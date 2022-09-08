FRIDAY
7 p.m.
The Go Rounds
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. 2nd St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature The Go Rounds.
The Kalamazoo-based contemporary indie rock group is described as a blend of psychedelia, Americana, twang-rock and jelly-roll with a healthy dose of pop sensibility holding things together,
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are invited to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the shows on Sept. 9, 23 and 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to register for the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
7:30 p.m.; and 3 p.m.
The Odd Couple
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Premier Arts will present "The Odd Couple" at the Miller Auditorium.
The classic comedy opens as a group of guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him, according to the synopsis provided by the Premier. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
Tickets for the show are available at thelerner.com/events or by calling the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469. The bar and concession stands are expected to be open.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
& SEPT. 16, 17, 18
The Glass Menagerie
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“The Glass Menagerie,” the play that launched Tennessee Williams’ career, will play this fall at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The play tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips with their past and future.
The play, which is both tragic and emotional, challenges audiences and according, to the publicity information provided, provokes consideration.
The play is rated PG. Tickets become available on Aug. 1.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
FRIDAY
8 p.m.
The Rust Show
Elephant Bar
227 S. Main St., Goshen
Half of The Rust Show, musician Carl Rust, will be live at the Elephant Bar. Brain Rust will participate via recordings.
The Rust Show’s music features an eclectic music experience that ranges from folk to experimental electronic music. Touches of rock, country, American, indie and alternative music occur throughout The Rust Show catalog.
The Rust Show will also play tunes by popular artists such as the Beatles, REM, and Jimmy Buffett. For more information, visit them at https://therustshow.com.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Stone's Tavern & Stone's Trace Regulators
Stone's Trace
5111 Lincolnway South, Ligonier
Join the Stone's Trace Historical Society as they embark into the past with historical re-enactments, music, handmade vendor products and the memory of frontier living.
The festival begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. On Sunday at 10 a.m., the festival opens with a frontier gathering reenactment by the Rev. Hansen of the Living Water Church.
Paul Mitchell will perform at 9:10 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Liza & Mark will perform at 10:10 a.m. Saturday and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Hand Hewn will perform at 12:10 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. Saturday. The Browns will perform at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Two clogging groups will also take the stage. Applejack Cloggers will perform at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, and Inclognito Cloggers at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
At 1:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the Bixby funeral letter, a Civil War-era letter sent home, will be read by Craig Malone. At 3:10 p.m. Saturday, "Abe Lincoln" will offer a special speech.
Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested for performances.
Visitors can talk to Johnny Appleseed, who will be strolling the festival passing out "purty" stones and telling stories. Along with the blacksmith shop there is the Civil War camp to visit with Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and more.
Parking will be at West Noble High School across the highway with free shuttle bus transportation to the festival. There is limited handicapped parking off U.S. 33 entrance. Pets other than service animals will not be permitted.
Admission is $8 per person ages 12 and older. Children 11 and younger will be admitted free.
SUNDAY
4 p.m.
Broadway in the Gardens
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
The Elkhart County Symphony will kick off a celebration of 75 years of making music. The symphony Diamond Jubilee kickoff will take place at Wellfield Botanic Gardens with Broadway in the Gardens. The event will feature the return of guest soloist, baritone Brian Major.
Major will reprise his appearance at last year's symphony season opener at the Wellfield by popular demand and perform "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime, "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha, “E Sogno, O realtà” from Falstaff by Verdi and more.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
SEPT. 15
7 p.m.
Jimmie Allen and Neon Union
Allegan County Fair
50 Douglas St., Allegan, Michigan
The Allegan County Fair recently announced that Jimmie Allen with a surprise special guest, and Neon Union will perform Sept. 15.
This year’s 170th Allegan County Fair will run from Sept. 9–17. Tickets are on sale now. For purchase, visit www.allegancountyfair.com, call 888-673-6501, or visit the fair office.
SEPT. 16
7 p.m.
Lalo Cura
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature Lalo Cura.
A Latin-Soul Fusion band, Lalo Cura, has developed a unique sound that stems from its powerful rhythm section, Santana-inspired guitar solos, culturally progressive lyrics as well as synchronized guitar and horn lines.
SEPT. 16
7:30 p.m.
Cantus
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Now in its 27th season, the low-voice ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has come to prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
SEPT. 16
9 p.m.
Dionne Warwick
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan
Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs including “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “Heartbreaker” and “Déjà Vu.”
Among numerous awards, Warwick most recently was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
More information on Dionne Warwick can be found at https://www.officialdionnewarwick.com/.
SEPT. 17
10-11:30 a.m.
Choir BootCamp
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theater Education Department is inviting singers and actors to get their voices in shape with a weekend BootCamp.
Take a deep dive into vocal technique, check vocal health and create a comprehensive warm-up routine to take home and use daily.
The workshop is led by vocal instructor Rebecca Dengler Kaufman.
The cost is $10 per student. Financial aid is available. Registration is limited to those 18 and older.
SEPT. 17
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Gaining Grounds Craft Bazaar
ADEC Bristol campus
19670 Ind. 120, Bristol
The Gaining Grounds Conference Center will host its first Gaining Grounds Craft Bazaar, sponsored by the Elkhart County Visitors Bureau.
The Coffee Shop will also be open, so that people can grab any kind of coffee or beverage while they shop.
There will be 20 vendors at the bazaar and each of them will be selling unique jewelry, art, body care items, home décor and more. The Monogram Foods Corndog Festival will also be down the street in Bristol for music and evening fireworks.
SEPT. 18
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Central Park
300 S. Main St., Elkhart
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location at Central Park in Elkhart on Sept. 18.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
Corporate sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.