Dec. 2
5 - 8 p.m.
Warsaw Christmas Celebration
Downtown Warsaw
Main Street Warsaw is hosting the Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kick off bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
Elliott’s will be sponsoring free pulled pork sandwiches from Hogs R Wild BBQ for those who make a donation to “Christmas with a Cop”. Tickets for the sandwiches can be picked up at the Elliott’s booth. Hot chocolate and popcorn from Rural King will also be available as well as booths set up from local vendors.
The lighting of the downtown Christmas lights will be at 5:45 p.m. and the Twinkle Light Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Those who would like to participate in the parade should meet in the old Owen’s parking lot at 6 p.m. For updates and additional information, contact Main Street Warsaw at mainstreet@kchamber.com or follow the First Friday Warsaw by Main Street Warsaw Facebook page.
Dec. 2 - 3
Southgate Crossing Holiday Special
Southgate Crossing
27751 C. R. 26, Elkhart
Southgate Crossing will host its second annual holiday vendor event from 5 - 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to well over 100 permanent in-house artisans, specialty shops, 3rd Horse Craft Beverage Supply, Rocket Science Ice Cream, Soto's Mexican Cuisine, and antique vendors, there will be over 60 artisan vendors, live entertainment with Donn & Ronda from Big Daddy Dupree, food and other activities.
Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase.
Dec. 2 - 4
Gingerbread Jamboree
Downtown Middlebury
Middlebury Then and Now Committee’s Gingerbread Jamboree’s contest and display will be held the first weekend of December. The entry deadline was Nov. 29.
For more information, visit www.middleburythenandnow.org/blank
Dec. 2
6 - 8 p.m.
Las Posadas
Maple City Conference and Event Center
222 S. Third St., Goshen
The Center for Healing and Hope is hosting an event that is for local children and families. The Community Posada will celebrate aspects of the traditional Mexican celebration of Las Posadas, including piñatas, complimentary Mexican hot chocolate/champurrado/ponche, navideño/conchas/tamales, free Spanish language children's books (thanks to a partnership with Goshen Public Library), children's activities, and free children's gift bags for the first 100 kids. The event is free.
The goal of the event is to celebrate Goshen as a diverse place and share information about how the Center for Healing & Hope works in the community. For more information, contact the Center for Healing & Hope at 574-534-4744.
Dec. 2
8 p.m.
David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas Tour
Blue Gate Theater
175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Tickets range from $29.95 - $69.96. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/event/david-phelps
Dec. 2 - 4
Goshen College will present the 19th annual musical celebration of Christmas, “A Festival of Carols,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. The Sunday performance will be streamed live at gcmusiccenter.org/live.
Reserved seating tickets are available for $15 by calling the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or visiting goshen.edu/tickets beginning Monday. Patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.
Dec. 2 - 11
2 or 7:30 p.m.
The Nutcracker Ballet
Arts United Center
303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will offer live music for performances Dec. 2-4. There will be a special sensory-friendly performance at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Tickets start at $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://fortwayneballet.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2022/
Dec. 3
8:30 a.m.
Ugly Sweater Run
NIBCO Water and Ice Park
301 Nibco Pkwy., Elkhart
The Elkhart Education Foundation will host its annual Ugly Seater 5K Run and 1 Mile Sweater Stroll this weekend. Dogs are welcome.
The race will kick off during Elkhart’s Winterfest. The 5K run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Sweater Stroll starts at at 8:35 a.m. Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be available at the finish line. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed, Top 3 overall in both male and female divisions and also fastest in both divisions in each of the 15 age categories.
All proceeds stay in Elkhart County to support teachers, staff, and students in Elkhart Community Schools.
To register, visit www.elkhartedfoundation.org.
Dec. 3
3 p.m.
Free Movie: Elf
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Join the Friends of the Lerner for a free movie event during Elkhart’s Winterfest. The theatre will have a special holiday showing of the movie Elf, with special guest Buddy the Elf. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m.
Dec. 3
8 p.m.
Jordan Feliz - Feliz Navidad Tour
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Tickets range from $30-55 and are available at https://thelerner.com/event/jordan-feliz-feliz-navidad-tour/
Dec. 4
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
South Bend Record Show
Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn
53995 Ind. 933, South Bend
The final South Bend Record Show event of the year will feature vendors from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, filled 88 tables with thousands of music items.
Commonly found items include used and new LPs and vinyls, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, memorabilia, vintage stereo gear, record supplies, and more from various rock, pop, metal, and punk bands and even jazz, country, movie soundtracks, and holiday music from the 1960s through today.
Admission for the record show is $2 starting at 11 a.m., and early admission shopping is $7 beginning at 9 a.m. as vendors set up. Cash payments are preferred although select vendors accept PayPal, Zelle, and credit card payments.
Door prizes will be drawn at noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. Customers who enter can win record supplies or a $15 shopping certificate.
Dec. 6
7:30 p.m.
The Swingles – Together for the Holidays
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.