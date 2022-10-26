Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Ariadne Antipa
Ruthmere
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Ruthmere Museum’s second Fall Concert of 2022 will feature pianist Ariadne Antipa. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in Ruthmere's Game Room. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Single concert non-member tickets are $40 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere Member tickets are $25 per seat. Note that all non-member Fall Concert ticket prices include a 10-day trial membership. Register at Ruthmere.org or by calling 574-264-0330.
See the entire lineup of Ruthmere’s 2022 Fall Concert Series at Ruthmere.org/Fall-Concert-Series.
Oct. 28
Mystery at the Mansion: Biting Criticism
History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
This year’s Mystery at the Mansion, written by local author Roger A. Chrastol, turns back the clock to 1907. Author Bram Stoker is in South Bend after giving a talk in Chicago on his book, “Dracula,” and plans to have dinner with the Olivers, and attend the play “The Vampire,” as it is performed at the Oliver Opera House.
But a theater critic with a history of devastating many a young actor, director, and producer, has just been murdered and there are marks on the victim’s throat that appear to be caused by a vampire. Participants of this year’s “whodunit” Mystery at the Mansion will need to listen carefully and follow the clues to discover the true villain.
For more information, visit www.historymuseumsb.org or call 574-235-9664.
Oct. 28
Spooktakular
Downtown Warsaw
Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will be hosting Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 Friday.
The costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, and downtown trick-or-treating will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and costume judging will start at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Main Street Warsaw at 574-267-6311.
Oct. 28
7 p.m.
Free Movie: Hocus Pocus
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Costumes are encouraged for this free movie night at the Goshen Theater’s Miller auditorium — and there may even be prizes.
After moving to Salem, teenager Max Dennison, played by Omri Katz, explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani, played by Thora Birch, and their new friend Allison, played by Vinessa Shaw. After dismissing an old story Allison tells as superstition, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches — the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy — who used to live in the house. With the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the bar and concessions stand will be open for purchases.
The event is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Oct. 29
6 p.m.
Drive-in Movie: Hocus Pocus
Ideal Beach
52256 Ideal Beach Road, Elkhart
Elkhart Parks and Recreation invites everyone to a drive-in movie at Ideal Beach. Hocus Pocus will be showing on the big screen.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m.
Moviegoers have the option of watching from their car or a seating area in front with their chairs and blankets. Admission is free.
Oct. 29
7 p.m.
We The Kingdom
Lerner Theatre
420 S. Main St., Elkhart
We The Kingdom‘s chart-topping songs include “God So Loved,” “Holy Water,” Reckless Love.” During the tour, they’ll also perform music from their soon-to-be-released second album.
The tour will also feature award-winning artist and worship leader Cory Asbury.
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with Friends of the Lerner membership presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tickets for the show range from $28-102.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online at www.thelerner.com.
Oct. 29
7 - 11 p.m.
Sounds of the 60s Music Event and Costume Party
Omega Event Center
2130 Middlebury St., Elkhart
Proceeds for the Sounds of the 60s Music Event and Costume Party will benefit Thomas Cellini Huntington’s Foundation and Food Bank of Northern Indiana
There will be Left of the Dial Band, Buddy Pearson, and Technical Difficulties Band.
There will be a cash bar and Dinner available by A Bite Mee Catering as well as a silent auction.
Tickets are $25 each or $175 for a table of eight.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sounds-of-the-60s-music-and-costume-event-and-fundraiser-tickets-422729313757
Oct. 29
7:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The Ghostbusters are coming to South Bend. The Indiana Trust Pops Series at the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the 1980s fan-favorite with a live orchestra playing alongside the full movie.
Follow along with the film as the Ghostbusting crew — Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore — and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra amplify the humor, fear, and fun of each scene. As guest conductor, Erik Ochsner’s energy, attention to detail, and precise synchronization will lead both the orchestra and audience through the film in a whole new way.
To expand on the fun, The Kalamazoo Ghostbusters will be present outside the Morris, complete with movie-accurate props for a family fun event. Guests are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes to keep the spirit of the season (but please, no weapons).
Tickets for the program, as well as a season schedule or 2022-23 Indiana Trust Pops Series subscription, are available at www. southbendsymphony.org, by calling 574-232-6343, or by contacting the Morris' Box Office.
Oct. 29
8 p.m.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
T. Furth Center for Performing Arts
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute is comprised of veteran, professional musicians from Nashville who have worked for high-profile artists, including Journey, repeatedly exceeding the expectations of the most discerning Journey fans. The group has been on a whirlwind journey since its launch in 2014, growing quickly from a weekend-warrior act into one of the most highly sought-after tribute experiences in the country.
Lead singer Ryan Christopher delivers the vocal precision, appearance, and stage presence of the legendary Steve Perry. Resurrection: A Journey Tribute continues to garner worldwide attention and acclaim with high-profile performances including Royal Caribbean International cruises, major league baseball stadiums, the Music City Bowl and Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.
Tickets are now on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com and range from $15-$25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.trine.edu/furth/events.aspx.
Oct. 30
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
South Bend Record Show
Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn
53995 IN 933, South Bend
Vendors from Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana will fill 88 tables with tens of thousands of music items at the event. The core of the popular record show, which takes place six times a year, remains pre-loved LPs, with select vendors also carrying new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, memorabilia, vintage stereo gear, record supplies, and more.
Admission to the show is $2 starting at 11 a.m. Those interested in shopping while vendors set up can pay an early-entry admission of $7 beginning at 9 a.m. Door prizes are awarded at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Cash is the preferred form of payment, with select vendors also accepting PayPal, Zelle, and credit card payments.
BCW Supplies, the Middletown, Indiana-based hobby supply company and show sponsor, is offering customers a $2 off admission coupon at the BCW Supplies website, bcwsupplies.com/blog.
For more information, visit southbendrecordshow.com or Facebook.com/southbendrecordshow.
Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Lindsey Buckingham
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Lindsey Buckingham is one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. His instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style is showcased on the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist, beginning with 1981's Law and Order and continuing through 2021's Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Buckingham debuted the new material on a 2021 North American tour, during which Glide praised his live guitar playing as "captivating and flawless." For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thelerner.com or call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 5 & 6
Noon
Nappanee Poker Classic
Nelson’s Catering Hall
607 Nelsons Parkway, Wakarusa
The two-day tournament supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County starts at noon Saturday. Pre-registration is $175 through 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Day-of registration is $200.
The Nappanee Poker Classic will follow World Series Poker basic guidelines and rules. The final table will be broadcast live by Windy City Poker.
To register for the tournament or to find more information on official rules, visit www.greatfutures.club/poker.
Nov. 5
2 and 8 p.m.
The Four Phantoms
Morris Performing Arts
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The American Theatre Guild will present The Four Phantoms as a part of the Broadway in South Bend Series.
The Four Phantoms brings together Tony Award-winning Phantom of the Opera stars Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciaran Sheehan for an unforgettable performance. They bring with them special guest Kaley Ann Voorhes, one of the youngest sopranos to play the role of Christine in Phantom of the Opera on Broad.
Tickets are available at www.broadwayinsouthbend.com or www.morriscenter.org or by stopping by the Morris in-person or calling the box office at 574-235-9190.
Nov. 5
7:30 p.m.
Aida Cuevas: “45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo”
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Queen of Mariachi, Aida Cuevas will be performing at Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall for a performing arts series.
Aida Cuevas presents “45th Anniversary – Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo” an unforgettable and emotional concert celebrating a long-lasting career as Mexico’s most important female voice. Cuevas will be joined by renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests.
With a 46-year-long career, 41 album releases, Grammy and Latin Grammy® awards and 11 nominations to her credit, Cuevas is an esteemed figure in Mexico. She is beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.
Tickets are $30-$40. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goshen.edu/tickets or contact the box office at 574-535-7566.
Nov. 7
7 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
The 2022 tour coincides with the release of the Goo Goo Doll’s 13th studio album, Chaos in Bloom, via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy.”
The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other tracks from their complete discography. Goo Goo Dolls have partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $129.50, with VIP packaging also available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.morriscenter.org, contact the box office at 574-235-9190, or visit the Morris in person.
Nov. 9
7 p.m.
Gallery After Dark
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
The intriguing combination of history and art is the centerpiece of The History Museum’s Gallery After Dark.
Performances of the winning entries of this year’s Copshaholm 125 Arts Competition, including visual arts, written word, and music, will showcase the evening. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for members.
Reservations are required and can be made online at historymuseumSB.org or by calling 574-235-9664. The activity is made possible, in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.
Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price. There is a cash bar, and attendees must be 21 or over.
For information, call 574-235-9664.
Nov. 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19, 20
Lucky Stiff
Elkhart Civic Theatre
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat, hilarious murder-mystery farce musical. The story revolves around an unassuming Englishman who is forced to take his recently murdered uncle’s body to Monte Carlo, attempting to pass his uncle off as living in order to inherit $6 million.
The musical is rated PG-13. Season tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/season.
Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
Whose Live Anyway
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
"Whose Live Anyway?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.
The program, which is put on by NiteLite, is a 90-minute performance of hilarious improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions. Cast members of the current TV show, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, are members of the road tour.
Tickets range from $35 – $65.
For more information, visit www.thelerner.com/event/whose-live-anyway.
Nov. 12
7:30 p.m.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s Debussy’s La Mer
Morris Performing Arts Center
211 N. Michigan St., South Bend
Set sail on a musical journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra as they perform a water-themed concert at the second installment of the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series
The “St. Joseph River Suite” celebrates the exceptional music of WNIT Public Television’s documentary “Then, Now and Always... The St. Joseph River Story” premiered in 2021.
Guest conductor David Lockington leads the Symphony on this musical voyage and tickets start at $19.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.morriscenter.org or contact the box office at 574-235-9190 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or two hours before any performance.
Nov. 18
7 p.m.
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
The Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St. Elkhart
Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The TenderloinsComedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
Gatto also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.
Tickets range from $39.75 to $100 plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, https://thelerner.com/event/joe-gattos-night-of-comedy/ or call The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.
Nov. 19
4 p.m.
95.3 MNC’s Noise with special guest Lauren Southern
Lauren Southern will appear on stage with 95.3 MNC’s very own Casey Hendrickson, Jon Zimney, and Laura Smith for a lively and engaging roundtable discussion of the day’s news and events.
Southern is a Canadian journalist, author, and documentary filmmaker. She is well known for her films Farmlands, Borderless and most recently Crossfire. Whether it be the murder of South African farmers or the cover-up of crime statistics in America, she does not shy away from controversial political crises.
Tickets range from $40 to $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://thelerner.com/event/95-3-mncs-noise-with-special-guest-lauren-southern.
Nov. 20
4 p.m.
Ode to Joy
Sauder Hall
1700 S. Main St., Goshen
The Elkhart County Symphony will celebrate 75 years of music with collaborations of many community artists. In February, the Goshen College Choirs and Camerata Singers will take the stage of Ode to Joy, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, at Sauder Hall.
Ticket packages range from $40 for students to $120 for mezzanine seating, with discount pricing that offers five tickets for the price of four at entry level.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469. The website is thelerner.com.