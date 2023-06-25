ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

June 28
7 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra with Abbie Thomas
Bendix Arena
120 Doctor MLK Jr. Blvd., South Bend
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Abbie Thomas take the stage for “Hits Through the Decades,” a unique, interactive concert.
South Bend Symphony String Quartet and vocalist Abbie Thomas take the stage for “Hits The South Bend Symphony Strings, known for their exceptional artistry, will bring their versatility and skill to this interactive format, featuring arrangements made popular by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton as well as originals from Thomas and more.
Pick songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, or Michael Jackson, or jump forward in time with songs like Easy on Me by Adele. The concert will seamlessly integrate these requests into a cohesive and enchanting musical journey, blending classical arrangements with contemporary flair, all in a beautifully candlelit theater.
Tickets are $25 for advance or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/hits-through-the-decades.
June 29
6 p.m.
The Menus
Central Green
Downtown Elkhart
2023 marks 40 years of high-energy performances for The Menus and balloon-kicking fun with no end in sight. As long as people continue to show up at the shows, lead singer Tim Goldrainer will continue to keep the energy level high and make sure the people are happy and well entertained. Come see why The Menus are known as one of the best rock cover bands in the Midwest.
The concert is part of the Lerner on the Lawn series in partnership with ArtWalk.
July 1
9 p.m.
Babyface
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Babyface is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the Producer of the Year category four times, three times of which were in consecutive years (1995-1997); a record he holds to this day. Kenny is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and Pink.
Over the past five decades, he released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 “Tender Lover”; For the Cool in You (1993), which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You”; and The Day (1996) featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”
Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. More information on Babyface can be found at www.babyfacemusic.com.
6-8 p.m.
July 8
Concert in the Park: Jake Miller and the Midwest Heat
Riverbend Park
511 E. Warren St., Middlebury
Bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket and join the Middlebury Public Library at Riverbend Park for a family-friendly summer concert.
Local band Jake Miller and the Midwest Heat will play a few tunes for kids followed by their signature sad country music. Bring a picnic or get dinner from the Hay Huey food truck and kick back while the kids play on the playground. The event is family-friendly.
July 8
8 p.m.
The Moonshine Bandits Pour Decisions Tour
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Five Star Dive Bar presents The Moonshine Bandits in partnership with Elkhart Bike Night, Hoozier Harley Davidson, Janus Motorcycles, Elkhart Indian Motorcycles, and North End Cycle, along with special guest Madchild.
Backwoods bravado, patriot’s pride, country soul, and keg-thumping beats, the Moonshine Bandits have championed since they began their journey.
Tickets range from $29-39 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or 574-293-4469.