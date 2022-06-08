June 10
5 – 9 p.m.
Friday Fest
Downtown Nappanee
June’s Friday Fest by Visit Nappanee is 4X4, featuring an off-road show and pet fair.
There will also be bounce houses, food trucks, crafts, live music, pet treats and more.
No registration is required for the off-road show. Enter registration by turning off U.S. 6 onto Locke Street and turning left onto Clarke Street where there will be a table run by Nappanee Chamber of Commerce board members.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/2tkYNc3Ku.
June 10
7 p.m.
High Gravity
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
High Gravity will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fifth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
June 11
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Water Fest
Mill Street Park
212 Prospect Ave.
Goshen is celebrating clean water with the help of the city’s stormwater department at Mill Street Park. The program is organized by the city’s stormwater department as a way of highlighting artists of the storm drain mural art projects.
This year’s project theme, “Dreaming of Clean Water,” with the goal of raising awareness about the connection between the city’s storm drains and clean water. The murals will be unveiled at the event, and participants will be able to vote on their favorite. There will be a map available to explore all locations, physical and available online.
Due to extremely limited parking at the park, it is recommended that guests walk or bike to the event. Attendees should plan to enter the event via the Maple City Greenway. An interactive event map with suggested parking and walking routes is available at www.goshenindiana.org/water-fest. Storm drain mural art locations have been positioned strategically along walk/bike routes to the event and secure bike parking will be available.
June 10-11
Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival
Island Park
Downtown Elkhart
The 42nd Annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival this upcoming Friday and Saturday will feature more than 60 food and artisanal craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent sponsored by Five Star Dive Bar, free children’s tent, and kid’s activities, with live music from the area’s favorite bands all weekend long.
On Friday, the festival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. and will feature food, beer, live music, and many artists and artisanal vendors. Live performances from the Starving Artists, Matt Kotinek Band, and Duke Tumatoe continue throughout the evening, and on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., JTBuffet, The Incredible Johnsons, High Gravity, Amarillo Sky, Lalo Cura and headliner Let’s Groove Tonight, the Ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band play at various times throughout the evening.
The Kids Tent will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and feature Abracadabra Magic at 2:30 p.m., balloon twister at 3:30 p.m., and Wonderflow Hula Hooping at 4:30 p.m. Crafts and games for the kids will be available throughout the day.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, a memorial dedication will be held for former Parks Superintendent Ken Cantzler at the shelter.
Admission to the festival is free this year.
June 12
2:30 p.m.
New Horizons Band
McNaughton Park Band Shell
701 Arcade Ave., Elkhart
The New Horizons Band of Elkhart will present their summertime concert "A Calico Salad with a Touch of Jazz.”
The public is invited to attend this free concert featuring a variety of music from "A Beatles Medley" to "In the Mood" to tunes from the popular Broadway show "Oklahoma."
The approximately 45 members of the New Horizons Band of Elkhart are senior citizens who played an instrument in their high school band and are now once again enjoying playing their instrument in the New Horizons Band.
June 16
7 – 8 p.m.
Groovin' in the Garden
Wellfield Botanic Garden
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
In partnership with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, Wellfield Botanic Garden starts their Groovin’ in the Garden series with David Hilliker Quartet at 7 p.m., followed by Chicago-based Rica Obsesion until 10 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Wellfield Botanic Garden website: https://wellfieldgardens.org or at the gate. Admission is also included with proof of purchase to the Elkhart Jazz Festival.
June 16-19
Elkhart Jazz Festival
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
The weekend long festival begins with the Truth in Jazz concert on Thursday night.
On Friday, June 17, the Lerner Theatre will welcome Gunhild Carling and the Queen’s Cartoonists. Tickets for this concert are sold separately on the Friday Day Pass. The Andy Brown Trio, Couch, Jazmin Ghent, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Nia Quintet and more will also perform throughout the day.
On Saturday, June 18, Elkhart Jazz Festival welcomes Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers headlining the Lerner Theatre stage. Tickets for this concert are sold separately on the Saturday Day Pass. Other artists performing Saturday include regulars like Dave Bennett, Kris Brownlee, and Paul Decker. Local high school jazz students will perform in the morning.
On Sunday, June 19, there will be a concert by the U.S. Air Force Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble in the Lerner Theatre at 3 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m., the Yellow Creek Jazz Project, Christopher Lucas Wilson Trio, and the Notre Dame Faculty Jazz Trio among others will perform throughout the day. River Oaks Community Church will be on the main outdoor stage at Central Green at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets begin at $15. To learn more, to see the complete musician line-up and schedule, and to purchase ticket passes, go online to www.elkhartjazzfestival.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office. For ticket information, contact the Lerner box office at 574-293-4469 For festival information, contact Elkhart Festivals Inc at 574-218-6477
June 17
10 p.m.
LowDown Brass Band
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
LowDown Brass Band is the next step in jazz — hip hop meets horns and funk. The band hails from Chicago to close out the spring Curbside Concerts series on the Elkhart Public Library’s downtown roof.
This Elkhart Jazz Festival afterparty has a special 10 p.m. start time.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
That Guy’s Ribs will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 9:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
June 18
1 and 8 p.m.
Oak Ridge Boys
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper “Elvira,” as well as “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Fancy Free,” “Y'all Come Back Saloon,” and many others. They've scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum albums, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards. In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award. October 25, 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets range from $24.95 - 69.95. Purchase tickets at www.thebluegate.com.
June 23-26
Fringe Festival
Downtown South Bend
South Bend Civic Theatre will host South Bend’s weekend long Fringe Festival.
More than 25 unique acts will perform multiple times over the course of four days, spanning a wide range of artistic disciplines, including theater, music, comedy, dance and more.
For more information and show times, visit https://southbendfringe.com/
June 24
7:30 p.m.
The Hodgetwins
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Also known as the Conservative Twins, the Hodgetwins are an American stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary duo consisting of twins Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge. The twins started out as YouTubers, but in 2016 branched out to live stand-up comedy shows as well.
Tickets for their concert at the Lerner Theatre are $45 to $60 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469.