July 22
9 p.m.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich.
Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner and classically trained mezzo-soprano. During the 1980s, Benatar had two RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Love Is a Battlefield," "We Belong," and "Invincible.”
Neil "Spyder“ James Giraldo, has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for over four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Pat Benatar. More than just an explosive steel bending guitar player, Giraldo’s 100 arrangements include collaborations with Benatar, John Waite, Rick Springfield, Kenny Loggins, Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart and countless others innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive
More information on Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo can be found at www.benatargiraldo.com.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo
July 23
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Ceramic & Pottery Fair
Ruthmere’s lawn
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Eleven local potters will be hosted on the lawn at Ruthmere’s second annual Ceramic & Pottery Fair. The program takes place alongside the museum’s Coffee on the Piazza program.
Admission is free and no registration is required. The event is sponsored by Jack and Karen Cittadine.
For more information visit www. Ruthmere.org.
July 23
1 – 7 p.m.
Winona Lake Jazz Festival
Winona Heritage Room
901 Park Ave., Winona Lake
The 2022 Winona Lake Jazz Festival will feature groups. Performing throughout the evening include, at 1 p.m. the Truth in Jazz Big Band; at 2:30 p.m. Brath/Tardy Quintet; at 4 p.m. John Moulder Quintet; and at 5:30 p.m. Thana Alexa and Ona.
For more information on upcoming concerts, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/.
July 30
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ARTS in the Street
Michigan Street, downtown Plymouth
Artists, artisans, creatives, food vendors, and nonprofits, are invited to join the Heartland Artists Gallery for their 8th Annual ARTS in the Street festival. Applications for vendors are due July 1.
Any questions can be directed to Anna at heartlandartistsgallery@gmail.com or by calling 574-316-0264 To register as a vendor, visit https://heartlandartgallery.com.
Aug. 6
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Annual Health Fair & Back2School
Roosevelt Elementary School
201 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County will be hosting their annual event geared at promoting healthier and active lifestyles. The event is free to the public.
There will be health screenings and information, including childhood immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing available onsite.
There will also be backpacks and school supplies while they last.
Parents must be present with their children. For more information, call the Minority Health Coalition at (574) 522-0128 or email elkmhc@gmail.com
Ford and Mustang Show
6 – 8 p.m.
Aug. 6
Das Dutchman Essenhaus
240 U.S. Hwy 20, Middlebury
Essenhaus will host the 2022 annual Mustang and Ford Show from 6- 8 p.m. Aug. 6 on the Essenhaus lawn facing U.S. Highway 20.
Partnering with Essenhaus, the Michiana Mustang Club is now accepting entries and inquiries for the show.
For a list of entry categories and to register, visit www.michianamustangs.com/carshow. For more information, call Carl Kindig at 574-256-2173 or email ckindig@michiaanmustangs.com
Aug. 8
7:30 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
American rocker Melissa Etheridge’s “One Way Out” Tour is coming to the Lerner Theatre Aug. 8
Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 13. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10 a.m. May 12. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Melissa Etheridge at www.friendsofthelerner.org/donate.
Etheridge will perform at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets range from $39-$124 plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre at (574) 293-4469 or visit https://thelerner.com/event/melissa-etheridge-one-way-out-tour/
Aug. 12
9 p.m.
Happy Together tour
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich.
This year marks the 13th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, The “Happy Together” Tour. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
The tour has played more than 50 plus shows a year and 2022 will be no exception. More information on the Happy Together Tour is available at https://theturtles.com/tour. Ticket prices for the show range from $60 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Aug. 13
6 – 9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli, mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, side of green beans, and cheese cake with 20th Century style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.
Aug. 27
9 p.m.
Boy George & Culture Club
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich.
Few new wave groups were as popular as Culture Club during the early '80s. During that time, the group racked up seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain.
Culture Club reunited in 2014 for a tour and the band also began work on a new album with producer Youth. The group scheduled the release of an album called Tribes in 2015, but the record never materialized. Instead, the recordings provided the foundation for Life, the 2018 album that marked Culture Club's first new album in nearly 20 years.
Ticket prices are $79, $89 and $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
More information on Boy George & Culture Club can be found at https://boygeorgeandcultureclub.net/.
Sept. 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18
The Glass Managerie
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“The Glass Menagerie,” the play that launched Tennessee Williams’ career, will play this fall at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The play tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips with their past and future.
The play, which is both tragic and emotional, challenges audiences and according, to the theatre, provokes consideration.
The play is rated PG. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.