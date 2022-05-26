Rubber Ducky Derby
5:30 p.m.
Elkhart Riverwalk
All duckies entered into the Ducky Derby are $20 each. Each purchase is numbered and will match a corresponding numbered ducky, which will be entered into The Ducky Derby in a race. All duckies will be dropped simultaneously into the Elkhart River and float toward the finish line. Prizes will be awarded to the duckies that take first, second and third place. Contestants do not need to be present to win.
The first-place prize is $1,000 and the 2022 Ducky Derby Trophy. The second-place prize is an “I Heart Elkhart” Package worth $500. The third-place prize is a gift card for dinner at a downtown restaurant and four tickets to “Something Rotten” which airs July 15-17.
Anna P.S.
7 p.m.
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Anna P.S. will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the third installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-older). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merchandise to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
Rick Springfield
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at fourwindscasino.com. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Tumbleweed Jumpers
7 p.m.
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
Tumbleweed Jumpers will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fourth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.
JUNE 7
6-9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Elkhart Civic Theatre is bringing singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Newcomer has come a long way since her childhood in Elkhart. The recording artist, poet, author, and educator has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Tickets are $27 per person. Seating under the tent is limited. Lawn seating is “bring your own chair.” Purchase tickets online or call 574-848-4116.
JUNE 10
7 p.m.
High Gravity
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
High Gravity will perform live on the EPL downtown branch’s roof as the fifth installment of the library’s Curbside Concert series.
Curbside Concerts are free to attend. People can watch the band from the library parking lot, which will be fenced and open to all ages (only the marked alcohol sale area is 21-and-over). Parking is available on the street or in nearby municipal lots. Musicians have been welcomed to bring merch to sell, and the library accepts cash and card.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be the featured food vendor for this show.
In the event of bad weather, the library’s doors at High and Second streets will open at 6:30 p.m. The bar will be open inside.