wanted at the concession stands on site.
Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Songs in the Stacks
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
The Elkhart County Symphony and the Elkhart Public Library have partnered to present a free series of small ensemble concerts and readings to celebrate the symphony's 75th anniversary.
The first ensemble featured in the “Songs in the Stacks” series is the symphony’s Zephyr Wind Quartet. The group will perform independently and then accompany a reading of Barb Rosenstock’s The Noisy Paint Box.
This unique, all-ages music and literature reading also showcases images of Wassily Kandinsky's artwork, upon which "The Noisy Paint Box" book was based.
Each "Songs in the Stacks" concert is designed to fit into a one-hour block. This concert and the entire series are free and open to the public. Additional performance dates are being finalized and will be announced through the symphony's social media channels and the Elkhart Public Library website.
Sept. 23
7 p.m.
Chris Collat
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Songwriter Chris Collat will take the stage with his band, premiering new songs from his upcoming EP release, "Drive On."
Admission to the show is $15 for advanced tickets or $20 at the door. The ticket price includes a signed album.
Sept. 23
7 p.m.
Paul Erdman
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature Paul Erdman
Erdman’s style blends true country songwriting with blues, rock and roll and pop to create a sound that is new and different while being recognizable and classic. He has been compared to a blending of Zac Brown, Tom Petty, John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the shows on Sept. 23 and 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to RSVP to the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Sept. 23
7 p.m.
Free Movie: In the Heights
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
In Washington Heights, New York, the scent of a warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181 Street subway stop.
There, a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes to create a better life.
The movie is rated PG-13 and has a run time of two hours and 23 minutes.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Sept. 23-24
7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne Ballet Studio A Series
Auer Center for Arts and Culture
300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne
Studio A’s first performance of the season will be an intimate performance, complete with a Dance Q & A, food, and drinks.
The event will also feature teasers of the new season, and meet-and-mingle.
Tickets are $20 per person and available through the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from noon to 4 p.m. performance Saturdays, or by phone at 260-422-4226.
Tickets are available online at https://fortwayneballet.org.
Sept. 24
6-9 p.m.
Lions, Tigers and Beer
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
1426 W. 300 North, Albion
"Lions, Tigers and Beer" is the annual fall fundraising event for Black Pine. At the adult-only event, attendees are welcome to stroll the grounds, meet the animals, taste some local craft brews, enjoy a pulled pork dinner, bid on silent auction items, and talk with the keepers and volunteers of Black Pine. Some of the vendors include Kosciusko Kettleheads, Albion Ale House, Metazoa, Harry's Stuff, E Brewing Company, and ChiChi's.
Tickets for "Lions, Tigers and Beer" are available online. Presale tickets are on sale now beginning at $50 per person. They begin at $60 at the door.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit blackpine.org.
Sept. 24
3-7 p.m.
Brew at the Zoo
Potawatomi Zoo
500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend
More than 30 beer, wine, hard seltzer, and hard cider vendors will be at the zoo to share samples of their products. Local favorites including South Bend Brew Werks, the Cellar and Crooked Ewe will be present, as well as regional breweries Silver Harbor Brewing, Ruhe Brewing Co., and 3 Floyds. There will also be well-known brands Boston Beer and Leinenkugel.
Food vendors including Franky’s Tacos, the Knights of Columbus, The Dog Lb., and Keim’s Elephant Ears will be located around the Zoo with food for purchase. All current vendors are listed on the Brew at the Zoo website.
In addition to the tasting samples, the zoo will have yard games and other fun activities set up in different places around the zoo, and include musical guests BLAMMO, Jake from Starheart, and the Boomer Box, courtesy of Best. Week. Ever. The zoo will also provide TV screens to watch the Notre Dame football game.
General admission tickets are $50 per person for adults 21 and older, and include admission to the zoo, unlimited drink samples, unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel, and snacks at scoop stations. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate and are non-refundable. Tickets may be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/brew until they sell out. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include early admission, a VIP tent, a unique animal encounter, and VIP stations around the zoo.
Sept. 24
7 p.m.
Kluckers: Indiana and the 1920s KKK
Elkhart County Historical Museum
304 W. Vistula St., Bristol
The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a performance of the Acting Ensemble’s “Kluckers: Indiana and the 1920s KKK,” a play written and directed by Jim Geisel.
During the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan was making a resurgence in Indiana and nationally. In Indiana, is was estimated that 25% of the state’s native-born white men were members of the Klan as part of this new national movement. The KKK spoke out against what they believed was an erosion of the spiritual and civic values threatening Indiana. Due to their large membership, the KKK had great influence in the state and was able to elect politicians that would turn their agenda into policy, winning majorities in Indiana’s general assembly and the election of Ed Jackson to governor in 1924.
It is against this backdrop that Kluckers chronicles the story of how investigative journalism led to the exposure of the Klan’s corruption, leading to their decline. At the heart of the reporting was Boyd Gurley, editor of the Indianapolis Times, and from this reporting, the newspaper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time at http://www.actingensemble.com/box-office/
Sept. 27-28
John Mellencamp & Brantley Gilbert
Forest River Product Expo
29861 Old U.S. 33
Forest River is bringing Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp, and multi-platinum country music star Brantley Gilbert to the Forest River Product Expo as part of its annual Open House Week for dealers.
The expo is a dealer-only event, running from Sept 26 through Sept. 29, expected to draw thousands to the site, where Forest River will showcase its RVs, cargo trailers, buses, pontoons, and commercial vehicles.
Mellencamp will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, and Gilbert will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 27
7:30 p.m.
Menopause: The Musical
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"Menopause: The Musical" is coming to The Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The musical centers around four women at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This hilarious musical parody is set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s, and '80s
The musical is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Tickets are $42-$52 each, plus applicable fees. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Friends of The Lerner member tickets went on presale Tuesday.
Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including "Menopause: The Musical." For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
2022 Hoosier Films: 'Reparation'
Goshen Theater
Psychological thriller and Indiana-made film "Reparation," tells the story of Bob Stevens, a small-town vegetable farmer with a three-year hole in his memory. A stranger, Jerome, shows up claiming to be his best friend from the Air Force police, as Bob's peaceful existence begins to unravel. The veteran's only clues to his past, and possibly his family's only hope, lie in his 8-year-old daughter Charlotte and her artwork.
Tickets for the movie are $5 per person. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening.
Sept. 29
5:30-8 p.m.
History Museum’s Annual Fundraising Gala
Historic Oliver Gardens
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
The History Museum’s Annual Gala is celebrating the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm.
This year’s event celebrates the 125th anniversary of the year that J.D. and Anna Oliver and their four children moved into their new home at 808 W. Washington St. in South Bend — Copshaholm, as they later named it. Copshaholm is the ancient name of the Scottish birthplace of J.D.’s father, James Oliver.
They later named it Copshaholm in honor of the Scottish birthplace of J.D.’s father, James Oliver. The beauty of the mansion is matched only by the achievements of the family.
Tickets for the gala are $300 per person and reservations are required. Sponsorship packages are available, and tickets may be purchased online.
For information or to purchase tickets, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit historymuseumSB.org.
Sept. 30
7 p.m.
Abbie Thomas Band
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature the Abbie Thomas Band.
California-born, midwest-raised, a nomad from nowhere and everywhere, other lost souls may find themselves listening to her original music while enjoying a bottle of wine, on a long road trip, or while in mourning of lost love. Even light-hearted, upbeat pop melodies with hints of melancholy find themselves intertwined in music fed by bits of r&b, jazz, and the songwriters of the 70s.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the shows on Sept. 23, and 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to RSVP to the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Morris 100 Fest
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The free two-day Morris 100 Fest will celebrate not only the 100 years of the Morris Performing Arts Center being a staple in the community but the completion of interior renovations in phase one of the Morris 100 Capital Campaign project.
Celebrations will host an entire block filled with two stages with a lineup of local and regional performers, a Ferris wheel, games and activities, food trucks, street performers, fireworks, and more.
Free outdoor entertainment includes performances by: The Why Store, Blammo, Smash Kings, The 1985, Lalo Cura, and Morris partners Southold Dance Theatre and South Bend Symphony Orchestra
The headliner for the weekend festival is Barenaked Ladies, with over 33 years of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
To purchase tickets to Barenaked Ladies, visit www.morriscenter.org. To learn more about the festival, visit www.morris100.org.
Oct. 1
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Magical Me Day
West Park Pavilion
500 N. Nappanee St. Nappanee
The Nappanee Parks and Recreation will host its annual celebration of magical books and movies with a shopping village and school on the first day of the spookiest month of the year.
Classes available include Care of Magical Creatures (meet “live mystical animals”, Herbology (replant a mandrake), Transfiguration (turn ordinary wood into a magical wand), History of Magic (scavenger hunt), and Defense Against the Dark Arts (identify artifacts and tools).
A full schedule of classes is $25, or individual classes range from $5-$10 each.Classes will run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be a shopping village for wands, spell books, potions and more, including food and drink.
Early registration is suggested; however, walk-ins are welcome while supplies last. To register, visit nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
Oct. 1
7:30 p.m.
Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St.
Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, eight-time Grammy Award winner Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger, and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. His playing skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri. Palmieri’s parents emigrated from Ponce, Puerto Rico to New York City in 1926. Born in Spanish Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Palmieri learned to play the piano at an early age, and at 13, he joined his uncle’s orchestra, playing timbales.
Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Oct. 1
8 p.m.
Gatlin Brothers
Ryan Concert Hall
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than six decades with songs such as "Broken Lady,” and "All the Gold In California.” The brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums and five BMI "Million-Air" Awards.
During 2020, The Gatlin Brothers celebrated their 65th anniversary in the music industry. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall. They have also performed for the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat, The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on the ABC network.
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, are already on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. For more information on this and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
Oct. 1-16
Little Shop of Horrors
Leighton Auditorium
305 S. Michigan St., South Bend
A deviously delicious sci-fi tale, audiences journey to Skid Row and meet a geeky florist shop worker who recently acquired an exotic plant with an appetite for human flesh and blood Help prevent an out-of-this-world plant seeking global domination from eating its way through northern Indiana.
With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, the dark comedy is packed with Motown grooves, murder, and lots of mayhem.
Tickets are available at https://art4sb.ticketspice.com/littleshopofhorrors.