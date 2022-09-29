Sept. 29
5-8 p.m.
Elkhart ArtWalk: Harvest Hop
Downtown Elkhart
A host of artists and musical performers will fill the streets and stores at Elkhart’s September ArtWalk. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop.
Keeping with the theme, a series of fall-theme activities, games, and crafts will take place at a variety of locations throughout the downtown area, and many local storefronts are offering sales or unique experiences for festival goers of all ages.
For more information, visit https://www.elkhartartwalk.com/whats-happening.
Sept. 29
6 p.m.
Lerner on the Lawn
Central Park Green
300 S. Main St., Elkhart
This month, The Lerner on The Lawn Series welcomes Derek Jones.
Jones is described as a relentless country-rock outlaw harboring a principled character and deep-rooted respect for people and the United States. After serving in the United States Navy, Jones picked up a guitar and never looked back. Jones has shared stages with Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Phil Vassar and more.
The free concert is held in conjunction with Elkhart ArtWalk. No tickets are required and the event is free. Lawn chairs or blankets are permitted and welcomed.
Five Star Bar and Dutch Kernel will be at the event along with specialty food trucks.
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
2022 Hoosier Films: 'Reparation'
Goshen Theater
Psychological thriller and Indiana-made film "Reparation," tells the story of Bob Stevens, a small-town vegetable farmer with a three-year hole in his memory. A stranger, Jerome, shows up claiming to be his best friend from the Air Force police, as Bob's peaceful existence begins to unravel. The veteran's only clues to his past, and possibly his family's only hope, lie in his 8-year-old daughter Charlotte and her artwork.
Tickets for the movie are $5 per person. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening.
Sept. 29
5:30-8 p.m.
History Museum’s Annual Fundraising Gala
Historic Oliver Gardens
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
The History Museum’s Annual Gala is celebrating the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm.
This year’s event celebrates the 125th anniversary of the year that J.D. and Anna Oliver and their four children moved into their new home at 808 West Washington Street in South Bend — Copshaholm, as they later named it. Copshaholm is the ancient name of the Scottish birthplace of J.D.’s father, James Oliver.
Tickets for the gala are $300 per person and reservations are required. Sponsorship packages are available, and tickets may be purchased online.
For information or to purchase tickets, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit historymuseumSB.org.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Shipshewana Fall Crafter’s Fair
Michiana Event Center
455 E. Farver St., Shipshewana
A tribute to the crafting and old-fashioned culture in the surrounding Shipshewana countryside. Quilters, carvers, painters, artisans, culinary creators, musicians, and crafters of all types will be at the MEC, providing demonstrations and entertainment every day of the fair.
Buy fall mums, handmade creations, fresh apples, local cider, and more. There will also be a cornhole tournament.
Kids Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, offering free face painting, train rides, and a petting zoo.
With three days of entertainment, admission is only $5 and kids 12 and under are free.
For more information, visit https://www.michianaevents.com/event/crafters-fair.
Sept. 30
7 p.m.
Abbie Thomas Band
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature the Abbie Thomas Band.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the show on Sept. 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to register for the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Sept. 30 - Oct. 1
Morris 100 Fest
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The free two-day Morris 100 Fest will celebrate not only the 100 years of the Morris Performing Arts Center being a staple in the community but the completion of interior renovations in phase one of the Morris 100 Capital Campaign project.
Celebrations will host an entire block filled with two stages with a lineup of local and regional performers, a Ferris wheel, games and activities, food trucks, street performers, fireworks and more.
Free outdoor entertainment includes performances by: The Why Store, Blammo, Smash Kings, The 1985, Lalo Cura, and Morris partners Southold Dance Theatre and South Bend Symphony Orchestra
The headliner for the weekend festival is Barenaked Ladies, with over 33 years of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
To purchase tickets to Barenaked Ladies, visit www.morriscenter.org. To learn more about the festival, visit www.morris100.org.
Oct. 1
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Magical Me Day
West Park Pavilion
500 N. Nappanee St. Nappanee
The Nappanee Parks and Recreation will host its annual celebration of magical books and movies with a shopping village and school on the first day of the spookiest month of the year.
Classes available include Care of Magical Creatures (meet “live mystical animals”, Herbology (replant a mandrake), Transfiguration (turn ordinary wood into a magical wand), History of Magic (scavenger hunt), and Defense Against the Dark Arts (identify artifacts and tools).
A full schedule of classes is $25, or individual classes range from $5-$10 each. Classes will run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be a shopping village for wands, spell books, potions and more, including food and drink.
Early registration is encouraged however walk-ins are welcome while supplies last. To register, visit nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
Oct. 1-15
7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
'Little Shop of Horrors'
Leighton Auditorium, St. Joe County Public Library
305 S. Michigan St., South Bend
Art 4’s third show of 2022 will feature one of the most popular off-Broadway musicals in the world.
Deviously delicious sci-fi tale takes a journey to Skid Row where the audience meets a geeky florist shop worker who recently acquired an exotic plant with an appetite for human flesh and blood.
"Little Shop of Horrors" boasts music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://art4sb.org/littleshop?mc_cid=cc015bc72b&mc_eid=49415075ee
Oct. 1
7:30 p.m.
Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St.
Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, eight-time Grammy Award winner Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger, and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. His playing skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri. Palmieri’s parents emigrated from Ponce, Puerto Rico to New York City in 1926. Born in Spanish Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Palmieri learned to play the piano at an early age, and at 13, he joined his uncle’s orchestra, playing timbales.
Tickets range from $25-50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Oct. 1
8 p.m.
Gatlin Brothers
Ryan Concert Hall
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than six decades with songs such as "Broken Lady,” and "All the Gold In California.” The brothers have accumulated seven No.1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums and five BMI "Million-Air" Awards.
During 2020, The Gatlin Brothers celebrated their 65th anniversary in the music industry. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall. They have also performed for the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat, The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on the ABC network.
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, are already on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. For more information on this and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit at trine.edu/furth.
Oct. 2
1-4 p.m.
Free Family Sunday & Pause and Paint
Ruthmere
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
This month's Free Family Sunday will also feature a Pause and Paint workshop that attendees can participate in for a small fee.
Every Pause and Paint session begins with a short guided meditation, led by Nekeisha Alayna Alexis, a local poet and musician, who has deepened her meditation skills through more than a year's worth of personal practice. Dorothy Jean Carter, a local artist and session leader, then guides the group in a themed paint project that participants personalize with their own artistic spin. All skill levels are welcome for both adults and children. Early registration is not required to participate.
The first Sunday of each month April through November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public for no admission charged between 1-4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. The Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed. The Havilah Beardsley House will be closed on Sunday. Free Family Sundays are made possible through a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Free Family Sunday tours will take place at no charge with the last tour beginning about 15 to 20 minutes before 4 p.m.
Oct. 5
1:30 p.m.
'Visualizing Innovation' museum talk
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
Krista Hoefle, artistic director of the South Bend Museum of Art, chronicles the museum’s new exhibit "Visualizing Innovation," which celebrates the city’s creative future and legacy of innovative thinking at The History Museum’s Insights in History program, taking place at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Admission is $3 or $1 for members. Reservations are required by Oct. 3.
A guided tour of The History Museum’s Forging Innovation, presented in conjunction with SBMA’s exhibit, will be offered. In 100 years, the city of South Bend grew to be a hub of science, finance, industry, and transportation. The days of forging iron by industrial visionaries like the Olivers and Studebakers sparked ideas that led the city to quickly become known worldwide. The exhibit chronicles South Bend’s first century of progress.
For information, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
Insights in History is sponsored by THK Law LLP.
Oct. 6
7 p.m.
TobyMac: Theatre Tour
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Awakening Events will present “TobyMac: Theatre Tour” at the Lerner Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. They range from $22.75-$105.75, plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 7
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Evergreen Singers
Goshen City Church of the Brethren
203 N. Fifth St.
During the October First Friday evening, the Goshen City Church of the Brethren will host Evergreen singers, performing a series of secular, sacred, and Christmas music.
People can enjoy chili and a drink as they listen to music. The event will be held downstairs in the fellowship hall.
The performance is free.
Oct. 7-9
7 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday
'Godspell, Jr.'
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St.
Don't miss the Elkhart Civic Theater’s production of the youth version of this timeless musical.
A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage.
An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36247/production/1135519.
Oct. 7
6-10 p.m.
Groove on Down the Road Benefit Dance Party
Champion Hall at the RV Hall of Fame
21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart
Rhyme & Reason Ministry Inc. is hosting a dance party to help build the road on the R&R property to better meet the needs of the individuals they serve.
Guests will hear from Jacob Kiefor, sharing his inspiring story of how he, a man with Down Syndrome, became an entrepreneur and is living his good life as owner and operator of “This is Jacob.”
There will also be a live DJ, appetizers, a dessert bar, beverages, a basket raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and lots of dancing.
All proceeds from this event go toward building the access road on the R&R property. The access road is the first step to building an inspirational place for all individuals with physical, mental, and emotional challenges to gather, participate in a variety of therapeutic activities, and gain vocational skills.
To learn more about the R&R property project, visit https://rhymeandreason.net/causes/rr-property.
To purchase tickets, visit https://rhymeandreasongive.betterworld.org/events/groove.
Oct. 7
7 p.m.
Memphis Underground
Elkhart Public Library
300 S. Second St.
This week’s fall Elkhart Public Library Curbside Concert series show will feature Memphis Underground.
Memphis Underground is a seven-piece, classic vinyl dance band.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payments are available.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to register for the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
Oct. 7, 8, 9
'We Will Rock You'
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions” and more, the 70-minute adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock ‘n’ roll to a post-apocalyptic world.
The musical is rated PG. It is a youth show.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Oct. 8-9
'West Side Story'
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The South Bend Civic Theatre will present "West Side Story" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Oct. 9. The musical is a reimagining of the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, taking place in New York City in the 1950s.
Rival gangs — the Sharks and the Jets — gather to lay the ground rules for an upcoming rumble. When Tony and Maria meet for the first time, their star-crossed love ignites the stage.
Producing sponsors for the program are The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, The University of Notre Dame; The Shein Trust; Matt Kahn & Janine Felder-Kahn; and Kahn, Ruthrauff & Associates | Merrill. Mike Leep, Sr. is the AEA Talent Sponsor: and the South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is the Educational Equity Sponsor.
Tickets are only available through the Morris Performing Arts Center’s Box Office. For tickets, go online to https://www.morriscenter.org/event/west-side-story/
Oct. 8
6-9 p.m.
20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner
National New York Central Railroad Museum
721 S. Main St., Elkhart
Friends of the New York Central Railroad Museum will host a murder mystery dinner at the museum. Dinner is provided by Villa Macri, 225 Toscana Blvd., Granger, and tickets may be purchased online. All funding goes toward caboose renovations.
Dinner will be soy dill salmon, applewood bacon chicken, beef ravioli and mushroom risotto. All meals include bread and oil, salad, a side of green beans and cheesecake with 20th Century-style coffee.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/4byrlm9GY or call 574-294-3001.
Oct. 8
7:30 p.m.
Three Dog Night
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Now in its fifth decade, Three Dog Night’s chart-topping songs include “Me (Not to Come),” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One.”
Boasting chart and sales records virtually unmatched, Three Dog Night has 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, and 18 straight Top 20s, selling 7 million singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs in pop, rock and country genres.
The cost is $39-$89 per person plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Oct. 9
3 p.m.
'Peter and the Wolf'
Cordier Auditorium at Manchester University
604 E. College Ave., North Manchester
The Manchester Symphony Orchestra opens its 84th season featuring "Peter and the Wolf" by Sergei Prokoev.
The storytelling continues with "Mother Goose (Ma Mere l'Oye) Suite" by Maurice Ravel, which offers musical renditions of five Mother Goose nursery tales: Sleeping Beauty, Tom Thumb, Princess of the Pagodas, Beauty and the Beast, and The Fairy Garden.
The concert also showcases "Overture to King Arthur." This suite from Henry Purcell's Baroque-era opera teems with regalia, honor, heroism and beauty. This piece is especially poignant in these weeks following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Tickets are $20 for general admission. Admission is free for MU students, faculty and staff, as well as anyone younger than 18. To buy tickets or get access to the livestream, visit www.manchestersymphonyorchestra.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.