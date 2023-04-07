ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

April 7 - 16
A Year with Frog and Toad
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Broadway hit “A Year with Frog and Toad” comes to the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The musical, nominated for three Tony Awards, brings together Arnold Lobel’s beloved children’s characters, telling the story of an enduring friendship.
Waking from hibernation in the spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn many life lessons along the way. The duo celebrates and rejoices in the differences that make them unique and special.
Part vaudeville, part make-believe, the musical is rated G.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tickets.
April 7 - 23
My Heart Says Go
Wilson Auditorium
403 N. Main St., South Bend
The star of “In the Heights,” South Bend Civic Theatre alumni Jorge Rivera-Herrans’s new musical be performed by his fellow civic theater team in April.
Against the wishes of his father, a med school dropout named Indigo moves to California to chase his dream of becoming a songwriter. A story about listening to your heart, “My Heart Says Go,” teaches kids to never give up on their dreams and parents to be prepared to help pick their kids back up when they fail. Book by Matt Hawkins. Music and Lyrics by Jorge Rivera-Herrans.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
April 14
7 p.m.
Family Movie Night: The Sandlot
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Celebrate the return of baseball season in the Miller Auditorium with a free showing of The Sandlot.
The movies takes place in the early 1960s. Fifth grader Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) has just moved into town with his parents (Karen Allen and Denis Leary). Kids call him a dork — he can’t even throw a baseball! But everything changes when the leader of the neighborhood gang recruits Smalls to play on the nearby sandlot field.
It’s the beginning of a magical summer of baseball, wild adventures, first kisses, and some fearsome confrontations with the dreaded beast and its owner (James Earl Jones). Soon, the nine boys have become best friends, Smalls is part of a team, and their leader has become a local legend.
The movie is rated PG and had a runtime of one hour 41 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concessions will be open for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
April 20-22
Riverbend Film Festival
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Riverbend Film Festival will celebrate 20 years this season with more independent films, workshops, special guests, Q&A sessions, and parties than ever before.
Early bird tickets are on sale now at riverbendfilmfest.com.
April 25 and 26
5:30 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Lerner Theatre Amphitheater Project
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
The public is invited to an engagement session announcing a transformative amphitheater project for downtown Elkhart. There are two sessions available: 5:30 p.m. April 25 and 9 a.m. April 26.
Hosts are the City of Elkhart, weImpact, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Moule & Polyzoides Architects & Urbanists, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Rex Martin & Lori Harris & Family and Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
April 25 - 30
Dear Evan Hansen
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre Guild will present Tony Award Winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen as part of the Broadway in South Bend series.
A letter that was never meant to be seen. A lie that was never meant to be told. A life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he always wanted: the chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
Tickets to Dear Evan Hansen can be purchased at www.broadwayinsouthbend.com or morriscenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling the box office at 574-235-9190.
April 27
7:30 p.m.
Cirque International
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Featuring performers from around the world comes a new generation of Cirque-style show, the electrifying and mesmerizing Cirque International.
Created by an award-winning production team, this wonderful show features an international line-up of some of the world's finest acrobats, gymnasts, and aerial artists in an enchanting and mesmerizing spectacle of entertainment.
Tickets range from $29-59 plus applicable fees. For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call the box office at 574-293-4469.
May 3
7:30 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra presents Yo-Yo Ma
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, one of classical music’s most prominent artists, will perform in South Bend this spring. It will be his first performance with the full symphony since 1979. The appearance with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is supported by Victoria Garrett.
Tickets are available online at www.moriscenter.org/events/category/symphony, by phone at the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office at 574-235-9190 or in-person at the Morris, both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
May 5 - 7
7:30 & 3 p.m.
9 to 5 The Musical
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Join Premier Arts for an all-youth production of "9 to 5 - The Musical" at The Lerner Theatre.
With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, "9 to 5 The Musical" is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thelerner.com/event/9-to-5-the-musical/2023-05-05.
May 6
9 p.m.
KC and the Sunshine Band
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Dancing onto the scene 50 years ago, KC and the Sunshine Band compromise a unique fusion of R&B and funk with a hint of Latin percussion grooove. Popular numbers include “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards, and an American Music Award, the band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.
Tickets start at $79, plus applicable fees and can be purchased at Ticket Master beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 10. Hotel rooms at Four Winds are also available the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
May 12
9 p.m.
Gladys Knight
Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo
The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. A seven-time Grammy winner with number-one hits in pop, gospel, R&B, and adult contemporary, Knight has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. She’s recorded more than 38 albums over the years including four solo albums in the last decade. She’s been inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, and the following year, along with The Pips, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.
Tickets start at $79 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
May 12 -21
Steel Magnolias
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Steel Magnolias” tells the story of Truvy’s salon, where all the upper crust ladies go to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant Annelle, Truvy offers free advice to her rich clients
The play is a drama, rated PG.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
May 12- 28
7:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Warner Studio Theatre
403 N. Main St., South Bend
In the third installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, ambition and art collide with the business of the blues. The musical takes place in Chicago in the Roaring Twenties, during a recording session at a white-owned studio with legendary singer and Mother of Blues herself, Gertrude “Ma” Rainey.
The show is sponsored by KeyBank, 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, and the Community Foundation of St. Joseph’s African American Community Fund.
It is rated PG-13 for language, murder, and talk of rape.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets or by calling 574-234-1112.
May 19
7:30 p.m.
Girl Named Tom
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only ensemble to ever win NBC’s The Voice. In addition to their chart-topping covers, Girl Named Tom writes original music that is projecting them toward becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation. Come hear first-hand the group that features two Goshen College graduates and continues to blow away their quickly growing fan base around the country and beyond.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. For more information, contact the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566 or email boxoffice@goshen.edu. The Box Office, located in the Goshen College Music Center, is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
May 19
7:30 p.m.
Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
SHOUT! Promotions is pleased to announce Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA coming to The Lerner Theatre.
With over a million tickets sold, the musicians in The Music of ABBA are no strangers to the incomparable sound and look of Sweden’s greatest music export. The band consists of several handpicked members from some of the greatest ABBA tribute acts. Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as Dancing Queen, Chiquitita, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Fernando, SOS, Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Voulez-Vous, and many more, and maybe discover some new favorites.
Tickets range from $29.95 - $59.95 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.