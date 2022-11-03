ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

Nov. 4
5 - 8 p.m.
Holiday show opening
Fire Arts
305 E. Colfax, South Bend
Fire Arts Inc. presents the return of its annual holiday show during November and December, featuring a special opening on First Friday in South Bend.
Beginning that evening and running throughout the months of November and December there will be a 10% discount on all pieces for sale in the showroom for holiday shopping.
All the resident artists have been very busy over the past few months and have filled the showroom with a delightful variety of ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, books, and other three-dimensional pieces.
Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Lindsey Buckingham
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Lindsey Buckingham is one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. His instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style is showcased on the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist, beginning with 1981's Law and Order and continuing through 2021's Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Buckingham debuted the new material on a 2021 North American tour, during which Glide praised his live guitar playing as "captivating and flawless." For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.thelerner.com or call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 5 & 6
Noon
Nappanee Poker Classic
Nelson’s Catering Hall
607 Nelsons Parkway, Wakarusa
The two-day tournament supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County starts at noon Saturday. Pre-registration is $175 through 5 p.m. Friday. Day-of registration is $200.
The Nappanee Poker Classic will follow World Series Poker basic guidelines and rules. The final table will be broadcast live by Windy City Poker.
To register for the tournament or to find more information on official rules, visit www.greatfutures.club/poker.
Nov. 5
2 and 8 p.m.
The Four Phantoms
Morris Performing Arts
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre Guild will present The Four Phantoms as a part of the Broadway in South Bend Series.
The Four Phantoms brings together Tony Award-winning Phantom of the Opera stars Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciaran Sheehan for an unforgettable performance. They bring with them special guest Kaley Ann Voorhes, one of the youngest sopranos to play the role of Christine in Phantom of the Opera on Broad.
Tickets are available at www.broadwayinsouthbend.com or www.morriscenter.org or by stopping by the Morris in-person or calling the box office at 574-235-9190.
Nov. 5
7 p.m.
15th Annual Shipshewana Light Parade
Downtown Shipshewana
The Fifteenth Annual Lighting of Shipshewana and Christmas Light Parade will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Shipshewana.
Several other events will take place before the parade including a visit from Father Christmas at the Davis Mercantile where he’ll be greeting children from 4 to 7 p.m., live reindeer to meet and take photos with, costumed characters, Harrison Street food truck alley, and much more. The event is free for everyone.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. from the Flea Market Grounds and proceeds through town, ending at the Blue Gate Restaurant and Shipshewana Furniture Co. where the main stage will be set for the lighting ceremony.
The Lighting of Shipshewana Ceremony will feature a live Nativity, live music, dramatic reading of the Christmas story, and culminates in the countdown to the lighting of the thousands of Christmas lights for which Shipshewana has become famous.
More information about the event can be found online at www.lightingofshipshewana.com.
Nov. 5
7:30 p.m.
Aida Cuevas: “45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo”
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Queen of Mariachi, Aida Cuevas will be performing at Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall for a performing arts series.
Aida Cuevas presents “45th Anniversary – Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as Mexico’s most important female voice. Cuevas will be joined by renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests.
With a 46-year-long career, 41 album releases, GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® awards and 11 nominations to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico. She is beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.
Tickets are $30-$40. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goshen.edu/tickets or contact the box office at 574-535-7566.
Nov. 6
7 p.m.
The Big Sing 2022
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
A cappella, guitar riffs, violin melodies, Indie, Contemporary, Choral, and Spanish-language Rock come together in a blend of musical styles at The Big Sing 2022, hosted by the Goshen Community Chorale.
In addition to singing with the guest musicians, the chorale’s concert bill includes works from Dolly Parton, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and The Beatles.
Tickets are $8. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Get tickets at https://goshentheater.com/events.
Nov. 7
7 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The 2022 tour coincides with the release of the Goo Goo Doll’s 13th studio album, Chaos in Bloom, via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy.”
The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other tracks from their complete discography. Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $129.50, with VIP packaging also available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.morriscenter.org, contact the box office at 574-235-9190, or visit the Morris in person.
Nov. 9
7 p.m.
Gallery After Dark
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend,
The intriguing combination of history and art is the centerpiece of The History Museum’s Gallery After Dark.
Performances of the winning entries of this year’s Copshaholm 125 Arts Competition, including visual arts, written word, and music, will showcase the evening. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for members.
Reservations are required and can be made online at historymuseumSB.org or by calling 574-235-9664. The activity is made possible, in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.
Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price. There is a cash bar, and attendees must be 21 or over.
For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
Nov. 10 - 12
7:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Alice in Wonderland
Bethel University
1001 Bethel Cir, Mishawaka
Bethel University Department of Theatre presents Alice in Wonderland, adapted for the stage by Eva Le Gallienne & Florida Friebus, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11, and 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Everest-Rohrer Chapel/Fine Arts Center—Auditorium on Bethel’s campus.
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole as she discovers the magic of Wonderland, a place where animals speak in riddles, nonsense makes sense, and the adventures of young Alice reveal her pluck, intelligence, and imagination.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for children 12 and under.
Purchase tickets at BethelUniversity.edu/Tickets or call the box office at 574-807-7080, from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 3 -5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The performance is also interpreted for d/Deaf community
For more information on upcoming theatre events, visit BethelUniversity.edu/Theatre.
Nov. 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19, 20
Lucky Stiff
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat, hilarious murder-mystery farce musical. The story revolves around an unassuming Englishman who is forced to take his recently murdered uncle’s body to Monte Carlo, attempting to pass his uncle off as living in order to inherit $6 million.
The musical is rated PG-13. Tickets become available Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.
The program, which is put on by NiteLite, is a 90-minute performance of hilarious improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions. Cast members of the current TV show, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, are members of the road tour.
Tickets range from $35 to $65.
For more information, visit www.thelerner.com/event/whose-live-anyway/
Nov. 12
7:30 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Debussy’s La Mer
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
Set sail on a musical journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra as they perform a water-themed concert at the second installment of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series
The “St. Joseph River Suite” celebrates the exceptional music of WNIT Public Television’s documentary “Then, Now and Always... The St. Joseph River Story” premiered in 2021.
Guest conductor David Lockington leads the Symphony on this musical voyage and tickets start at $19.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.morriscenter.org or contact the box office at 574-235-9190 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or tow hours before any performance.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St. Elkhart
Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The TenderloinsComedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
Gatto also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.
Tickets range from $39.75 to $100 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, https://thelerner.com/event/joe-gattos-night-of-comedy/ or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 19
4 p.m.
95.3 MNC’s Noise With Special Guest Lauren Southern
Lauren Southern will appear on stage with 95.3 MNC’s very own Casey Hendrickson, Jon Zimney, and Laura Smith for a lively and engaging roundtable discussion of the day’s news and events.
Southern is a Canadian journalist, author, and documentary filmmaker. She is well known for her films Farmlands, Borderless and most recently Crossfire. Whether it be the murder of South African farmers or the cover-up of crime statistics in America, she does not shy away from controversial political crises.
Tickets range from $40 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thelerner.com/event/95-3-mncs-noise-with-special-guest-lauren-southern.
Nov. 20
4 p.m.
Ode to Joy
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Elkhart County Symphony will celebrate 75 years of music with collaborations of many community artists. In February, the Goshen College Choirs and Camerata Singers will take the stage of Ode to Joy, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, at Sauder Hall.
Ticket packages range from $40 for students to $120 for mezzanine seating, with discount pricing that offers five tickets for the price of four at entry level.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.