Oct. 20 - 23
7 p.m.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Join Charlie and the entire Peanuts gang exploring life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship in Goshen Theater’s upcoming musical.
The program is sponsored by The Goshen News.
The musical is directed by Robert Tombari, with musical direction by Marcia Yost.
Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit www.goshentheater.com.
Oct. 20 - 22
Dracula
The Arts United Center
303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne
The night teems with the restless undead. Count Dracula and his vampiric minions terrorize a village in their thirst for blood.
A Fort Wayne Ballet original production by Ballet Mistress and Resident Choreographer Tracy Tritz, this piece connects the dances of the damned with the brooding musical compositions of Alfred Schnittke. In the season of the spooky, we urge you to attend with caution: Once bitten, there’s no going back.
Tickets for Dracula with the Fort Wayne Ballet start at $35.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with an additional late performance at 11:30 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.fortwayneballet.org.
Oct. 21
6 - 8 p.m.
Hometown Harvest
Trestle Terrace
106 Pleasant St., Middlebury
Middlebury Then and Now 's next event will feature campfires, hot dogs & s'mores, live music, hayrides, and a simple make & take craft. The event is appropriate for all ages and is free to attend.
Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and dress appropriately for Indiana Fall weather.
Event sponsors include 1st Source Bank, Joyfully Said, Culver Duck, and Clayton Middlebury, as well as the Friends of Middlebury Parks and Middlebury Park Department for allowing use of the park and facilities as needed.
Oct. 22
5 - 7 p.m.
Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk
Pinewood Park
3499 Newton Dr., Elkhart
Elkhart Parks & Recreation along with the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart Fire Department, will host the 4th annual Pine “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk at Pinewood Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The free family-friendly event provides a trick-or-treating experience in which families can take a walk in the woods at Pinewood Park, finding numerous photo opportunities with Halloween inflatables and decor throughout.
Local businesses and organizations will hand out candy as well.
Oct. 23
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Michiana VegFest
Century Center
120 Dr. MLK Jr., Blvd., South Bend
Promoting plant-based eating, vegan lifestyles, compassion for animals and conservation of the environment, Michiana VegFest 2022 is fast approaching. Admission is free, offering a chance for anyone interested to explore health food choices and support regional, vegan-friendly businesses and organizations.
Michiana VegFest includes speakers on healthy eating, animal protection and environmental sustainability; cooking demos with free samples; vendors of food, cosmetics, clothing and other goods that are produced without animal ingredients; and more.
For the veg-curious, multiple speakers will be in attendance, offering insight into topics such as building muscle with a plant diet, water-only fasting, and the connection between food and climate, among others.
Additionally, Martin’s Super Markets is sponsoring four chef demonstrations, where guests can get an up-close look at how a variety of healthy, vegan dishes are created — without sacrificing flavor.
To learn more about Michiana VegFest 2022, volunteer, register for vending, or inquire about the festival, visit michianavegfest.org or email co-organizer Jeanne Blad at jeanne@michianavegfest.org.
Oct. 23
1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Pippa Pig’s Adventure
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
Round Room Live and Hasbro will present Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure in Shipshewana this fall. The live performance will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, with a stop in Shipshewana Oct. 23.
Attendees can join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.
Tickets range from $29.95 to $59.95. Fans can also purchase an additional Peppa Pig's Adventure Photo Experience for $50 per ticket add-on. For tickets and additional information, visit www.thebluegate.com.
Oct. 28
Mystery at the Mansion: Biting Criticism
History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
This year’s Mystery at the Mansion, written by local author Roger A. Chrastol, turns back the clock to 1907. Author Bram Stoker is in South Bend after giving a talk in Chicago on his book, “Dracula,” and plans to have dinner with the Olivers, and attend the play “The Vampire,” as it is performed at the Oliver Opera House.
But a theater critic with a history of devastating many a young actor, director, and producer, has just been murdered and there are marks on the victim’s throat that appear to be caused by a vampire. Participants of this year’s “whodunit” Mystery at the Mansion will need to listen carefully and follow the clues to discover the true villain.
For more information, visit www.historymuseumsb.org or call 574-235-9664.
Oct. 28
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Hocus Pocus
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Costumes are encouraged for this free movie night at the Goshen Theater’s Miller auditorium — and there may even be prizes.
After moving to Salem, teenager Max Dennison, played by Omri Katz, explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani, played by Thora Birch, and their new friend Allison, played by Vinessa Shaw. After dismissing an old story Allison tells as superstition, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches — the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy — who used to live in the house. With the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concessions stand will be open for purchases.
The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Oct. 29
6 p.m.
Drive-in Movie: Hocus Pocus
Ideal Beach
52256 Ideal Beach Rd., Elkhart
Elkhart Parks and Recreation invites everyone to a drive-in movie at Ideal Beach. Hocus Pocus will be showing on the big screen.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m.
Moviegoers have the option of watching from their car or a seating area in front with their chairs and blankets. Admission is free.
Oct. 29
7 p.m.
We The Kingdom
Lerner Theatre
420 S. Main St., Elkhart
We The Kingdom‘s chart-topping songs include “God So Loved,” “Holy Water,” Reckless Love.” During the tour, they’ll also perform music from their soon-to-be-released second album.
The tour will also feature award-winning artist and worship leader Cory Asbury.
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with Friends of the Lerner membership presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tickets for the show range from $28-102.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 29
7:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The Ghostbusters are coming to South Bend. The Indiana Trust Pops Series at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the 1980s fan-favorite with a live orchestra playing alongside the full movie.
Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew — Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore — and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As guest conductor, Erik Ochsner’s energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both the orchestra and audience through the film in a whole new way.
To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons).
Tickets for the program, as well as a season schedule or 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription, are available at www. southbendsymphony.org, by calling 574-232-6343, or by contacting the Morris' Box Office.
Oct. 29
8 p.m.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
T. Furth Center for Performing Arts
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute is comprised of veteran, professional musicians from Nashville who have worked for high-profile artists, including Journey, repeatedly exceeding the expectations of the most discerning Journey fans. The group has been on a whirlwind journey since its launch in 2014, growing quickly from a weekend-warrior act into one of the most highly sought-after tribute experiences in the country.
Lead singer Ryan Christopher delivers the vocal precision, appearance, and stage presence of the legendary Steve Perry. Resurrection: A Journey Tribute continues to garner worldwide attention and acclaim with high-profile performances including Royal Caribbean International cruises, major league baseball stadiums, the Music City Bowl and Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.
Tickets are now on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com and range from $15-$25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.trine.edu/furth/events.aspx.