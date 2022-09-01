Sept. 9-10 & 11
7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The Odd Couple
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Premier Arts will present "The Odd Couple" at Miller Auditorium. The theater provided a synopsis of the show: "The classic comedy opens as a group of guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him.
"Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born."
Tickets for the show are available at thelerner.com/events or by calling the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469. The bar and concession stands are expected to be open.
Sept. 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18
The Glass Menagerie
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“The Glass Menagerie,” the play that launched Tennessee Williams’ career, will play this fall at the Elkhart Civic Theatre. The play tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips with their past and future.
The play, which is both tragic and emotional, challenges audiences and according, to information from the theater, provokes consideration.
The play is rated PG. Tickets are available.
Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Sept. 11
4 p.m.
Broadway in the Gardens
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
The Elkhart County Symphony will kick off a celebration of 75 years of making music. The symphony Diamond Jubilee kickoff will take place with Wellfield Botanic Gardens with Broadway in the Gardens. The event will feature the return of guest soloist, baritone Brian Major.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Sept. 15
7 p.m.
Jimmie Allen and Neon Union
Allegan County Fair
50 Douglas St, Allegan, Mich.
The Allegan County (Michigan) Fair announced that Jimmie Allen with a surprise special guest, and Neon Union will perform Sept. 15.
This year’s 170th Allegan County Fair will run from Sept. 9-17. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, visit www.allegancountyfair.com, call 888-673-6501, or visit the fair office.
Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Cantus
Goshen College Music Center
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
Now in its 27th season, the low-voice ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and riveting performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has come to prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process.
Individual tickets will be on sale online at goshen.edu/tickets and at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center. Tickets range from $25-$50 depending on seating location and individual performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at 574-535-7566, or in-person at the Goshen College Box Office at the Music Center.
Sept. 16
9 p.m.
Dionne Warwick
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich.
Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs including “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “Heartbreaker,” and “Déjà Vu.”
Among numerous awards, Warwick most recently was the recipient of the prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
More information on Dionne Warwick can be found at https://www.officialdionnewarwick.com/.
Sept. 17
10-11:30 a.m.
Choir Bootcamp
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
The Goshen Theater Education Department is inviting singers and actors to get their voices in shape with a weekend Choir BootCamp.
Take a deep dive into vocal technique, check vocal health and create a comprehensive warm-up routine to take home and use daily.
The workshop is led by vocal instructor Rebecca Dengler Kaufman.
The cost is $10 per student. Financial aid is available. Registration is limited to those 18 and older.
Sept. 18
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Central Park
300 S. Main St., Elkhart
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location at Central Park in Elkhart on Sept. 18.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Corporate sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.
Sept. 23
7 p.m.
Chris Collat
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Songwriter Chris Collat will take the stage with his band, premiering new songs from his upcoming EP release, "Drive On."
Admission to the show is $15 for advanced tickets or $20 at the door. The ticket price includes a signed album.
Sept. 23
7 p.m.
Free Movie: In the Heights
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of a warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop.
There, a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes to create a better life.
The movie is rated PG-13 and has a run time of two hours and 23 minutes.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Sept. 24
3-7 p.m.
Brew at the Zoo
Potawatomi Zoo
500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend
More than 30 beer, wine, hard seltzer, and hard cider vendors will be at the zoo to share samples of their products. Local favorites including South Bend Brew Werks, the Cellar and Crooked Ewe will be present, as well as regional breweries such as Silver Harbor Brewing, Ruhe Brewing Co., and 3 Floyds. There will also be well-known brands like Boston Beer and Leinenkugel.
Food vendors including Franky’s Tacos, the Knights of Columbus, The Dog Lb., and Keim’s Elephant Ears will be located around the zoo with food for purchase. All current vendors are listed on the Brew at the Zoo website.
In addition to the tasting samples, the zoo will have yard games and other fun activities set up in different places around the zoo, and include musical guests BLAMMO, Jake from Starheart, and the Boomer Box, courtesy of Best. Week. Ever. The zoo will also provide TV screens to watch the Notre Dame football game.
General admission tickets are $50 per person for adults 21 and older, and include admission to the zoo, unlimited drink samples, unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel, and snacks at scoop stations. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate and are non-refundable. Tickets may be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/brew until they sell out. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include early admission, a VIP tent, a unique animal encounter, and VIP stations around the zoo.
Sept. 27
7:30 p.m.
Menopause: The Musical
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"Menopause: The Musical" is coming to The Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The musical centers around four women at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This hilarious musical parody is set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s
Tickets are $42-$52 each, plus applicable fees. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Friends of The Lerner member tickets went on presale Tuesday.
Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales. For more information, visit www.thelerner.com or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Sept. 29
7 p.m.
2022 Hoosier Films: Reparation
Goshen Theater
Psychological thriller and Indiana-made film "Reparation," tells the story of Bob Stevens, a small-town vegetable farmer with a three-year hole in his memory. A stranger, Jerome, shows up claiming to be his best friend from the Air Force police, as Bob's peaceful existence begins to unravel. The veteran's only clues to his past, and possibly his family's only hope, lie in his 8-year-old daughter Charlotte and her artwork.
Tickets for the movie are $5 per person. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating begins at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening.
Sept. 30 - Oct. 1
Morris 100 Fest
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The free two-day Morris 100 Fest will celebrate not only the 100-years of the Morris Performing Arts Center being a staple in the community, but the completion of interior renovations in phase one of the Morris 100 Capital Campaign project.
Celebrations will host an entire block filled with two stages with a lineup of local and regional performers, Ferris wheel, games and activities, food trucks, street performers, fireworks and more.
Free outdoor entertainment includes performances by: The Why Store, BLAMMO, Smash Kings, The 1985, Lalo Cura and Morris partners Southold Dance Theatre and South Bend Symphony Orchestra
Headliner for the weekend festival is Barenaked Ladies, with over 33 years of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
To purchase tickets to Barenaked Ladies, visit www.morriscenter.org. To learn more about the festival, visit www.morris100.org.