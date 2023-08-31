Entertainment Calendar

Sept. 1
7:30 p.m.
Flor de Toloache
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St.
The Latin GRAMMY-winning, all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with its edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Latin American music. Like the legendary love potion that the Toloache flower is used for in Mexico, the talented New York ensemble casts a spell over its audiences with soaring vocals and physical elegance. The members’ diverse ethnicities and musical backgrounds transcend culture and gender by forging new paths. The group has graced international stages from Mexico to Japan and has extensively toured to cities in the United States, Europe and Latin America. With a total of five studio albums to date, “Las Flores,” as their fans call them, recently released Motherflower, described by the artists as a fiercely feminist mosaic of genres inspired by mariachi.
Tickets range from $20 - 35. Non-package ticket pricing ranges from $25-40. Order online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, or by phone at 574-535-7588.
Sept. 2
8 p.m.
Raelynn
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee RaeLynn continues to carve her unique lane in country music with her gift for storytelling through songwriting, accented by a one-of-a-kind, electric personality.
As she prepares for an upcoming 2023 summer album release as an independent artist, RaeLynn once again connects with fans after delivering new songs within the new year including, “It’s Happening Right Here,” “Broken One,” and “Somebody Else.” RaeLynn has both GOLD ("Love Triangle", "Lonely Call") and PLATINUM ("God Made Girls") singles to her name amassing over ONE BILLION total career streams and over 100 MILLION global streams on her 2021 independently-released full-length album BAYTOWN. BAYTOWN followed RaeLynn’s widely praised debut WILDHORSE which arrived at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart (only one of ten albums to ever do this) and was recognized among the best Country albums of 2017 by Rolling Stone, UPROXX and Stereogum.
With over 2.5 MILLION followers across her engaging online platforms RaeLynn’s star continues to rise after becoming the first country face to represent the global beauty brand Too Faced and made her acting debut in the Hallmark Channel’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol.” Since becoming a mother in September 2021, her outlook on life has been enriched with growing a family and leaving a legacy of purpose. In doing so, she unapologetically has begun accepting speaking engagements and divulging an unfiltered, raw perspective of her inspiring life experiences.
Tickets are available at https://www.thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/event/RaeLynn.
Sept 8-10
“Ordinary Days,” by Theatre’s Edge
Goshen Theatre
216 S. Main St.
This intimate production pays homage to the memory of those lost in 9/11. Adam Gwon’s witty and captivating four-person song cycle has played around the world professionally, in university settings, and at community theatres, and it is sure to leave audiences finding and appreciating the beauty in their everyday lives.
When Deb loses her most precious possession, the notes to her graduate thesis, she unwittingly starts a chain of events that affects the ordinary days of four New Yorkers. Told through a series of intricately connected songs and vignettes, Ordinary Days is an original musical that captures the random yet pivotal moments of ordinary days, and makes them
Extraordinary.
The musical is recommended for age 15 and older, with adult content and themes.
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults at the Goshen Theatre.
Sept. 8
9 p.m.
STAIND
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Mass. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their upcoming album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded.
More information on STAIND can be found at www.staind.com.
Tickets start at $89, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Sept. 9
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Arts on the Millrace
Powerhouse Park
West Washington Street, Goshen
The 10th annual Arts on the Millrace will bring local artists and musicians to the Millrace Canal for a daylong arts festival.
The annual juried event includes art, music, food, and drink for a celebration of the region’s art with kid-friendly activities.
Sept. 9
8 p.m.
Zachariah Smith
Boondocks Back 40
10601 N. Ind. 13, Syracuse
Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting melodies and soul-stirring performances of Wabash’s own, Zachariah Smith, as he takes the stage in an unforgettable live concert at the Boondocks Back 40 outdoor venue. This extraordinary musical experience will showcase the remarkable talent and charisma of this rising star.
Known for his mesmerizing vocals, and heartfelt songwriting, Zachariah Smith has been making waves in the music industry since his first audition on the show American Idol with his unique blend of genres and emotionally charged performances. This highly anticipated concert promises an evening filled with breathtaking moments and a celebration of music that will make this evening a night to remember.
Sept. 10
4 p.m.
Cinema in the Gardens
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Sponsored by Tom Myers, the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra’s 2023-24 season kicks off with guest composer Rick DeJonge and a world premier composition he wrote for the symphony.
Tickets range from $14-35 and season passes are available starting at $40 for students. Season passes include all five Elkhart Symphony Orchestra concerts of the 2023-34 season.
To purchase or for more information, visit The Lerner Theatre Box office or call 574-293-4469.
Sept. 12
6 p.m.
Bluey’s Big Play
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies. It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family.
Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S., featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bleuy creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.
Tickets are available at Morris Performing Arts Center at www.morriscenter.org or by calling the box office at 574-235-9190.
Sept. 14
7 p.m.
Kimball Organ Series: Zorro
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Friends of the Lerner will present the 2023 Kimball Organ Series, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Britt & Judy Murphey Family.
A native of Ohio, organist Clark Wilson holds Life Member status in the International Tri-M Music Honor Society and is listed in “Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals.” He’ll perform alongside Zorro, a seemingly idiotic fop of a silent film, featuring the well-loved Zorro, a courageous vigilante.
Tickets range from $10 - 12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office in-person or by calling 574-293-4469, or online at www.thelerner.com.
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Encanto
Goshen Theatre
410 S. Main St.
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, every child except Mirabel.
However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.
The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes. There will be spanish subtitles.
Admission to this event is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open.
A special performance by Goshen Theatre’s Latin Dance students will begin at 6:30 p.m., ahead of the screening.