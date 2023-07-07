ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

July 8
6-8 p.m.
Concert in the Park: Jake Miller and the Midwest Heat
Riverbend Park
511 E. Warren St., Middlebury
Bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket and join the Middlebury Public Library at Riverbend Park for a family-friendly summer concert.
Local band Jake Miller and the Midwest Heat will play a few tunes for kids followed by their signature sad country music. Bring a picnic or get dinner from the Hay Huey food truck and kick back while the kids play on the playground. The event is family-friendly.
July 8
8 p.m.
The Moonshine Bandits Pour Decisions Tour
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Five Star Dive Bar presents The Moonshine Bandits in partnership with Elkhart Bike Night, Hoozier Harley Davidson, Janus Motorcycles, Elkhart Indian Motorcycles, and North End Cycle, along with special guest Madchild.
Backwoods bravado, patriot’s pride, country soul, and keg-thumping beats, the Moonshine Bandits have championed since they began their journey.
Tickets range from $29 - $39 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or (574) 293-4469.
July 14
7 p.m.
Free Movie Night: Luca
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Disney’s “Luca” is set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface.
The movie is rated PG, with a runtime of one hour and 35 minutes. Admission to this event is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open.
The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
July 21 - 23
3 and 7 p.m.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St. Elkhart
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of your favorite songs. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is truly a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Unlock treasured memories and forgotten melodies as you relive this “tale as old as time” with the whole family.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. July 21 and July 22. There will be an all-youth production at 3 p.m. July 22, and another 3 p.m. production July 23. The production is put on by Premier Arts.
To purchase tickets, visit the Lerner Theatre Box Office at 410 S. Main St. Elkhart, or call 574-293-4469.
For more information, visit www.premierarts.org/show/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast.
July 21
9 p.m.
+Live+
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
+Live+ have sold over 22 million album worldwide and earned two number one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their catalog is filled with gems such as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” and “Lakini’s Juice.”
+Live+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018 LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade. In 2019, they celebrated the 25th anniversary of Throwing Copper with a deluxe edition.
Tickets to +Live+ start at $79, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
July 21, 22, 23 & 28,29, 30
Carrie, The Musical
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this musical tells the story of Carrie White, an outcast who longs to fit in at school and home. Carrie discovers she has telekinetic abilities and that’s she’s not afraid to use them.
The musical is rated PG-13.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
July 21
9 p.m.
Switchfoot
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Switchfoot sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their 13 studio albums including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown, and 2009’s Award-winning Hello Hurricane.
Racking up a string of alternative radio hit singles and over 5 million ticket sales in over 40 countries, Switchfoot has earned a devoted and loyal fan base through its unique blend of emotional intelligence and uplifting brand of alternative rock.
Tickets to Switchfoot start at $40, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
July 21 - 23
7:30 & 3 p.m.
July 27
6 p.m.
Dave Bennett
Central Green
Downtown Elkhart
Clarinet player Dave Bennett doesn’t fit the mold, as jazz player who plays Alice Cooper, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Chris Isaak among their influences.
Bennett has been a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops (2013) and has been featured with 35 other US and Canadian orchestras including Nashville, Houston, Detroit, Rochester, Omaha, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Orlando, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Portland, OR and Portland, Maine. Some of his annual appearances include The Elkhart Jazz Festival, The Suncoast Classic Jazz Festival, The Arizona Classic Jazz Festival, The Sacramento Hot Jazz Jubilee, The Clambake Music Festival, and The Redwood Coast Music Festival.
The concert is part of the Lerner on the Lawn series in partnership with ArtWalk.
July 28 - Aug. 6
2 & 7:30 p.m.
Spring Awakening
Leighton Auditorium
305 S. Michigan St., South Bend
Tickets are on sale now for the Art 4 performance of Spring Awakening, a Tony Award-winning 2006 Broadway musical, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater.
Performances are scheduled for July 28 - 30, and Aug. 3 - 6 at St. Joe County Public Library's Leighton Auditorium, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. In a world where grown-ups hold all the cards, this coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer chaos of adolescence. Join the group of late nineteenth-century German students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.
The production contains adult language and mature content including scenes depicting violence, sexual situations, and suicide; which may be a trigger for some patrons. Viewer discretion is advised.
Art4 will also host four Talk Back programs throughout the production. The Talk Back events will offer spectators the opportunity to ask behind-the-scene questions following the musical performances on July 29 and 30, and Aug. 3 and 4.
July 28
9 p.m.
Girl Named Tom
Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center
3000 Prairie Ave., South Bend
Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio—Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty—notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated millions of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.”
The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent Another World EP. Returning to the road with a bang, they performed 100-plus shows throughout 2022 alone.
Inking a deal with Republic Records, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular.” Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder in 2023 and beyond.
More information on Girl Named Tom can be found at www.girlnamedtom.com.
Ticket prices for the show start at $35, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.
July 28 - Aug. 6
7 p.m.
Goshen Theater Presents: The Wizard of Oz
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Join the Goshen Theater as we follow Dorothy on her travels through the magical Land of Oz. Come meet the wonderful, well known, cast of characters that have brought so much joy to audiences since their creation by author L. Frank Baum. With new characters not featured in the movie.
Tickets range from $15 - $25. Shows are at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. on other days between July 28 and Aug. 6.
Please reach out to Goshen Theater Program Director, Robert Tombari, for more information at 574-312-3701 or via email at robert@goshentheater.org.
July 29
8 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo
Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show.
Her original songs include "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" "Ain't It Heavy," "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window."
Tickets can be purchased at Ticket Master Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
July 31
7:30 p.m.
Boz Scaggs
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
Scaggs, a member of the Steve Miller Band, performed on the album Children of the Future and Sailor before launching his solo career with 1968’s seminal Boz Scaggs LP. With tunes of personalized mixes of rock, blues, and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ‘70s albums at Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer, and Silk Degrees, Skaggs has produced several top singles including “It’s Over,”Lido Shuffle,” “Subsequently,” “Jo Jo,” and more.
Tickets started at $59.50 plus applicable fees. For more information, contact The Lerner Theatre at www.thelerner.com or the box office at 574-293-4469
Aug. 11
7 p.m.
Free Movie Night: A Dinosaur’s Story
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Four fun-loving dinosaurs take a trip to New York City, courtesy of Capt. Neweyes (Walter Cronkite). The time-traveling alien is intent on bringing some joy to the lives of the children of the Big Apple. After eating a potion to boost their smarts and cuddliness, Tyrannosaurus Rex (John Goodman), Triceratops Woog (René Le Vant), Pterodactyl Elsa (Felicity Kendal) and Hadrosaur Dweeb (Charles Fleischer) hit the town. But trouble soon arrives when Neweyes' evil brother hatches a devious plot.
The movie is rated G, with a runtime of one our 13 minutes. There will be Spanish subtitles.
Admission to this event is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the bar and concession stand will be open.
The event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Aug. 18
8 p.m.
The Beach Boys
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fames were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with Lifetime Achievement Award.
Their hits include “Surfin’ USA,’” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Barbara Ann,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Kokomo.”
Tickets start at $84, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.