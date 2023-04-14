ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

April 7 - 16
A Year with Frog and Toad
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Broadway hit “A Year with Frog and Toad” comes to the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The musical, nominated for three Tony Awards, brings together Arnold Lobel’s beloved children’s characters, telling the story of an enduring friendship.
Waking from hibernation in the spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn many life lessons along the way. The duo celebrates and rejoices in the differences that make them unique and special.
Part vaudeville, part make-believe, the musical is rated G.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tickets.
April 7 - 23
My Heart Says Go
Wilson Auditorium
403 N. Main St., South Bend
The star of “In the Heights,” South Bend Civic Theatre alumni Jorge Rivera-Herrans’s new musical be performed by his fellow civic theater team in April.
Against the wishes of his father, a med school dropout named Indigo moves to California to chase his dream of becoming a songwriter. A story about listening to your heart, “My Heart Says Go,” teaches kids to never give up on their dreams and parents to be prepared to help pick their kids back up when they fail. Book by Matt Hawkins. Music and Lyrics by Jorge Rivera-Herrans.
Tickets are available online at www.sbct.org/2023-season-tickets.
April 14
7 p.m.
Family Movie Night: The Sandlot
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Celebrate the return of baseball season in the Miller Auditorium with a free showing of The Sandlot.
The movies takes place in the early 1960s. Fifth grader Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) has just moved into town with his parents (Karen Allen and Denis Leary). Kids call him a dork - he can’t even throw a baseball! But everything changes when the leader of the neighborhood gang recruits Smalls to play on the nearby sandlot field.
It’s the beginning of a magical summer of baseball, wild adventures, first kisses, and some fearsome confrontations with the dreaded beast and its owner (James Earl Jones). Soon, the nine boys have become best friends, Smalls is part of a team, and their leader has become a local legend.
The movie is rated PG and had a runtime of one hour 41 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concessions will be open for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
April 20-22
Riverbend Film Festival
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Riverbend Film Festival will celebrate 20 years this season with more independent films, workshops, special guests, Q&A sessions, and parties than ever before.
Early bird tickets are on sale now at riverbendfilmfest.com.
April 25 and 26
5:30 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Lerner Theatre Amphitheater Project
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St.
The public is invited to an engagement session announcing a transformative amphitheater project for downtown Elkhart. There are two sessions available: 5:30 p.m. April 25 and 9 a.m. April 26.
Hosts are the City of Elkhart, weImpact, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Moule & Polyzoides Architects & Urbanists, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Rex Martin & Lori Harris & Family, and Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
April 25 - 30
Dear Evan Hansen
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre Guild will present Tony Award Winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen as part of the Broadway in South Bend series.
A letter that was never meant to be seen. A lie that was never meant to be told. A life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he always wanted: the chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
Tickets to Dear Evan Hansen can be purchased at www.broadwayinsouthbend.com or morriscenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling the box office at 574-235-9190.
April 27
7:30 p.m.
Cirque International
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Featuring performers from around the world comes a new generation of Cirque-style show, the
electrifying and mesmerizing Cirque International.
Created by an award-winning production team, this wonderful show features an international line-up of some of the world's finest acrobats, gymnasts, and aerial artists in an enchanting and mesmerizing spectacle of entertainment.
Tickets range from $29-59 plus applicable fees. For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call the box office at 574-293-4469.