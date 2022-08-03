Aug. 4 – 13
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel
Amish Acres Round Barn Theater
1600 W. Market St., Nappanee
The dark musical continues all season long, telling the story of the romance of Billy Bigelow, a charming carousel barker, and Julie Jordan, a pretty worker from a nearby mill.
When the attractive young couple gets married, they also both find themselves unemployed, which puts a strain on their relationship. When Billy finds out that Julie is pregnant, he resorts to extreme measures to get money, a decision that leads to tragedy.
Tickets for the show range from $13.95-67.95, depending on age, meal and seat location.
Contact the box office to reserve seating at (574)773-4188x 213 or boxoffice@thebarnsatnappanee.com.
Aug. 4 – 6
Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market
The Barns at Nappanee
1600 W. Market St.
In its 60th year, the Annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day of the event. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for seniors and children 13-17. Children 12 and under as well as active military are free.
Annual market brings over 100 juried artists and crafters nationwide to the area, as well as food trucks, a whip show, axe throwing, medicine man and more.
For more information, visit www.thebarnsatnappanee.com or call (574) 773-4188.
Aug. 4 – 7
Cirque Italia
Kosciusko County Fairgrounds
1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw
The story of Cirque Italia begins with Ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing and unexpectedly catching a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. The ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more.
Tickets for the show are available online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at (941) 704-8572. An onsite box office will also open on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Aug. 4 – 7.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
For more information, visit the website or check Cirque Italia’s social media pages.
Aug. 5
11 a.m.
Gallery Talk: History of Bathrooms
Ruthmere Museum
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Jennifer Johns, Ruthmere curator, will present a gallery talk titled “Please Remain Seated: The History of Bathrooms” on Friday.
Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object or artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. They are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and free to the public. Gallery Talks are also uploaded to the Ruthmere’s Youtube page at www.youtube.com/ruthmeremuseum within a few days of the event.
For more information, visit www.ruthmere.org
Aug. 5
The Mousley’s at Ruthmere
Fables Book Store
215 S. Main St., Goshen
Meet Andrea Barbour, author of The Mousleys at Ruthmere, during Goshen’s First Fridays in August.
The Mousley’s at Ruthmere tells the story of Lord Bertie and Lady Libbie Mousley, a friendly mouse couple who live beneath the garden shed at Ruthmere, a beautiful home owned by Albert and Elizabeth Beardsley in the town of Elkhart.
One day, Mr. and Mrs. Beardsley's dog, Fang, invites the Mousleys to a party. But when the hour arrives, Fang is nowhere to be found! The Mousleys must recruit help from their colorful cast of friends to seek out the missing pup.
Barbour, Ruthmere’s Outreach Coordinator and author of the book, will be on site at Fables signing and selling copies of the children’s book, which serves as a child’s introduction to local history and one of Elkhart’s founding families.
Aug. 5
7 p.m.
All's Well That Ends Well
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N Main St
The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Touring Company hit the road for the first time since 2018 this summer with All's Well That Ends Well. The bouncy new staging of Shakespeare's comedy, directed by NDSF veteran Scotty Arnold, features live music performed by the cast.
The Touring Company continues this all summer long with appearances in Goshen, Mishawaka, and Elkhart. All performances FREE and family-friendly. The next Elkhart County performance will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
Aug. 5 and Aug. 6
Goshen Games
Downtown Goshen
Volleyball and cornhole teams play for cash prizes and bragging rights over two days of tournament play, part of Goshen Games, August 5 and 6, for First Fridays downtown. Sand volleyball competition runs throughout both days, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and resumes Saturday morning from 9 until 2 p.m. The cornhole tournament will be limited to Friday night. Complete tournament rules and event details are available at https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2022-august/
Food vendors, shopping specials, and Goshen Health's family tent providing a private space for mothers and those caring for young children also return in August. DJ William Frisbie will provide music on Friday at Washington and Main, spinning songs to keep downtown singing all night long.
Aug. 6
10 a.m. – 2 p.m
Annual Health Fair & Back2School
Roosevelt Elementary School
201 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County will be hosting their annual event geared at promoting healthier and active lifestyles. The event is free to the public.
There will be health screenings and information, including childhood immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing available onsite.
There will also be backpacks and school supplies while they last.
Parents must be present with their children. For more information, call the Minority Health Coalition at (574) 522-0128 or email elkmhc@gmail.com
Aug. 6
6 – 8 p.m.
Ford and Mustang Show
Das Dutchman Essenhaus
240 U.S. Hwy 20, Middlebury
Essenhaus will host the 2022 annual Mustang and Ford Show from 6- 8 p.m. Aug. 6 on the Essenhaus lawn facing U.S. Highway 20.
Partnering with Essenhaus, the Michiana Mustang Club is now accepting entries and inquiries for the show.
For a list of entry categories and to register, visit www.michianamustangs.com/carshow. For more information, call Carl Kindig at 574-256-2173 or email ckindig@michiaanmustangs.com
Aug. 8
7:30 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
American rocker Melissa Etheridge’s “One Way Out” Tour is coming to the Lerner Theatre on Aug. 8
Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 13. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10 a.m. May 12. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Melissa Etheridge at www.friendsofthelerner.org/donate.
Etheridge will perform at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets range from $39-$124 plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre at (574) 293-4469 or visit https://thelerner.com/event/melissa-etheridge-one-way-out-tour/
Aug. 9
6 p.m.
A Century of Showtunes
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Elkhart Civic Theatre performers will present “A Century of Showtunes” accompanied by members of the Elkhart County Symphony, conducted by Tori Petrak. The program is a collection of showtunes highlighting unforgettable songs from timeless Broadway musicals including Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, My Fair Lady and more.
The Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra is both a favorite resource for cross-generational entertainment and a source of civic pride. By encouraging artistic integrity, providing innovative opportunities, and developing excellent musical programming, the Elkhart County Symphony Association promotes positive cultural experiences and educational growth.
Tickets may be purchased at elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix or by calling (574) 848-4116 for $27 for individual concerts, or $75 for series passes which cover all three concerts. Tickets are also available at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens for $30 per show.
Aug. 12
5-9 p.m.
Friday Fest
Nappanee’s Friday Fests have bounce houses, games, musical performances, a brewfest and festival foods.
This month’s Friday Fest will feature the 4th annual Food Truck War. Participants can vote for their favorite food truck and the winning truck gets $200, a trophy, a write up in the local paper and on social media, and they don’t have to pay the vendor fees at any of Visit Nappanee events in 2023.
There will also be a car and bike show. Participants can register on site.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/3fMVtZSKf
Aug. 12-28
Classics In the Park
Richard Pfeil Family Courtyard, St. Joseph County Public Library
304 S. Main St., South Bend
Jane Austen’s classic novel “Sense and Sensibility”, follows the societal struggles of the Dashwood sisters as they navigate the delicate rules of Regency society. After their father dies, the Dashwood sisters watch while their world and social status collapse. Their search for true love and acceptance in society causes them to question their beliefs, realizing that fairytale endings are not always what one expects.
“Sense and Sensibility” showtimes are 7 p.m Aug. 12, 14, 18, 20, and 26.
William Shakespeare’s, “Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedic play involving two intertwined love stories. The storyline is driven by misunderstandings, deception, and love, creating chaos and intrigue. Don Pedro falls in love with Hero but is tricked by his mischievous brother into believing that she has been unfaithful. In light of this, Don Pedro refuses her at the wedding ceremony. The other couple, Benedick and Beatrice, is tricked into believing that each one cares for the other although their history has shown that they prefer to antagonize each other. This faux revelation makes them reconsider their tumultuous relationship. Ultimately, all the madness becomes regarded as much ado about nothing.
“Much Ado About Nothing” showtimes are 7 p.m. Aug. 13, 19, 21, 27, and 28.
Both performances will take place at the Richard Pfeil Family Courtyard outside of the St. Joseph County Public Library. Enter through the south parking lot gate. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, and nonalcoholic beverages of choice. Tickets for either show can be purchased for $25-$30 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
Aug. 12
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Monsters University
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Ever since he was a kid monster, Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) has dreamed of becoming a Scarer. To make his dream a reality, he enrolls at Monsters University. During his first semester, he meets Sulley (John Goodman), a natural-born Scarer. Sulley and Mike engage in a fierce rivalry that ultimately gets them both kicked out of MU's elite Scare Program. To make things right, Mike and Sulley, along with a bunch of misfit monsters, will have to learn to work together.
The movie is rated G with a run time of one hour 44 minutes. The event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Entry to Goshen Theater’s free movie screenings are free, but donations are welcome. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and concessions will be open, COVID permitting.
Visit goshentheater.com for more information.
Aug. 12
8 p.m.
A Gammage Solutions presents Micki Miller
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame
South Bend artist Micki Miller’s upcoming performance is “an ode to R&B,” and an “homage to the soul music that’s impacted me,” she said. The styles, blended together to create her own style, along with some original music, the evening will feature confessional lyrics and melodic grooces reminiscent of Jazmine Sullivan, India.Arie, and Jill Scott.
Adult tickets are on sale for $25 at www.performingarts.nd.edu. For more information, visit or call the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 574-631-2800 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aug. 12
9 p.m.
Happy Together tour
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
This year marks the 13th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, The “Happy Together” Tour. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
The tour has played more than 50 plus shows a year and 2022 will be no exception. More information on the Happy Together Tour is available at https://theturtles.com/tour. Ticket prices for the show range from $60 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Aug. 13
6 – 9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli, mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, side of green beans, and cheese cake with 20th Century style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.
Aug. 19
7:30 p.m.
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The international touring tribute band to the Rolling Stones will be in Goshen on Aug. 19.
The Billboard & Pollstar highly rated show is entering its 20th year in production with over 4000 performances listed to their credit. Their client list includes the nation’s top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls, and corporate clients.
They have been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning News, and hundreds of national newspapers, magazines, television & radio as the world’s greatest show honoring the Rolling Stones and their legacy.
Tickets for Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show are $25.
Doors unlock at 6:45 p.m. and seating begins at 7 p.m. Concessions and the bar will be open for sale.
Visit www.rollingstoneshow.com for more information.
Aug. 20
3 – 9 p.m.
EnviroFest
Island Park
N. Main St & E. Sycamore St., Elkhart
The 25th annual EnviroFest by the Elkhart Environmental Center and WVPE will feature live music, food, drinks, kids activities, canoe rides vendors and more, aimed at teaching sustainability to the public at-large. There will also be local beer and wine garden for locally crafted beer for those over age 21.
This year Bike Elkhart County is offering free valet service for the event. Those who bike to the event will also receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win new bike gear.
Admission is $5 per family of any size.
For more information, visit www.elkhartenvirofest.com or call (574) 293-5070.
Aug. 26
7 p.m.
Dueling pianos
Ironhand Wine Bar
1025 Northside Blvd., South Bend
SOUTH BEND — A one-of-a-kind dueling piano show by Chicago’s famed Howl-to-Go will offer a high-energy show for the Morris 100 Capital Campaign.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 at morriscenter.org or $20 at the door and is open to all ages. Tickets are limited and those interested are encouraged to purchase in advance. Proceeds will benefit the Morris 100 Capital Campaign.
The night of the event, attendees are encouraged to enter a special “Season of Theater” drawing to win a package valued at over $1,000. One winner will be the recipient of two tickets to two shows at a variety of performing arts theaters in the South Bend area. For every $20 donated or pledged that night, one entry will be awarded.
Learn more about the Morris 100 campaign at https://www.morris100.org/event/dueling-pianos/.
Aug. 27
9 p.m.
Boy George & Culture Club
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Few new wave groups were as popular as Culture Club during the early '80s. During that time, the group racked up seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. Though their music was radio-ready, what brought the band stardom was Boy George, the group's charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV. George also had a biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club heavy media exposure in both America and Britain.
Culture Club reunited in 2014 for a tour and the band also began work on a new album with producer Youth. The group scheduled the release of an album called Tribes in 2015, but the record never materialized. Instead, the recordings provided the foundation for Life, the 2018 album that marked Culture Club's first new album in nearly 20 years.
Ticket prices are $79, $89 and $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
More information on Boy George & Culture Club can be found at https://boygeorgeandcultureclub.net/.
Sept. 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18
The Glass Managerie
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“The Glass Menagerie,” the play that launched Tennessee Williams’ career, will play this fall at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The play tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips with their past and future.
The play, which is both tragic and emotional, challenges audiences and according, to the theatre, provokes consideration.
The play is rated PG. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Jimmie Allen and Neon Union
Allegan County Fair
50 Douglas St, Allegan, Mich.
The Allegan County Fair is proud to announce that Jimmie Allen with a surprise special guest, and Neon Union on Sept. 15.
This year’s 170th Allegan County Fair will run from Sept. 9 – 17. Tickets are on sale now. For purchase, visit www.allegancountyfair.com, call (888) 673-6501, or visit the fair office.
Purchase by August 15 and fair admission is included, but not parking.
Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Cantus
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Now in its 27th season, the low-voice ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has come to prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at (574) 535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Sept. 16
9 p.m.
Dionne Warwick
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs including “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “Heartbreaker,” and “Déjà Vu.”
Among numerous awards, Warwick most recently was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
More information on Dionne Warwick can be found at https://www.officialdionnewarwick.com/.
Sept. 18
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Central Park
300 S. Main St., Elkhart
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location at Central Park in Elkhart on Sept. 18.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
Corporate sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.
Sept. 27
7:30 p.m.
Menopause: The Musical
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"Menopause: The Musical" is coming to The Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The musical centers around four women at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s
The musical is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. Tickets are $42-$52 each, plus applicable fees. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Friends of The Lerner member tickets went on presale Tuesday.
Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Menopause: The Musical. For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469.
Oct. 1
7:30 p.m.
Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St., GoshenKnown as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger, and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. His playing skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri. Palmieri’s parents emigrated from Ponce, Puerto Rico to New York City in 1926. Born in Spanish Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Palmieri learned to play the piano at an early age, and at 13, he joined his uncle’s orchestra, playing timbales.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at (574) 535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Oct. 1
8 p.m.
Gatlin Brothers
Trine University’s T. Furth Center
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than six decades with songs such as "Broken Lady,” and "All the Gold In California.” The brothers have accumulated seven #1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums and five BMI "Million-Air" Awards.
During 2020, The Gatlin Brothers celebrated their 65th anniversary in the music industry. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall. They have also performed for the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat, The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on the ABC network.
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, are already on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. For more information on this and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
TobyMac: Theatre Tour
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Awakening Events will present “TobyMac: Theatre Tour” at the Lerner Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. They range from $22.75-$105.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469 of visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 7, 8, 9
We Will Rock You
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions” and more, the 70-minute adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock ‘n’ roll to a post-apocalyptic world.
The musical is rated PG. It is a youth show.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Oct. 8
6 – 9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli, mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, side of green beans, and cheese cake with 20th Century style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.