ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

May 12 -21
Steel Magnolias
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Steel Magnolias” tells the story of Truvy’s salon, where all the upper crust ladies go to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant Annelle, Truvy offers free advice to her rich clients
The play is a drama, rated PG.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
May 12- 28
7:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend,
In the third installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, ambition and art collide with the business of the blues. The musical takes place in Chicago in the Roaring Twenties, during a recording session at a white-owned studio with legendary singer and Mother of Blues herself, Gertrude “Ma” Rainey.
The show is sponsored by KeyBank, 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, and the Community Foundation of St. Joseph’s African American Community Fund.
It is rated PG-13 for language, murder, and talk of rape.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets or by calling 574-234-1112.
May 19
7:30 p.m.
Girl Named Tom
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only ensemble to ever win NBC’s The Voice. In addition to their chart-topping covers, Girl Named Tom writes original music that is projecting them toward becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. Come hear first-hand the group that features two Goshen College graduates and continues to blow away their quickly growing fan base around the country and beyond.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
May 19
7:30 p.m.
Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
SHOUT! Promotions is pleased to announce Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA coming to The Lerner Theatre.
With over a million tickets sold, the musicians in The Music of ABBA are no strangers to the incomparable sound and look of Sweden’s greatest music export. The band consists of several handpicked members from some of the greatest ABBA tribute acts. Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as Dancing Queen, Chiquitita, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Fernando, SOS, Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Voulez-Vous, and many more, and maybe discover some new favorites.
Tickets range from $29.95 - $59.95 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
May 24
Art 4 Masquerade Fundraiser
IronWorks Event Center
414 N. Hill St., Mishawaka
Experience hors d-oeuvres and an open bar, while hearing local Art 4 arts sing Broadway hits in support of Art 4’s 2023-24 season.
There will also be a silent auction, live auction, wine pull, and other activities.
Tickets are $85 with limited seating available.
May 25
6 p.m.
GIZZAE
Central Green
Downtown Elkhart
Gizzae has been playing for crowds for over 35 years, earning Grammy® awards, Chicago Music Awards and they have opened for some of the biggest names in Reggae. They have also recorded and played professionally with such acts as: Ziggy Marley, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Third World, Toots and Maytals, Burning Spear and Carly Simon.
The concert is part of the Lerner on the Lawn series in partnership with ArtWalk.
May 25
7 p.m.
Kimball Organ Series: Laurel & Hardy
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Friends of the Lerner will present the 2023 Kimball Organ Series, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Britt & Judy Murphey Family.
Organist Brett Valliant is one of two resident organists at the iconic Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona. The 1924 Kimball pipe organ located in Elkhart, Indiana’s Lerner Theatre is one of only three Kimball pipe organs currently installed in its original location. Valiant will perform alongside, Laurel and Hardy, a comedy double act from the early Classical Hollywood era of American cinema.
Tickets range from $10 - 12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 574-293-4469, or online at www.thelerner.com.
May 27
2 & 6 p.m.
DES Dance Company Spring Recital
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Celebrate students age 3-18 with this year’s Spring Recital showcase.
Tickets go on sale May 21. Floor seating is $15 and balcony seating is $14.
For more information, contact the box office at 574-312-3701.
June 5
2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Jim Gill’s Sing-A-Thon of Celebrated Songs
Pringle Park Pavillion
1912 W Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Get ready to sing, clap, dance, and spin along during this visit by award-winning musician and author Jim Gill! The Goshen Public Library is thrilled to host Jim Gill’s Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs at Pringle Park Pavilion. It will be the library’s first Funday Monday program of the summer. The concert is free and open to the public.
This concert is part of Gill’s ongoing celebration of the release of his newest collection of recordings. The three CDs are called Jim Gill’s Most Celebrated Songs and are filled with his best and most active music play. Gill promises, in concert, to share a non-stop selection of sing-alongs, dance-alongs, fingerplays, and tongue twisters.
The concert will feature Jim’s ‘Silly Dance Contest,” his jazzy “One From the Left” finger play, and many more opportunities for children, parents, and grandparents to sing and play together. The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and The Source generously supported this concert.
June 8
8 p.m.
David Phelps
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps continues to constantly build on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.bluegate.com.