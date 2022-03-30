Lea Goldman
12:15 p.m.
Midwest Museum of
American Art, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart
Lea Goldman will be featured as the Exhibiting Artist at the Midwest Museum of American Art’s Noon Time Talk series today.
The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Masks are required for all gallery talks for the unvaccinated and strongly recommended for the vaccinated. Gallery Talks or Noon Time Talks will be limited to 50 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will be locked at 12:15 p.m. No admittance to the museum by the public will be allowed until the talk has concluded and the galleries emptied and sterilized
As a full-time painter and printmaker, Goldman will discuss her role as a storyteller. Her work is narrative in nature with close attention to abstract elements, according to information provided by the museum. Goldman’s interest in multi-cultural traditions, legends, and folklore evolved into personal mythology, constantly developing, and expressed in an array of images and materials.
This Noon Time Film is a part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art. For admission hours and pricing, visit midwestmuseum.us.
American Composers
7:30 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s American Composers concert will feature works by African American composers exclusively for the first time in the symphony’s history.
For more information or to purchase tickets online visit www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony. Tickets can also be purchased at the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 574-235-9190 by 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The Price of Shame
7:30 p.m.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall, Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 E.
Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne
Nearly a quarter century ago, Monica Lewinsky unwittingly became a household name and victim of public persecution and bullying. Monica Lewinsky has since become a social activist in the battle against online harassment — advocating for a safer social media environment. The Omnibus series will welcome Lewinsky in April to present “The Price of Shame” at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall in Rhinehart Music Center on 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets will be available online through the university’s ticketing platform beginning at noon Tuesday and in person at the Schatzlein Box Office starting at 1:30 p.m. There is a two-ticket limit per person for this presentation. To guarantee a seat, the free tickets may be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders. All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help avoid standing in line at the box office on the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.
Harlem Quartet
4 p.m.
O’Neill Hall of Music, Notre Dame
Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet deftly navigates classical music’s European tradition by immersing audiences in repertoire by underrepresented composers. Founded in 2006 with black and Latinx string players awarded as Sphinx Competition first-place laureates, the quartet notes performances with distinguished artists in many genres like Paquito D’Rivera, Chick Corea, Itzhak Perlman, and Jeremy Denk. Harlem Quartet performs a jazz-inflected program.
The ensemble includes violinists Melissa White and Ilmar Gavilán, who left Cuba at age 14 and co-founded Harlem Quartet, violist Jaime Amador, and cellist Felix Umansky. Umansky is no stranger to the University of Notre Dame. He was a member of the 2009 Fischoff Competition grand prize-winning Linden Quartet, performing that year on the center’s Presenting Series.
Single tickets are on sale for $32 regular and $15 students at performingarts.nd.edu. For more information, visit or call the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 574-631-2800.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club
7:30 p.m.
Wawasee High School
auditorium, Syracuse
For the first time in nearly two years, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club is back on the road in 2022. Chautauqua-Wawasee is bringing them to Syracuse for an April 22 performance. This musical troupe offers a versatile repertoire including gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical choral selections, barbershop, folk melodies, patriotic standards, familiar opera choruses, country and novelty tunes, and utilizes small groups and outstanding soloists to further enhance each show, according to information from Chautauqua-Wawasee.
The event will be hosted at Wawasee High School’s auditorium with doors opening at 7 p.m. Early bird tickets are available now for $20 at www.ChautauquaWawasee.org, their Facebook page or by calling Debbie at 574-377-7543.
Bethel Gala
5:30 p.m.
Wiekamp Athletic Center, 813 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
Bethel University will host its fifth annual Bethel Gala with singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman as the special guest. Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history.
In a career that has spanned more than 30 years, Chapman boasts 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award, 49 No. 1 singles, and has sold more than 11 million albums and with 10 RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit.
This year’s Bethel Gala will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bethel University. The purpose of the evening is to raise money for the Bethel Fund, which supports student scholarships and areas of greatest need. Last year’s Gala raised more than $135,000.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and businesses, with varying levels and benefits. Individual tickets for the event are $100. For more information visit BethelUniversity.edu/BethelGala.
