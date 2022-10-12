Oct. 13
7 p.m.
Chi Hoi Cheung
Ruthmere
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
As winner of the Robert B. Beardsley Piano Prize Finals, Chi Hoi "Jimmy" Cheung will be featured at Ruthmere’s first Fall Concert of 2022 at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in Ruthmere's Game Room. Cheung took home the first-place prize at Ruthmere on Sept. 10.
Cheung is an emerging artist with a versatile career as a performer and educator. An accomplished pianist, he is a laureate in numerous national and international competitions, including the Ohio MTNA Young Artist Piano Competition, Tuesday Musical Scholarship Competition, and the Birmingham International Piano Competition in England. He has performed in major venues including Steinway Hall, Royal Albert Hall, and Austrian Cultural Forum. Cheung is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), who is also pursuing an Artist Diploma. His teachers include Ran Dank and James Tocco.
Single concert non-member tickets are $40 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere Member tickets are $25 per seat. Note that all non-member Fall Concert ticket prices include a 10-day trial membership. Register at Ruthmere.org or by calling 574-264-0330.
Oct. 14 - 15
2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Book of Mormon
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre Guild will present the National Tour of the nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical The Book of Mormon. The production is part of the Broadway in South Bend series.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Oct. 14, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 15.
Tickets to The Book of Mormon can be purchased at www.broadwayinsouthBend.com or www.morriscenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling 574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com.
Oct. 14 - 16
3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Little House on the Prairie
The Lerner
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Through the magic of live theatre, the musical follows the Ingalls family’s journey westward and settlement in De Smet, South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children.
In story, song, and dance, audiences will see the Ingalls suffering the hardships of winter blizzards and prairie ﬁres as well as rejoicing in the settlement of land. Most of all, the story follows Laura as she grows from a child who loved to run free into a woman who embraces the responsibilities of her own future while remaining true to herself.
The program is produced in partnership with Grand Design Recreation Vehicles, and the Welter Foundation.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 14 & 15
6 - 9 p.m.
Garden of Villains
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
A special Halloween-themed event is being presented by the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum at Wellfield Botanic Gardens. The event features superheroes and supervillains, food and music.
Advanced tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children aged 3-12 when purchased online at www.wellfieldgardens.org. Tickets at the gate at $15 for adults and $10 for children aged 3 -12.
Oct. 14 & 28
Mystery at the Mansion: Biting Criticism
History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
This year’s Mystery at the Mansion, written by local author Roger A. Chrastol, turns back the clock to 1907. Author Bram Stoker is in South Bend after giving a talk in Chicago on his book, “Dracula,” and plans to have dinner with the Olivers, and attend the play “The Vampire,” as it is performed at the Oliver Opera House.
But a theater critic with a history of devastating many a young actor, director, and producer, has just been murdered and there are marks on the victim’s throat that appear to be caused by a vampire. Participants of this year’s “whodunit” Mystery at the Mansion will need to listen carefully and follow the clues to discover the true villain.
For more information, visit www.historymuseumsb.org or call 574-235-9664.
Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
Ted & Co. “We Own This Now”
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Starring Ted Swartz and Michelle Milne, “We Own This Now” is a play by Alison CAsella Brookins that looks at the love of land, loss of land and what it means to “own” something.
The program is hosted by Elkhart County Coalition for Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery.
For more information, visit www.tedandcompany.com/shows/we-own-this-now.
Oct. 15
2 p.m.
Island Park Trunk or Treat
Island Park
N. Main St. &, E. Sycamore St., Elkhart
The community is invited to enjoy the 10th Annual Island Park Trunk or Treat event at Island Park in downtown Elkhart.
The Island Park Trunk or Treat will include local businesses and organizations that will line the Island with decorated booths and give out treats. The event is free for children 12 and under and their families.
Oct. 15
7:30 p.m.
An Evening with the Steel Wheels
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theater is partnering with Goshen College to bring The Steel Wheels to the theater. The Steels Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains, where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goshentheater.com.
Oct. 16
2 - 4 p.m.
Ruthmere
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Ruthmere is again hosting its popular Witches Brew Tea from 2 - 4 p.m.
The Witches Brew Tea will feature a delicious assortment of teas, tea foods, and a scary good time. Costumes are strongly encouraged. A special guest is scheduled to fly in for the event, and there may also be a few prizes for games or costumes.
Tickets are $30 for adults, with member tickets costing $25, and $15 for youth ages 4-18. Reservations are required with advance purchase. The event is ages 4 and up. The registration deadline is Oct. 7. Register online at www.ruthmere.org or call 574-264-0330.
Oct. 19
7:30 p.m.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Scottish Chamber Orchestra is known for its exceptional performances and its extensive, multi-award-winning recordings under Charles Mackerras, and in recent years, Robin Ticciati. The upcoming tour unites two Scottish National Treasures, Nicola Benedetti performing the Bruch Violin Concerto and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, performing under their new principal conductor, Maxim Emelyanychev.
Tickets are $30-$35 and may be purchased at the Goshen College Box Office, by email boxoffice@goshen.edu, or by phone at 574-535-7566. The box office is open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Oct. 20 - 23
7 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Join Charlie and the entire Peanuts gang exploring life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship in Goshen Theater’s upcoming musical.
The program is sponsored by The Goshen News.
The musical is directed by Robert Tombari, with musical direction by Marcia Yost.
Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit www.goshentheater.com.
Oct. 22
5 - 7 p.m.
Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk
Pinewood Park
3499 Newton Dr., Elkhart
Elkhart Parks & Recreation along with the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart Fire Department, will host the 4th annual Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk at Pinewood Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The free family-friendly event provides a trick-or-treating experience in which families can take a walk in the woods at Pinewood Park, finding numerous photo opportunities with Halloween inflatables and décor throughout.
Local businesses and organizations will hand out candy as well.
Oct. 23
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Michiana VegFest
Century Center
120 Dr. MLK Jr., Blvd., South Bend
Promoting plant-based eating, vegan lifestyles, compassion for animals and conservation of the environment, Michiana VegFest 2022 is fast approaching. Admission is free, offering a chance for anyone interested to explore health food choices and support regional, vegan-friendly businesses and organizations.
Michiana VegFest includes speakers on healthy eating, animal protection and environmental sustainability; cooking demos with free samples; vendors of food, cosmetics, clothing and other goods that are produced without animal ingredients; and more.
For the veg-curious, multiple speakers will be in attendance, offering insight into topics such as building muscle with a plant diet, water-only fasting, and the connection between food and climate, among others.
Additionally, Martin’s Super Markets is sponsoring four chef demonstrations, where guests can get an up-close look at how a variety of healthy, vegan dishes are created — without sacrificing flavor.
To learn more about Michiana VegFest 2022, volunteer, register for vending, or inquire about the festival, visit michianavegfest.org or email co-organizer Jeanne Blad at jeanne@michianavegfest.org.
Oct. 23
1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Pippa Pig’s Adventure
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Round Room Live and Hasbro will present Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure in Shipshewana this fall. The live performance will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, with a stop in Shipshewana on Oct. 23.
Attendees can join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.
Tickets range from $29.95 to $59.95. Fans can also purchase an additional Peppa Pig's Adventure Photo Experience for $50 per ticket add-on. For tickets and additional information, visit www.thebluegate.com
Oct. 28
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Hocus Pocus
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Costumes are encouraged for this free movie night at the Goshen Theater’s Miller auditorium — and there may even be prizes.
After moving to Salem, teenager Max Dennison, played by Omri Katz, explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani, played by Thora Birch, and their new friend Allison, played by Vinessa Shaw. After dismissing an old story Allison tells as superstition, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches - the Sanderson Sisters, played Bettle Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy — who used to live in the house. With the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concessions stand will be open for purchases.
The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Oct. 29
6 p.m.
Drive-in Movie: Hocus Pocus
Ideal Beach
52256 Ideal Beach Rd., Elkhart
Elkhart Parks and Recreation invites everyone to a drive-in movie at Ideal Beach. Hocus Pocus will be showing on the big screen.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m.
Moviegoers have the option of watching from their car or a seating area in front with their chairs and blankets. Admission is free.
Oct. 29
7 p.m.
We The Kingdom
Lerner Theatre
420 S. Main St., Elkhart
We The Kingdom‘s chart-topping songs include “God So Loved,” “Holy Water,” Reckless Love.” During the tour, they’ll also perform music from their soon-to-be-released second album.
The tour will also feature award-winning artist and worship leader Cory Asbury.
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with Friends of the Lerner membership presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tickets for the show range from $28-102.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at (574)293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 29
7:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The Ghostbusters are coming to South Bend. The Indiana Trust Pops Series at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the 1980s fan-favorite with a live orchestra playing alongside the full movie.
Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew — Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore — and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the
humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As guest conductor, Erik Ochsner’s energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both orchestra and audience through the film in a whole new way.
To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons).
Tickets for the program, as well as a season schedule or 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription are available at www. southbendsymphony.org, or by calling the 574-232-6343, or by contacting the Morris' Box Office.
Oct. 29
8 p.m.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
T. Furth Center for Performing Arts
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute is comprised of veteran, professional musicians from Nashville who have worked for high-profile artists, including Journey, repeatedly exceeding the expectations of the most discerning Journey fans. The group has been on a whirlwind journey since its launch in 2014, growing quickly from a weekend-warrior act into one of the most highly sought-after tribute experiences in the country.
Lead singer Ryan Christopher delivers the vocal precision, appearance, and stage presence of the legendary Steve Perry. Resurrection: A Journey Tribute continues to garner worldwide attention and acclaim with high-profile performances including Royal Caribbean International cruises, major league baseball stadiums, the Music City Bowl and Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.
Tickets are now on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com and range from $15-$25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.trine.edu/furth/events.aspx.
Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Lindsey Buckingham
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Lindsey Buckingham is one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. His instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style is showcased on the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist, beginning with 1981's Law and Order and continuing through 2021's Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Buckingham debuted the new material on a 2021 North American tour, during which Glide praised his live guitar playing as "captivating and flawless." Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 5. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.thelerner.com or call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 5 & 6
Noon
Nappanee Poker Classic
Nelson’s Catering Hall
607 Nelsons Parkway, Wakarusa
The two-day tournament supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County starts at noon Saturday. Pre-registration is $175 through 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Day-of registration is $200.
The Nappanee Poker Classic will follow World Series Poker basic guidelines and rules. The final table will be broadcast live by Windy City Poker.
To register for the tournament or to find more information on official rules, visit www.greatfutures.club/poker.
Nov. 5
7:30 p.m.
Aida Cuevas
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Queen of Mariachi will be joined by renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests. With a 46-year career, 41 album releases, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY awards, and 11 nominations to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico, beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Nov. 7
7 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The 2022 tour coincides with the release of the Goo Goo Doll’s 13th studio album, Chaos in Bloom, via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy”.
The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other tracks from their complete discography. Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $129.50, with VIP packaging also available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.morriscenter.org, contact the box office at 574-235-9190, or visit the Morris in person.
Nov. 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19, 20
Lucky Stiff
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat, hilarious murder-mystery farce musical. The story revolves around an unassuming Englishman who is forced to take his recently murdered uncle’s body to Monte Carlo, attempting to pass his uncle off as living in order to inherit $6 million.
The musical is rated PG-13. Tickets become available Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.
The program, which is put on by NiteLite, is a 90-minute performance of hilarious improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions. Cast members of the current TV show, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, are members of the road tour.
Tickets range from $35 – $65.
For more information, visit www.thelerner.com/event/whose-live-anyway.