Entertainment Calendar

May 5 - 7
7:30 & 3 p.m.
9 to 5 The Musical
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Join Premier Arts for an all-youth production of "9 to 5 The Musical" at The Lerner Theatre.
With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, "9 to 5 The Musical" is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thelerner.com/event/9-to-5-the-musical/2023-05-05.
May 6
8 p.m. - midnight
Art House: Drag Me To Prom
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Its time to slip on your Gogo Boots and join Goshen’s second annual adult prom. This year, local drag performers will be performing throughout the evening for the Disco-themed night.
Tickets are $10 while available. The event is 21-plus.
May 6
9 p.m.
KC and the Sunshine Band
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Dancing onto the scene 50 years ago, KC and the Sunshine Band compromise a unique fusion of R&B and funk with a hint of Latin percussion grooove. Popular numbers include “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards, and an American Music Award, the band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.
Tickets start at $79, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
May 11
6:30 p.m.
Alpenglow Piano Trio
Ruthmere’s Game Room
302 E. Beardsley Ave.
Ruthmere’s first Spring Concert of 2023 is the Fischoff Soirée featuring the Alpenglow Piano Trio. The Alpenglow Piano Trio are from the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory, Toronto, Canada. Their members are Jennifer Armor (violin), Kuan Yu Huang (cello), and Eunyoung Chung (piano). The Alpenglow Piano Trio will be competing in the Senior String Division of the Fischoff Competition. The concert is sponsored by Marie Smith.
Get tickets for Ruthmere’s Spring Concerts at www.Ruthmere.org/Spring-Concert-Series or by calling 574-264-0330. Single concert non-member tickets are $50 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere Member tickets are $30 per seat and season passes are also available.
May 12
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Super Mario Bros
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi get the shock of their lives when they discover a parallel world populated by the intelligent descendants of dinosaurs. It seems they weren’t destroyed by a meteor millions of years ago, but hurled into another dimension and now, they have plans to rule our world. It’s up to our unlikely heroes to battle the evil King Koopa and his Goomba guards, free the beautiful Princess Daisy and save mankind in this adventure of a lifetime.
The movie is rated PG with a runtime of one hour and 45 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
May 12
9 p.m.
Gladys Knight
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. A seven-time Grammy winner with number-one hits in pop, gospel, R&B, and adult contemporary, Knight has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. She’s recorded more than 38 albums over the years including four solo albums in the last decade. She’s been inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, and the following year, along with The Pips, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.
Tickets start at $79 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
May 12 -21
Steel Magnolias
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Steel Magnolias” tells the story of Truvy’s salon, where all the upper crust ladies go to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant Annelle, Truvy offers free advice to her rich clients
The play is a drama, rated PG.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
May 12- 28
7:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend,
In the third installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, ambition and art collide with the business of the blues. The musical takes place in Chicago in the Roaring Twenties, during a recording session at a white-owned studio with legendary singer and Mother of Blues herself, Gertrude “Ma” Rainey.
The show is sponsored by KeyBank, 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, and the Community Foundation of St. Joseph’s African American Community Fund.
It is rated PG-13 for language, murder, and talk of rape.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets or by calling 574-234-1112.
May 13
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
South Bend Comic Book Convention
Comfort Suites
52939 U.S. 933
The convention is open to the public and admission is as always free to get in. Dealers have a huge variety of comic books new and old, as well as toys and related collectibles for sale
Anyone interested in selling old comic books may also bring their materials for dealers to consider.
For further information, call 309-657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.
May 14 & 15
6 - 9 p.m.
The Wizard of Oz auditions
The Goshen Theater’s summer musical will run July 28 through Aug. 6 and will be directed by Matthew Manley with musical direction by Marilyn Mason. Rehearsals will be from May 21 through July 27. Families are encouraged to audition together. Be prepared to sing a portion of “Over The Rainbow,” read from the script (copies will be available starting the week of May 7), and wear clothing you’re comfortable moving in for choreography. List all conflicts for the production team from May 21 through Aug. 6.
There will be double casting. Characters include Dorothy (Bb3-F5); The Good Witch, Sorceress of the North (C4-F5); Gloria (Bb3-Eb5); The Wicked Witch of the West (non-singing); The Scarecrow (C3-E4_; The Tin Woodman (C3-E4); The Cowardly Lion (C3-E4); The Wizard of Oz (non-singing); Munchkin Mayor (D3-D4); Munchkin Barrister (D3-D4); Munchkin Coroner (F3-E4); Aunt Em, Uncle Henry, Farmhand, A Munchkin Farmer, Visiting Witch No. 1, visiting Witch No. 2, Tibia, Servant, Ozmas, and Lord Growlie.
Contact Goshen Theater Program Director Robert Tombari with questions at (574) 312-3701 or robert@goshentheater.org.
May 19
7:30 p.m.
Girl Named Tom
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only ensemble to ever win NBC’s The Voice. In addition to their chart-topping covers, Girl Named Tom writes original music that is projecting them toward becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. Come hear first-hand the group that features two Goshen College graduates and continues to blow away their quickly growing fan base around the country and beyond.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
May 19
7:30 p.m.
Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
SHOUT! Promotions is pleased to announce Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA coming to The Lerner Theatre.
With over a million tickets sold, the musicians in The Music of ABBA are no strangers to the incomparable sound and look of Sweden’s greatest music export. The band consists of several handpicked members from some of the greatest ABBA tribute acts. Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as Dancing Queen, Chiquitita, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Fernando, SOS, Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Voulez-Vous, and many more, and maybe discover some new favorites.
Tickets range from $29.95 - $59.95 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.