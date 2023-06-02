ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

June 5
5 - 7 p.m.
Meet the Instructors
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Calling all performers and stage technicians age 8 to 14 years old.
Meet the instructors of this year’s Goshen Theater Drama Club and have all your questions answered about the upcoming three-week summer camp.
It’s your chance to see where classes take place, meet instructors, and ask any last-minute questions. Camp songs for the summer will also be announced to students in attendance.
Still interested in joining the camp? Spots are filling fast. Camps run from June 12 - 30 with a showcase performance July 1. Financial aid is available. Pre-register for camp at https://goshentheater.wufoo.com/forms/z1u9865p0a1cmq6/.
June 5
2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Jim Gill’s Sing-A-Thon of Celebrated Songs
Pringle Park Pavillion
1912 W Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Get ready to sing, clap, dance, and spin along during this visit by award-winning musician and author Jim Gill! The Goshen Public Library is thrilled to host Jim Gill’s Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs at Pringle Park Pavilion. It will be the library’s first Funday Monday program of the summer. The concert is free and open to the public.
This concert is part of Gill’s ongoing celebration of the release of his newest collection of recordings. The three CDs are called Jim Gill’s Most Celebrated Songs and are filled with his best and most active music play. Gill promises, in concert, to share a non-stop selection of sing-alongs, dance-alongs, fingerplays, and tongue twisters.
The concert will feature Jim’s ‘Silly Dance Contest,” his jazzy “One From the Left” finger play, and many more opportunities for children, parents, and grandparents to sing and play together. The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and The Source generously supported this concert.
June 8
Effervescence: A Celebration of the Arts
6 - 10 p.m.
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
This festive evening features a lavish dinner, cocktails, an auction, and the chance to enjoy performances and visual art by some of the region's most exciting artists.
Proceeds support Goshen Theater’s ongoing commitment to quality programming in the arts.
Sponsorship tickets include dinner and seating ranging from $150 for an individual to $1,500 for a full table, and leveled sponsorships include name listing on the Recognition Board for the event and during the live event, as well as ads on the evening’s program. Register at https://goshentheater.wufoo.com/forms/m1bao04t1kunyor.
June 8
8 p.m.
David Phelps
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps continues to constantly build on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.bluegate.com.
June 9
7:30 p.m.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Visit the Miller Auditorium at Goshen Theater for a Free Movie Night of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.
Cinderella (Brady) chafes under the cruelty of her wicked stepmother (Bernadette Peters) and her evil stepsister, Calliope (Veanne Cox) and Minerva (Natalie Dessell), until her Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston) steps in to change her life for one unforgettable night. At the ball, she falls for handsome Prince Christopher (Paolo Montalban), who parents, King Maximillian (Victor Garber) and Queen Constantina *Whoopi Goldberg), are anxious for him to find a suitable paramour.
The movie is rated G with a run time of one hour and 28 minutes. Spanish subtitles will be available.
Admission to the movie is free, but donations are encouraged.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., seating begins at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Contact the Goshen Theater Box Office at boxoffice@goshentheater.org or 574-312-03701 for more information.
June 12-30
GTDC Summer Camp
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Actors, singers, dancers, and technicians aged 8-14 are welcome to register for Goshen Theater’s Drama Club Summer Camp. The program will meet 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12 - 30, rotating through acting, dance, technical, and music classes each day. Throughout their time, students create a final showcase to be shared with friends, family, and fans at 2 p.m. July 1.
After-club hours are also available from 3:30 - 5 p.m. to families who work late. Financial Aid and Scholarships are available.
Visit https://goshentheater.com/education/gtdc/ for more information. Registration is required.
June 16
8 p.m.
Los Huracanes del Norte
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
With a career of more than 50 years, at the top of the regional Mexican music industry, Los Huracanes del Norte have left an unforgettable mark in the music scene.
Creators of a distinctive style that has rendered them international fame and impressive production of numerous hit albums. Los Huracanes del Norte continues from their first fans through the youth of today in Mexico, the U.S., Central, and South America.1
On Sept. 7, 2022 Los Huracanes del Norte was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tickets begin at $42.50. To purchase, visit www.thelerner.com or call 574-293-4469.
June 19
7 p.m.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The South Bend Civic Theatre is collaborating with Goshen Theater for a free performance of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
It’s 1927 and Ma Rainey, the “Mother of Blues,” is recording new sides of old favorites in a rundown studio in Chicago. Fiery and determined, Ma Rainey fights to retain control over her music, while her cocky trumpet player Levee dreams of making his own name in the music industry.
It is rated PG-13 for language, murder, and talk of rape.
There are no tickets or pre-reservations required for the show, however, space is limited so arrive early to secure a seat. Donations are welcome at the door.
Concessions and bar will be available for purchase.
June 22 - 25
Elkhart Jazz Festival
Downtown Elkhart
Tickets are on sale for the Elkhart Jazz Festival’s 35th year. Headliners include Grace Kelly of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated Mindi Abair.
From the Wellfield Botanic Garden’s Truth in Jazz to the Lerner Theatre to the Elkhart Public Library to downtown events, there’s a concert for everyone everywhere at this year’s Elkhart Jazz Festival.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Lerner box office at 574-293-4469 or contact Elkhart Festivals Inc. at 574-218-6477.
June 29
6 p.m.
The Menus
Central Green
Downtown Elkhart
2023 marks 40 years of high-energy performances for The Menus and balloon-kicking fun with no end in sight. As long as people continue to show up at the shows, lead singer Tim Goldrainer will continue to keep the energy level high and make sure the people are happy and well entertained. Come see why The Menus are known as one of the best rock cover bands in the Midwest.
The concert is part of the Lerner on the Lawn series in partnership with ArtWalk.