4 p.m. April 10
O’Neill Hall of Music,
Notre Dame
Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet deftly navigates classical music’s European tradition by immersing audiences in repertoire by underrepresented composers. Founded in 2006 with black and Latinx string players awarded as Sphinx Competition first-place laureates, the quartet notes performances with distinguished artists in many genres like Paquito D’Rivera, Chick Corea, Itzhak Perlman, and Jeremy Denk. Harlem Quartet performs a jazz-inflected program.
The ensemble includes violinists Melissa White and Ilmar Gavilán, who left Cuba at age 14 and co-founded Harlem Quartet, violist Jaime Amador, and cellist Felix Umansky. Umansky is no stranger to the University of Notre Dame — he was a member of the 2009 Fischoff Competition grand prize-winning Linden Quartet, performing that year on the center’s Presenting Series.
Very limited seating remains. Single tickets are on sale for $32 regular, $15 students at performingarts.nd.edu. For more information visit or call the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 574-631-2800.
April 16, 2022, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This event is free! Review the available time slots below and click the link below to sign up. The course is located in the woods, a 15 minute walk from the parking lot at the John Kline Welcome Center. Please plan to arrive at the high ropes course at the start of your designated time slot. There are no bathrooms in the woods but the Welcome Center will be open. Participants should be at least 10 years old and plan to wear closed toed shoes. High Ropes Courses have some risk associated with them and participants should be in good physical health and able to climb, hold themselves upright, and be free from current injuries that would affect their ability to complete the course. All participants will sign a waiver on arrival or you can print the waiver below and fill it out ahead of time. Maximum weight limit is 300 pounds. Thank you!
7:30 p.m. April 22
Wawasee High School
auditorium, 1 Warrior
Path, Syracuse
For the first time in nearly two years, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club is back on the road in 2022. Chautauqua-Wawasee is bringing them to Syracuse for an April 22 performance. This dynamic musical troupe offers a versatile repertoire including gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical choral selections, barbershop, folk melodies, patriotic standards, familiar opera choruses, country and novelty tunes, and utilizes small groups and outstanding soloists to further enhance each show.
The event will be hosted at Wawasee High School’s auditorium with doors opening at 7 p.m. Early bird tickets are available now for $20 at www.ChautauquaWawasee.org, their Facebook page or by calling Debbie at 574-377-7543.
April 22 – May 12
Wilson Auditorium at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents “Noises Off” from April 22 to May 12. Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” presents an ambitious director and a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, on and off-stage intrigue, a rotating set, and an errant herring all factor in the plot of this classic comedy.
What could possibly go wrong with a set consisting of seven doors, one attic, two offstage portals, and a very fluid fourth wall? Sprinkle in a few complex romances, a producer cast in the lead, a bottle of whisky, and an ax and you have all the ingredients to pull off a memorable comedic production.
“Noises Off” will be performed at the Wilson Auditorium at South Bend Civic Theatre Showtimes are April 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m., and early shows are on April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
5:30 p.m. April 30
Wiekamp Athletic Center, 813 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
Bethel University will host its fifth annual Bethel Gala with singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman as the special guest. Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history.
In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Chapman is boasts 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award, 49 Number One singles, and has sold more than eleven million albums and with ten RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit.
This year’s Bethel Gala will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bethel University, honoring the rich history that’s been fostered by students, staff, alumni, faculty and donors. The purpose of the evening is to raise money for the Bethel Fund, which supports student scholarships and areas of greatest need. Last year’s Gala raised more than $135,000.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and businesses, with varying levels and benefits. Individual tickets for the event are $100. For more information visit BethelUniversity.edu/BethelGala.
May 13-15, 20-22
Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Arsenic and Old Lace” play centers around two Brooklyn spinsters, Martha and Abby Brewster, who run a Brooklyn rooming house where they take pity on the lonely gentlemen who come looking for a room, and put them out of their miseries with glasses of poisoned elderberry wine, according to information provided by ECT.
Their nephew Mortimer is a drama critic who discovers their activity by accident, the release reads. Mortimer’s harmless brother Teddy believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt as he buries his aunts’ guests in the basement. When their homicidal brother Jonathan arrives with his own dead body, and a doofus cop by the name of O’Hara who dreams of being a playwright, tries to sell his bad play to Mortimer, it becomes obvious that just about everyone in the Brewster house is off their rocker.
It is a period piece set in the early 1940s. The movie, staring Cary Grant, is largely faithful to the play, although there are some significant changes, in particular to the ending. For more information, call Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853.
8 p.m. May 22
Furth Center at Trine
University, 500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The legendary folk singer Gordon Lightfoot was originally supposed to appear at the Furth Center at Trine University in 2019, but was forced to postpone the appearance until 2020 due to injury. Due to Covid and yet another injury, Lightfoot was unable to return to Trine until this year.
His song catalog is vast and includes such classics as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin’ Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People,” to name a few. Lightfoot has recorded 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations. His songs have been aired regularly for more than 50 years, earning him Radio Singles Chart Positions in North America achieved by few others.
Remaining tickets are available for $45 to $70 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior. For more information on concerts and other events at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
9 p.m. May 28
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield He is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
