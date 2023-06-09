ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

June 12-30
GTDC Summer Camp
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Actors, singers, dancers, and technicians aged 8-14 are welcome to register for Goshen Theater’s Drama Club Summer Camp. The program will meet 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12-30, rotating through acting, dance, technical, and music classes each day. Throughout their time, students create a final showcase to be shared with friends, family, and fans at 2 p.m. July 1.
After-club hours are also available from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to families who work late. Financial Aid and Scholarships are available.
Visit https://goshentheater.com/education/gtdc/ for more information. Registration is required.
June 16
8 p.m.
Los Huracanes del Norte
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
With a career of more than 50 years, at the top of the regional Mexican music industry, Los Huracanes del Norte have left an unforgettable mark in the music scene.
Creators of a distinctive style that has rendered them international fame and impressive production of numerous hit albums. Los Huracanes del Norte continues from their first fans through the youth of today in Mexico, the U.S., Central, and South America.1
On Sept. 7, 2022 Los Huracanes del Norte was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tickets begin at $42.50. To purchase, visit www.thelerner.com or call 574-293-4469.
June 19
7 p.m.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The South Bend Civic Theatre is collaborating with Goshen Theater for a free performance of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
It’s 1927 and Ma Rainey, the “Mother of Blues,” is recording new sides of old favorites in a rundown studio in Chicago. Fiery and determined, Ma Rainey fights to retain control over her music, while her cocky trumpet player Levee dreams of making his own name in the music industry.
It is rated PG-13 for language, murder, and talk of rape.
There are no tickets or pre-reservations required for the show, however, space is limited so arrive early to secure a seat. Donations are welcome at the door.
Concessions and bar will be available for purchase.
June 22 - 25
Elkhart Jazz Festival
Downtown Elkhart
Tickets are on sale for the Elkhart Jazz Festival’s 35th year. Headliners include Grace Kelly of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated Mindi Abair.
From the Wellfield Botanic Garden’s Truth in Jazz to the Lerner Theatre to the Elkhart Public Library to downtown events, there’s a concert for everyone everywhere at this year’s Elkhart Jazz Festival.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Lerner box office at 574-293-4469 or contact Elkhart Festivals Inc. at 574-218-6477.
June 24
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
LaGrange County Arts Festival
Downtown LaGrange
LaGrange County Courthouse
105 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
The festival will feature a variety of performances and exhibits, including live performances, art exhibits showcasing the works of local artists, and literary readings.
This festival is open to all art enthusiasts, and we encourage you to bring along your family and friends to enjoy the day with you. Admission is free, and there will be food and drinks available for purchase.
June 28
7 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra with Abbie Thomas
Bendix Arena
120 Doctor MLK Jr. Blvd., South Bend
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Abbie Thomas take the stage for “Hits Through the Decades,” a unique, interactive concert.
South Bend Symphony String Quartet and vocalist Abbie Thomas take the stage for “Hits The South Bend Symphony Strings, known for their exceptional artistry, will bring their versatility and skill to this interactive format, featuring arrangements made popular by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton as well as originals from Thomas and more.
Pick songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, or Michael Jackson, or jump forward in time with songs like Easy on Me by Adele. The concert will seamlessly integrate these requests into a cohesive and enchanting musical journey, blending classical arrangements with contemporary flair, all in a beautifully candlelit theater.
Tickets are $25 for advance or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/hits-through-the-decades.
June 29
6 p.m.
The Menus
Central Green
Downtown Elkhart
2023 marks 40 years of high-energy performances for The Menus and balloon-kicking fun with no end in sight. As long as people continue to show up at the shows, lead singer Tim Goldrainer will continue to keep the energy level high and make sure the people are happy and well entertained. Come see why The Menus are known as one of the best rock cover bands in the Midwest.
The concert is part of the Lerner on the Lawn series in partnership with ArtWalk.