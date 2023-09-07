ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

Sept 8-10
“Ordinary Days,” by Theatre’s Edge
Goshen Theatre
216 S. Main St.
This intimate production pays homage to the memory of those lost in 9/11. Adam Gwon’s witty and captivating four-person song cycle has played around the world professionally, in university settings, and at community theatres, and it is sure to leave audiences finding and appreciating the beauty in their everyday lives.
When Deb loses her most precious possession, the notes to her graduate thesis, she unwittingly starts a chain of events that affects the ordinary days of four New Yorkers. Told through a series of intricately connected songs and vignettes, Ordinary Days is an original musical that captures the random yet pivotal moments of ordinary days, and makes them extraordinary.
The musical is recommended for age 15 and older, with adult content and themes.
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults at the Goshen Theatre.
Sept. 8 - 17
Leaving Iowa
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St.
Called “a comedy with a surprisingly deep soul… simultaneously hilarious and touching,” Leaving Iowa portrays Don Browning’s journey to return his father’s ashes to his childhood home, only to discover that Grandma’s house is now a grocery store. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to past memories of the tortuous annual trips of Don’s youth: the classic American summer vacation, which often meant being trapped in the back seat of a station wagon. Don’s memories bring to life the people of his past and present as they weave a tale of reconciling idealism with reality and, ultimately, show us what it means to love one’s family. The play is rated PG for some mild adult language. Leaving Iowa is directed by Kevin Egelsky, assisted by Dolly Stephenson. Costumes by Linda Wiesinger, with lighting design by Brian MacGowan and sound design by Garry Cobbum.
The cast includes Mary Miller Hochstedler as Mom, Patrick Farran as Dad, Daryl Miller as Don, Madeline Kauffman Hurst as Sis, and Cat Kristoff and Adam Meehan as multiple character girls and guys.
Elkhart Civic Theatre’s 2022-23 season is underwritten by Jack and Laura Smith and Gaska Tape, Inc., with WNIT PBS Michiana as media sponsor.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $19 for students, and $23 for seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/iowa or call 574-848-4116.
Sept. 8
9 p.m.
STAIND
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Mass. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their upcoming album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded.
More information on STAIND can be found at www.staind.com.
Tickets start at $89, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Sept. 9
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Arts on the Millrace
Powerhouse Park
West Washington Street, Goshen
The 10th annual Arts on the Millrace will bring local artists and musicians to the Millrace Canal for a daylong arts festival.
The annual juried event includes art, music, food, and drink for a celebration of the region’s art with kid-friendly activities.
Sept. 9
8 p.m.
Zachariah Smith
Boondocks Back 40
10601 N. Ind. 13, Syracuse
Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting melodies and soul-stirring performances of Wabash’s own, Zachariah Smith, as he takes the stage in an unforgettable live concert at the Boondocks Back 40 outdoor venue. This extraordinary musical experience will showcase the remarkable talent and charisma of this rising star.
Known for his mesmerizing vocals, and heartfelt songwriting, Zachariah Smith has been making waves in the music industry since his first audition on the show American Idol with his unique blend of genres and emotionally charged performances. This highly anticipated concert promises an evening filled with breathtaking moments and a celebration of music that will make this evening a night to remember.
Sept. 10
4 p.m.
Cinema in the Gardens
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Sponsored by Tom Myers, the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra’s 2023-24 season kicks off with guest composer Rick DeJonge and a world premier composition he wrote for the symphony.
Tickets range from $14-35 and season passes are available starting at $40 for students. Season passes include all five Elkhart Symphony Orchestra concerts of the 2023-34 season.
To purchase or for more information, visit The Lerner Theatre Box office or call 574-293-4469.
Sept. 12
6 p.m.
Bluey’s Big Play
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies. It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family.
Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S., featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bleuy creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.
Tickets are available at Morris Performing Arts Center at www.morriscenter.org or by calling the box office at 574-235-9190.
Sept. 14
7 p.m.
Kimball Organ Series: Zorro
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Friends of the Lerner will present the 2023 Kimball Organ Series, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Britt & Judy Murphey Family.
A native of Ohio, organist Clark Wilson holds Life Member status in the International Tri-M Music Honor Society and is listed in “Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals.” He’ll perform alongside Zorro, a seemingly idiotic fop of a silent film, featuring the well-loved Zorro, a courageous vigilante.
Tickets range from $10 - 12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office in-person or by calling 574-293-4469, or online at www.thelerner.com.
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Encanto
Goshen Theatre
410 S. Main St.
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, every child except Mirabel.
However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.
The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes. There will be spanish subtitles.
Admission to this event is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open.
A special performance by Goshen Theatre’s Latin Dance students will begin at 6:30 p.m., ahead of the screening.
Sept. 16
8 p.m.
“1964” The Tribute
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Since the early eighties, "1964" The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe by taking them on a journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever. Over twenty years of researching and performing have made "1964" masters of their craft. They are hailed by critics and fans alike as THE most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute... which has earned them the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the "Best Beatles Tribute on Earth". "1964" recreates the early '60s live Beatles concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched.
Tickets range from $39.50 - $59.50 and are available at thelerner.com/event/1964-the-tribute.
Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
The Lone Bellow
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St.
Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. The Nashville-based trio struck out on their own for their new album Love Songs for Losers, dreaming up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to the gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes.
Recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, the result is an intimate meditation on the pain, joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent and sublimely transcendent.
Non-package ticket pricing ranges from $25-40. Order online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, or by phone at 574-535-7588.
Sept. 28
6 p.m.
Fool House
Central Green
Downtown Elkhart
A live musical event paying homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk of the ‘90s. With a larger-than-life production, this show recreates the sights, sounds, and energy of the biggest stars of the '90s. Nonstop sing-alongs, party throwbacks, and choreographed dance moves are what this show is all about! Come prepared to sing your heart out and dance all night long.
The concert is part of the Lerner on the Lawn series in partnership with ArtWalk.
Sept. 29
7:30 p.m.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Louisiana-born axeman and songsmith, Kenny Wayne Shephard has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens. Shepherd is accompanied by his band members Noah Hunt, Chris Layton, and Joe Krown.
Tickets range from $25-$95 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office in-person or by calling 574-293-4469, or online at www.thelerner.com.